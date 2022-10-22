It's been a gloomy stretch over the last couple of days and we're not done with the unsettled weather just yet but we're getting closer. Easterly to southeasterly flow has been the driving force in our gray and damp conditions and that will be the case again as we begin our Hump Day. Patchy fog is on the table with drizzly conditions so be sure to travel with caution early on. We then shift our attention to our next cold front which is moving in as we speak.

8 HOURS AGO