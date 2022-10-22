Read full article on original website
Lima City Schools' Cathy Collins earns award from Ohio Council of Teachers of Mathematics
Press Release from Lima City Schools: Lima City Schools Math Curriculum Team Leader Cathy Collins has been selected for the 2022 Ohio Council of Teachers of Mathematics Linda M. Gojak Middle School Award. The Ohio Council of Teachers of Mathematics (OCTM) consists of 3,000 members. Affiliated with the National Council...
Van Wert Post Investigates a Serious Injury Crash in Paulding County
A Rockford man is seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash in Paulding County that caused his semi to catch fire after it overturned. Thomas Snell was flown to St. Vincent's in Toledo with serious burns. According to the Van Wert Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, right after 2:30 this afternoon, a car driven by Lilianna Egia of Defiance turned onto State Route 637 near Grover Hill and was struck by Snell's semi. The semi went off the left side of the road, spilling his load of scrap steel and catching fire. Snell suffered serious burns, and Egia had minor injuries. The crash remains under investigation.
Sparty Friends Program pairs elementary students with middle school mentors
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The weather couldn't have been better for a student mentorship program meeting at the park for their first outing of the year. Students from Freedom Elementary School were each paired up with a student mentor from West Middle School through the Sparty Friends Program. Each month, they will meet their mentor for holiday-themed activities for the rest of the school year. Today to celebrate fall, students made caramel apples and went on a scavenger hunt through the hiking trail at McLean Teddy Bear Park. Both the younger students and their mentors get a lot out of this program.
Liberty Arts Magnet students visit Faurot Park to sharpen their public speaking skills
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Teachers combine art and history to better immerse students in their lessons. Fourth graders from Liberty Arts Magnet School went to Faurot Park to deliver monologues and make some art. Their project was to research a famous person from Ohio, then write and perform a monologue about them at the pavilion. Students also hung out in the sun and decorated walking sticks. Two young presenters shared with us some things they learned about their famous Ohioans.
Mercy Health – St. Rita’s to Unveil Safe Haven Baby Box
Press Release from Bon Secours Mercy Health: LIMA, Ohio (Oct. 24, 2022) – On Wednesday, October 26th, Mercy Health – St. Rita’s Medical Center, in collaboration with Safe Haven Baby Boxes, will be unveiling Ohio’s eighth Safe Haven Baby Box. The Safe Haven Baby Box is a secure place for an infant to be surrendered and is embedded within the Southwest corner of the St. Rita’s emergency department facing Market Street. It features climate control technology as well as a silent alarm that notifies first responders of a surrender, allowing hospital personnel to respond within five minutes to perform a medical evaluation.
Westrich Furniture celebrates the 7 decade employment anniversary of Jim Mesker
DELPHOS, OH (WLIO) - Westrich Furniture in Delphos is celebrating a special anniversary for one long-time employee. Our Katie Honigford caught up with him and heard more about his 7-decade-long career. Things have changed quite a bit at Westrich Furniture in Delphos over the last 70 years, but there's one...
Nan Whaley meets with local union representatives for roundtable discussion in Lima
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - With Election Day coming up in two weeks, a gubernatorial candidate stops by Lima to sit down with voters. Former Dayton mayor Nan Whaley met with local union representatives for a round table discussion. Whaley listened as attendees told her about the impact unions have had on their lives and their concerns about the current job market. She emphasizes the importance of bringing more and better jobs to the state.
Bluffton University students get a lesson in compassionate accountability from improv
BLUFFTON, OH (WLIO) - If you have watched improv comedy like “Whose Line is it Anyway?”, you see that quick thinking and reacting can make a scene memorable and funny, but did you ever think it could also be a metaphor for life?. That’s what the students at...
Rotary Blood Clinic set for November 5, 2022
Press Release from the Lima Rotary Club: Lima, OH - The Lima Rotary Club holds its Fall Blood Clinic on Saturday, November 5 from 6:30am-9:30am at Senior Citizen Services, 3400 W. Elm Street. Hundreds of people attend the clinic each year to receive low-cost blood screenings from Lima Memorial Laboratory Services which includes: CMP, Lipid Panel, Renal Panel, Hepatic Panel, CBC, TSH, PSA, HA1C, VITD, FE, and URIC. Proceeds benefit the Lima Rotary Foundation which disperses the funds to non profit organizations in the Lima community and globally.
Lima City Council Defeats City Park Smoke and Vape Ordinance
LIMA, OH (WLIO)- The topic of smoking and vaping at Lima city parks and outdoor recreational facilities was heavily discussed Monday evening before the Lima City Council regular meeting later Monday night. The Public Works Committee held a meeting regarding Ordinance 205-22. The ordinance, which was moved to its third...
Two alarm fire on E. Vine Street destroys house
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - A two-alarm fire destroys a Lima home late Tuesday night. The Lima Fire Department was called out to 618 East Vine Street just before midnight on Tuesday. Flames were showing when they arrived and they called in more firefighters to help. The home was vacant, and with the vegetation overgrown around the house, firefighters concentrated on the exterior of the house before moving in. The home is considered a total loss and was valued at around $18,000. Investigators are trying to determine a cause.
Trial begins for a man accused of killing a woman and burying her in a Lima park
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The trial has begun for a Lima man charged in a 2020 murder, where the victim was found in a suitcase buried in a Lima city park. 31-year-old Melvin Boothe is facing charges of aggravated murder, tampering with evidence, gross abuse of a corpse, and possessing criminal tools. He is accused of killing 25-year-old McKenzie Butler. She and Boothe had a dating history. Butler's body was found in Martin Luther King Jr. Park back in June 2020.
Area musicians & actors to perform in a free concert - “A Little Night Music
Press Release from Sheila Chilcote-Collins of In Spiritu Productions: Van Wert, OH— Monday, October 24, 2022 — Area musicians and actors will be performing in a Hollywood & Broadway themed concert titled, “A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC”, A Concert Featuring Sights & Sounds from Stage & Screen, which will be held at The First United Methodist Church of Van Wert on Saturday evening, November 12th from 7:00 PM – 8:30 PM.
Allen County Board of Elections reminding voters to double-check absentee ballot applications
ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - The Allen County Board of Elections is reminding early voters to double-check their absentee ballot applications before sending them in. Requesting a ballot couldn't be easier, but voters will occasionally mail in their request forms with an incorrect date of birth, sometimes putting down the current date instead. In some cases, voters will fill out all the information and fail to provide a signature. Although providing an email or phone number isn't required, the board of elections strongly recommends doing so in order to contact you in a timely manner if your application is incomplete.
Lima police officers take the witness stand in day two of Boothe's murder trial
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Officers from the Lima Police Department took the stand on day two of the trial against a Lima man who is charged with the murder of a former girlfriend. The prosecution continued to present their case against 31-year-old Melvin Boothe, who is facing charges of aggravated murder, tampering with evidence, gross abuse of a corpse, and possessing criminal tools. He is accused of killing 25-year-old McKenzie Butler, who Boothe had a dating history with.
Health officials urging people to get flu shots before influenza season starts
ADA, OH (WLIO) - As we head into flu season, health officials are urging people on the fence to get the flu shot. Dr. Steve Martin, dean of the College of Pharmacy at Ohio Northern, says that around 30 to 50 million people are expected to get the flu every year. He recommends to help with those numbers, people 6 months and older should get out and receive the flu shot, especially as this flu season looks like it may be a rough one for some people.
