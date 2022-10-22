Read full article on original website
5.1 earthquake shakes Santa Cruz County, South Bay
Santa Cruzans felt a few seconds of shaking Tuesday morning as a 5.1-magnitude earthquake hit the Bay Area. No significant damages were reported in the immediate aftermath.
Watch: Webcam captures exact moment 5.1 quake shakes northern California
MORGAN HILL, Calif. – The usually serene webcam view of Morgan Hill shook at 11:42 Tuesday morning as the camera filmed the exact moment a 5.1 magnitude earthquake struck just 10 miles away.
Bob’s Donuts to Open Two New Bay Area Locations
The 62-year-old donut shop is expanding outside of San Francisco, opening in Mill Valley this year and in San Jose in 2023.
Lazy Dog Coming Soon to San Jose
The American casual-dining restaurant chain is coming to 5305 Almaden Expressway.
'Notable' earthquake shakes Northern California Tuesday
Officials say that a 5.1 magnitude earthquake hit California Tuesday afternoon.
KSBW.com
Monarch butterflies return to Pacific Grove with large first weekend count
PACIFIC GROVE, Calif. — Monarch butterflies are back on the Central Coast. Video Player: Beloved monarch butterflies now listed as endangered. Thousands of Monarch butterflies were counted in the first count at the Monarch Sanctuary in Pacific Grove on Friday, continuing a positive trend for the endangered species. In...
San Francisco Examiner
How to spend a perfect weekend in Santa Cruz
Anyone who grew up in the Bay Area in the 1990s will almost certainly have the Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk commercials stamped on their subconscious, alongside their best friend’s landline. But Santa Cruz is much more than a West Coast Coney Island. (The Boardwalk, incidentally, is California’s oldest amusement park and is a fine place to ride a historic roller coaster with an ocean view.)
NBC Bay Area
5.1 Magnitude Earthquake Near San Jose Shakes the Bay Area
A 5.1 magnitude earthquake jolted the Bay Area late Tuesday morning, rattling nerves but not appearing to cause any significant damage. The quake hit at 11:42 a.m. and was centered 12.1 miles east of San Jose, according to the United States Geological Survey. It was followed by a 2.9 magnitude aftershock at 11:47 a.m. and a 3.5 magnitude aftershock at 3:08 p.m., among others.
Videos, photos capture 5.1-magnitude San Jose earthquake as it shook Bay Area
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The Bay Area was rocked by a large earthquake on Tuesday afternoon. The 5.1-magnitude quake was centered south of Mt. Hamilton in the hills east of San Jose in Seven Trees, a census-designated place. Viewer video and photos captured the moment the quake struck and the aftermath of the tremblor, which […]
tinyhousetalk.com
His LEGAL Sillicon Valley Tiny Home
After quarantines and lockdowns became a normal part of life, Teja was looking for a place of his own instead of living with roommates — but when the average cost of a home in San Jose where he lives in over $1 million, there was just no way he could get into the housing market.
SFist
Sunday Links: Preliminary Earthquake Shakes Up South Bay This Morning
A preliminary 2.7-magnitude tremor rattled off near Morgan Hill and San Martin this morning. Around 8:12 a.m. Sunday, the small earthquake shook the areas of San Martin, Morgan Hill, Gilroy, Interlaken, and Hollister. [NBC Bay Area]. PG&E shutoffs are expected to continue in the Bay Area until Monday afternoon. Areas...
KSBW.com
5.1 magnitude earthquake shakes Central Coast
SALINAS, Calif. — According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), a 5.1 magnitude earthquake struck Seven Trees, near San Jose, around 11:42 a.m. on Tuesday. Video Player: Central Coast Spotlight: Earthquake capital of the world. The quake shook through the Central Coast for several seconds. According to the...
San Jose adds cameras to surveil illegal park work
San Jose has installed two surveillance cameras in Alviso to watch over a vacant plot of city land, following residents taking matters into their own hands for a long-planned park. The cameras mark an escalation in the city’s cold war with resident Mark Espinoza, who along with his son Marcos...
KSBW.com
Historic downtown Salinas building now ready for people to call home
SALINAS, Calif. — A project in downtown Salinas that has been years in the making is now finished and ready for tenants. The six-story Salinas National Bank building at 301 South Main St. has been transformed into a residential tower with commercial space on the bottom floor. Alvarado Street Brewery will be the building's first commercial tenant.
NBC Bay Area
‘Shaking Was Unbelievable': Morgan Hill Resident Describes 5.1 Magnitude Quake
A Morgan Hill woman who lived through the 6.9 magnitude Loma Prieta earthquake in 1989 said the shaking during Tuesday's 5.1 magnitude earthquake near San Jose was "beyond anything I ever can recall." "The shaking was unbelievable," Lynn Meyer said. Meyer said she was walking in from her garage when...
Water main break leads to Del Monte Avenue being shut down
MONTEREY, Calif. (KION-TV): A water main failure led to eastbound Del Monte Avenue and Palo Verde Avenue being closed for most of Monday morning. Cal Am Water was on the scene and fixing the water main break. The City tweeted out that eastbound Del Monte will continue to have the second travel lane closed at The post Water main break leads to Del Monte Avenue being shut down appeared first on KION546.
Slater 50/50 Opening Soon in San Jose
The restaurant is scheduled to open on October 26th at 11 am at the Westfield Oakridge mall, with a "buy one get one free Original 50/50 Burger promotion for the first 100 customers in line."
KSBW.com
Caltrans sets overnight lane closures on highway 101 near San Juan Bautista
SAN BENITO COUNTY, Calif. — According to Caltrans, travelers in both directions of Highway 101 near San Juan Bautista will experience overnight lane closures beginning on Oct. 26. Caltrans says that the travel will be reduced to one lane in each direction on the 101 just south of the...
beckersasc.com
Kaiser Permanente may convert San Jose hospital into ASC
Oakland, Calif.-based Kaiser Permanente is considering converting a San Jose hospital into an ASC, SiliconValley.com reported Oct. 21. The health system is considering multiple options, the report said. Among them are demolishing the 242,900-square-foot hospital and adding surface parking; decommissioning and vacating it; and repurposing 149,000 square feet for outpatient surgery, with the remainder left vacant.
