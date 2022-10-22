Read full article on original website
Judge rules NYC to rehire and give back pay to those fired over vaccine mandate
A New York State Supreme Court has ordered New York City to rehire and give backpay to government employees who were fired for refusing to get the covid-19 vaccine. The City Health Commissioner issued an order last October requiring city employees to get the shot. A later order focused on...
Zeldin declares "we're winning" as Hochul shifts focus back to crime in final stretch
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — Governor Kathy Hochul (D- New York) held a news conference Monday alongside New York Attorney General Letitia James to tout her actions to reduce gun crime but during a Question and Answer session with reporters, conversation quickly turned to the upcoming Governor's race and polls that show Hochul's Republican opponent is closing in on her. The latest Quinnipiac poll showed Hochul just 4-points ahead of Rep. Lee Zeldin (R- NY/Long Island).
Hochul, Zeldin squaring off for their only debate in increasingly tight governor race
NEW YORK STATE (WRGB) — Governor Kathy Hochul and Republican Lee Zeldin are set to square off in their first and only gubernatorial debate on Tuesday night, with the latest Quinnipiac Poll showing Hochul with just a four-point lead. While the race appears to be close, polls show less than 2% of voters remain undecided.
Dunkin' to donate $100,000 to Make-A-Wish in Central New York
SYRACUSE, NY — Dunkin’ will celebrate the results of this year’s Make-A-Wish Star Donut charitable campaign by presenting Make-A-Wish Central New York with a donation of $100,000 at a Halloween party for local Wish Kids. The donation brings the campaign total to nearly $750,000 since its inception...
Stefanik pledges investigation into Cuomo nursing home order if GOP takes House majority
EAST GREENBUSH, NY (WRGB) — Republican Congresswoman Elise Stefanik appearing in Rensselaer County Monday to make a big announcement. She is pledging a congressional investigation into New York's nursing home deaths during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic. Rep. Stefanik says this investigation would look into former Gov....
Hochul, Zeldin to meet in single debate, Tuesday
NEW YORK STATE (WRGB) — It's a big week for voters in the state of New York, the one and only debate between current governor Kathy Hochul and challenger Lee Zeldin will take place on Tuesday. Sunday night, we finally have confirmation on that. On October 6th, Hochul confirmed...
Attorney General sues Green National, says Skyline owner still not upholding agreement
SYRACUSE N.Y. — New York State Attorney General Letitia James on Tuesday sued Green National, owners of the troubled Skyline Apartments in Syracuse, for not complying with parts of an agreement made with her officer earlier in February 2022. Green National owns and manages over 800 apartments in buildings...
Following seesaw of litigation, Hochul, AG James announce expansion of red flag law
ALBANY, N.Y. (WRGB) — Gov. Kathy Hochul and Attorney General Letitia James announced an expansion of the state's red flag law Monday. The law puts safeguards into place to remove firearms from potentially dangerous individuals. Hochul and James announced a $4.6 million increase to the attorney general's 2023 budget to further support New York State Police's efforts to obtain extreme risk protection orders (ERPOs) when individuals pose a danger to themselves or others.
Crisis in the Classroom: Reports reveal pandemic's toll on learning nationwide
Rochester, N.Y. — A new progress report shows just how detrimental the coronavirus pandemic has been to education in the U.S. The Nation's Report Card, released for the first time since 2019, shows a loss of decades of educational progress, with nearly every state and region feeling the impact.
Central New York Doctor to pay $900K in settlement to resolve Medicaid fraud, NYS AG says
SYRACUSE N.Y. — The Office of New York State Attorney General (OAG) Letitia James in collaboration with the U.S. Attorney’s Office, announced Monday that they reached a settlement with Ahmad M. Mehdi and his medical practice in Central New York. Dr. Mehdi is the principal owner of Ahmad...
Hochul-Zeldin debate: How much impact, just two weeks before vote?
NEW YORK STATE (WRGB) — This debate comes just two weeks before election day -- and only a few days before early voting kicks off this Saturday!. Political watchers say -- since this exchange is coming so late in this campaign cycle - it may not have a big impact on voter opinion.
Plans in motion to stop burning smell coming from Volney ethanol plant
VOLNEY, N.Y. — There are now new plans to stop a smelly situation caused by a smoldering fire in a grain silo that has been plaguing neighbors in Oswego County for months. In mid-October, CNY Central reported that the legislature announced a deal with delinquent ethanol plant owner at Attis Biofuels to take over and sell it to a new company.
SUNY drops application fees across 64 campuses for two weeks during fall
SYRACUSE N.Y. — State University of New York (SUNY) has dropped application fees across 64 colleges and universities for two weeks through Sunday, November 6 to allow prospective students to apply to up to five campuses, free of charge. The potential saving totals $250 per applicant, removing an early...
AAA: National average gas price drops 10 cents
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — According to AAA, the average price for a gallon of gas in Syracuse is $3.59. That's the same price as it was last Monday. Monday’s national average price for a gallon of gasoline is $3.79, down 10 cents from last week. The New York State average is $3.67, down one cent since last Monday.
'@ Your Service': Incentives for Heating Your Home
Jamesville, NY — RJ Holbrook, owner & CEO of Holbrook Heating & Air Conditioning, wants customers to know there are great incentives out there for keeping your home heated, including rebates. RJ says the rebates come in the form of a check in the mail, from either NYSERDA or your utility provider. These rebate checks have reached up to $10k.
DeWitt Police ask for public's help to locate missing 68-year-old Jamesville man
DEWITT, N.Y. — The DeWitt Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 68-year-old Jamesville man. David Benz, 68, was reported missing by his family after they said he left his home in his vehicle and failed to pick up his daughter from work on October 20 around 5 p.m.
