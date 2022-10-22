SYRACUSE, N.Y. — According to AAA, the average price for a gallon of gas in Syracuse is $3.59. That's the same price as it was last Monday. Monday’s national average price for a gallon of gasoline is $3.79, down 10 cents from last week. The New York State average is $3.67, down one cent since last Monday.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO