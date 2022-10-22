ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Castroville, CA

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
San Francisco Examiner

How to spend a perfect weekend in Santa Cruz

Anyone who grew up in the Bay Area in the 1990s will almost certainly have the Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk commercials stamped on their subconscious, alongside their best friend’s landline. But Santa Cruz is much more than a West Coast Coney Island. (The Boardwalk, incidentally, is California’s oldest amusement park and is a fine place to ride a historic roller coaster with an ocean view.)
SANTA CRUZ, CA
NBC Bay Area

5.1 Magnitude Earthquake Near San Jose Shakes the Bay Area

A 5.1 magnitude earthquake jolted the Bay Area late Tuesday morning, rattling nerves but not appearing to cause any significant damage. The quake hit at 11:42 a.m. and was centered 12.1 miles east of San Jose, according to the United States Geological Survey. It was followed by a 2.9 magnitude aftershock at 11:47 a.m. and a 3.5 magnitude aftershock at 3:08 p.m., among others.
SAN JOSE, CA
tinyhousetalk.com

His LEGAL Sillicon Valley Tiny Home

After quarantines and lockdowns became a normal part of life, Teja was looking for a place of his own instead of living with roommates — but when the average cost of a home in San Jose where he lives in over $1 million, there was just no way he could get into the housing market.
SAN JOSE, CA
SFist

Sunday Links: Preliminary Earthquake Shakes Up South Bay This Morning

A preliminary 2.7-magnitude tremor rattled off near Morgan Hill and San Martin this morning. Around 8:12 a.m. Sunday, the small earthquake shook the areas of San Martin, Morgan Hill, Gilroy, Interlaken, and Hollister. [NBC Bay Area]. PG&E shutoffs are expected to continue in the Bay Area until Monday afternoon. Areas...
SAN MARTIN, CA
KSBW.com

5.1 magnitude earthquake shakes Central Coast

SALINAS, Calif. — According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), a 5.1 magnitude earthquake struck Seven Trees, near San Jose, around 11:42 a.m. on Tuesday. Video Player: Central Coast Spotlight: Earthquake capital of the world. The quake shook through the Central Coast for several seconds. According to the...
SAN JOSE, CA
KSBW.com

Historic downtown Salinas building now ready for people to call home

SALINAS, Calif. — A project in downtown Salinas that has been years in the making is now finished and ready for tenants. The six-story Salinas National Bank building at 301 South Main St. has been transformed into a residential tower with commercial space on the bottom floor. Alvarado Street Brewery will be the building's first commercial tenant.
SALINAS, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Water main break leads to Del Monte Avenue being shut down

MONTEREY, Calif. (KION-TV): A water main failure led to eastbound Del Monte Avenue and Palo Verde Avenue being closed for most of Monday morning. Cal Am Water was on the scene and fixing the water main break. The City tweeted out that eastbound Del Monte will continue to have the second travel lane closed at The post Water main break leads to Del Monte Avenue being shut down appeared first on KION546.
MONTEREY, CA
beckersasc.com

Kaiser Permanente may convert San Jose hospital into ASC

Oakland, Calif.-based Kaiser Permanente is considering converting a San Jose hospital into an ASC, SiliconValley.com reported Oct. 21. The health system is considering multiple options, the report said. Among them are demolishing the 242,900-square-foot hospital and adding surface parking; decommissioning and vacating it; and repurposing 149,000 square feet for outpatient surgery, with the remainder left vacant.
SAN JOSE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy