Another cloudy day before the skies clear returning our sunshine

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The clouds will continue to be stubborn through today with some scattered drizzle and occasional light rain. It continues to stay mild for late October with highs in the upper 60s. CLEARING SKIES:. Behind a cold front, our skies will clear out nicely tomorrow for the...
HARRISBURG, PA
Cloudy with occasional sprinkles before sunshine returns for end of the week

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — Clouds hang tough with some occasional sprinkles or light patchy drizzle. Temperatures do remain mild with lows in the mid and upper 50's. The clouds will continue to be stubborn through tomorrow with a few more shower chances. Any showers we see will be light to moderate so not much rain expected. Skies will clear out late week.
Remaining mostly cloudy today with some light rain patches

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A coastal system will keep it mostly cloudy once again today with some occasional sprinkles or light patchy drizzle. Temperatures do remain mild with highs near 70. The clouds will continue to be stubborn through tomorrow with a few more shower chances. Any showers we see...
HARRISBURG, PA
Cloudy skies with some showers starting out the week

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A coastal system will keep the clouds locked in place through the early part of the week. Under mostly cloudy skies, there will be a few showers and some patchy drizzle today with highs in the upper 60s. The clouds will continue to be stubborn through Wednesday with a few more shower chances through midweek. Any showers we see will be light to moderate, and very beneficial considering that our annual rainfall deficit is well over 2 inches.
HARRISBURG, PA
It's Raining Mets! | Fantastic Fall Weather... For Now

HARRISBURG, Pa. — This week Meteorologist Steve Knight talks about a weekend blizzard in the Rockies, just as the National Weather Service releases their annual winter weather outlook for 2022-2023 and what we can expect locally. More listening? Click here. Hear more of the "It's Raining Mets!" podcast here.
HARRISBURG, PA
Light showers mainly South East of Harrisburg Sunday night

TONIGHT: Cloudy, Few Showers. Lo 51. Winds: Light. MONDAY: Clouds & Sun, Mild. Hi 71. Winds: Light. TUESDAY: Mild. Hi 72. Winds: Light. Mostly cloudy skies stuck with us for all of Sunday, with clouds noticeably thicker in the Eastern portion of the viewing area. By sunset, some showers were working into Lancaster, Lebanon, and York counties. In fact, as I drove East on 81, conditions began dry by the station in Harrisburg but transitioned to a steady light rain towards the Lebanon County line. This can generally be expected through the entire evening, with the best chances of light rain remainingh East of Harrisburg and York. Temperatures will not drop as cool as the past few nights with lows bottoming out in the low 50s.
HARRISBURG, PA
‘Code Orange’ air quality warning issued for Sunday

State and federal authorities have issued an alert for elevated levels of fine particulate air pollution on Sunday, covering parts of Western Pennsylvania as well as the Susquehanna Valley counties of Dauphin, Cumberland, Lancaster, Lebanon, and York. The “Code Orange” air quality warnings, issued by the federal Environmental Protection Agency...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Full Closure of Paxton Street Bridge Planned for Next Weekend

>Full Closure of Paxton Street Bridge Planned for Next Weekend. (Harrisburg, PA) -- PennDOT officials say the Paxton Street Bridge on Interstate 83 will be closed down next weekend. The closure for the bridge that spans the interstate in Swatara Township will begin at 9 p.m. Friday November 4th and last until 6 a.m. on Monday, November 7th. The I-83 shut down will allow a damaged beam to be removed from where the bridge spans the interstate. Detours will be posted.
SWATARA TOWNSHIP, PA
UPDATE: US 11 reopened after crash in Perry County

PERRY COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — US 11 has reopened following a crash near Perdix, Perry County, as of 8:21 a.m. Wednesday per 511PA. According to 511PA, US 11 was closed in both directions between Marysville and Duncannon, Perry County, on Wednesday morning. All lanes of the roadway were closed due to a multi-vehicle crash between […]
PERRY COUNTY, PA
PennDOT announces weekend closure of I-83 at Paxton Street Bridge

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — PennDOT announced today that there will be a full closure of Interstate 83 at the Paxton Street Bridge in November. This closure will span the interstate in Swatara Township and Dauphin County. It is planned to take place at 9:00 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 4 all the way through to Monday, Nov. 7 until 6:00 a.m.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
Fall Food Truck Festival held in Chambersburg

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A day filled with food and fun in Chambersburg Franklin County on Sunday. The Fall Food Truck festival featured over 50 food vendors. From barbeque to sweet treats and brews. There was also live music and entertainment. abc27 served as a media sponsor for the...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
Two Tanger Outlets, three new stores in Lancaster & Hershey

CENTRAL PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Three new stores are making their way to the Tanger Outlets in Hershey and Lancaster. The Hershey Outlets are expecting a new NIKE store, which will be located in Suite #137, according to their website. The store can be found to the left of Calvin Klein – right by the outlet’s entrance on Northeast Drive. The grand opening date still has yet to be confirmed.
HERSHEY, PA
Hometown Hero: Franklin County Visitors Bureau

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — This Hometown Hero is looking for people who love decorating for Christmas. The Franklin County Visitors Bureau in Chambersburg is hosting its fourth annual Festival of Trees next month. Before the festival can take place, it needs decorators. That’s where the Christmas decoration connoisseurs...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA
Creature Feature Weekend at Cumberland County Drive-in

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Saturday night was the Creature Feature Weekend at the Cumberland Drive-In Theater. The day was filled with games, pumpkin carving, a costume contest parade, and movies. The event benefits Scares that Care, which is a charity that is helping families of a sick child,...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
Contaminated milk, cheese sold in Midstate should be discarded

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture is warning consumers to get rid of raw whole milk or chocolate milk, as well as some cheese products, sold in Midstate stores under the BeiHollow label. Consumers should immediately discard BeiHollow raw whole milk or chocolate milk sold between Oct. 12 and 21 in […]
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
Local haunted houses ticket prices remain low as inflation remains high

As inflation continues to hit consumers hard, Halloween and haunted house lovers may be happy to learn haunted attractions in Central Pennsylvania are not seeing rising prices. Field of Screams co-owner, Jim Schoef, said ticket prices at their attraction will remain the same as Americans are saving across the board...
HARRISBURG, PA
Interstate 80 closes for crash

Montoursville, Pa. — Interstate 80 eastbound will be down to one lane for several hours while emergency crews work to clean up after a tractor trailer crash, officials say. Drivers should watch for the single lane closure near mile marker 206, in West Buffalo Township, Union County, according to PennDOT. Motorists can expect the right passing lane to be closed approximately seven miles east of Exit 199 (Mile Run exit)....
UNION COUNTY, PA

