2022 CJ Cup in South Carolina Sunday tee times, how to watch event
It’s time for the final round in the Low Country.
Congaree Golf Club in Ridgeland, South Carolina, plays host to the 2022 CJ Cup. The field is limited with 78 players, but it’s easily the best thus far of the fall season. It includes 15 of the top 20 players in the Official World Golf Ranking.
Rory McIlroy leads with Jon Rahm, K.H. Lee and Kurt Kitayama chasing. McIlroy would move to No. 1 in the world with a victory.
From tee times to TV and streaming info, here’s what you need to know for the final round of the 2022 CJ Cup. All times Eastern.
CJ Cup: Full leaderboard
1st tee
Tee time Players
7:35 a.m.
Yoseop Seo, Yeongsu Kim, Sanghun Shin
7:46 a.m.
Chanmin Jung, Sahith Theegala, Kevin Kisner
7:57 a.m.
Gary Woodland, Davis Riley, Chez Reavie
8:08 a.m.
Yongjun Bae, S.H. Kim, Webb Simpson
8:19 a.m.
Christiaan Bezuidenhout, J.T. Poston, John Huh
8:30 a.m.
Ryan Palmer, Lucas Glover, Jordan Spieth
8:41 a.m.
Si Woo Kim, Sepp Straka, Trey Mullinax
8:52 a.m.
Rickie Fowler, Sebastian Munoz, Scottie Scheffler
9:03 a.m.
Scott Stallings, Sanghyun Park, Taylor Montgomery
9:14 a.m.
Hideki Matsuyama, Justin Thomas, Luke List
9:30 a.m.
Adam Hadwin, Troy Merritt, Byeong Hun An
9:42 a.m.
Keith Mitchell, Alex Smalley, Emiliano Grillo
9:54 a.m.
Sungjae Im, Andrew Putnam, Harris English
10:06 a.m.
Seamus Power, Russell Henley, Denny McCarthy
10:18 a.m.
Chris Kirk, Matt Kuchar, Danny Willett
10:30 a.m.
Justin Suh, J.J. Spaun, Alex Noren
10:47 a.m.
Cameron Young, Bio Kim, Max Homa
10:59 a.m.
Brian Harman, Wyndham Clark, Billy Horschel
11:11 a.m.
Jason Day, Brendan Steele, Corey Conners
11:23 a.m.
Matt Fitzpatrick, Collin Morikawa, Mito Pereira
11:35 a.m.
Shane Lowry, Tyrrell Hatton, Keegan Bradley
11:52 a.m.
Cam Davis, Sam Burns, Viktor Hovland
12:04 p.m.
Maverick McNealy, Tom Hoge, Lee Hodges
12:16 p.m.
Tom Kim, Brendon Todd, Tommy Fleetwood
12:28 p.m.
Jon Rahm, Taylor Moore, Aaron Wise
12:40 p.m.
Rory McIlroy, K.H. Lee, Kurt Kitayama
How to watch
You can watch Golf Channel for free on fuboTV. All times Eastern.
Sunday, Oct. 23
TV
Golf Channel: 2:30 p.m.-5:30 p.m.
RADIO
Sirius XM: 12 p.m.-5:30 p.m.
STREAM
Peacock: 2:30 p.m.-5:30 p.m.
