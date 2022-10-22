LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The weather couldn't have been better for a student mentorship program meeting at the park for their first outing of the year. Students from Freedom Elementary School were each paired up with a student mentor from West Middle School through the Sparty Friends Program. Each month, they will meet their mentor for holiday-themed activities for the rest of the school year. Today to celebrate fall, students made caramel apples and went on a scavenger hunt through the hiking trail at McLean Teddy Bear Park. Both the younger students and their mentors get a lot out of this program.

LIMA, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO