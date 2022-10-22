ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ridgeland, SC

2022 CJ Cup in South Carolina Sunday tee times, how to watch event

Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

It’s time for the final round in the Low Country.

Congaree Golf Club in Ridgeland, South Carolina, plays host to the 2022 CJ Cup. The field is limited with 78 players, but it’s easily the best thus far of the fall season. It includes 15 of the top 20 players in the Official World Golf Ranking.

Rory McIlroy leads with Jon Rahm, K.H. Lee and Kurt Kitayama chasing. McIlroy would move to No. 1 in the world with a victory.

From tee times to TV and streaming info, here’s what you need to know for the final round of the 2022 CJ Cup. All times Eastern.

CJ Cup: Full leaderboard

1st tee

Tee time Players

7:35 a.m.

Yoseop Seo, Yeongsu Kim, Sanghun Shin

7:46 a.m.

Chanmin Jung, Sahith Theegala, Kevin Kisner

7:57 a.m.

Gary Woodland, Davis Riley, Chez Reavie

8:08 a.m.

Yongjun Bae, S.H. Kim, Webb Simpson

8:19 a.m.

Christiaan Bezuidenhout, J.T. Poston, John Huh

8:30 a.m.

Ryan Palmer, Lucas Glover, Jordan Spieth

8:41 a.m.

Si Woo Kim, Sepp Straka, Trey Mullinax

8:52 a.m.

Rickie Fowler, Sebastian Munoz, Scottie Scheffler

9:03 a.m.

Scott Stallings, Sanghyun Park, Taylor Montgomery

9:14 a.m.

Hideki Matsuyama, Justin Thomas, Luke List

9:30 a.m.

Adam Hadwin, Troy Merritt, Byeong Hun An

9:42 a.m.

Keith Mitchell, Alex Smalley, Emiliano Grillo

9:54 a.m.

Sungjae Im, Andrew Putnam, Harris English

10:06 a.m.

Seamus Power, Russell Henley, Denny McCarthy

10:18 a.m.

Chris Kirk, Matt Kuchar, Danny Willett

10:30 a.m.

Justin Suh, J.J. Spaun, Alex Noren

10:47 a.m.

Cameron Young, Bio Kim, Max Homa

10:59 a.m.

Brian Harman, Wyndham Clark, Billy Horschel

11:11 a.m.

Jason Day, Brendan Steele, Corey Conners

11:23 a.m.

Matt Fitzpatrick, Collin Morikawa, Mito Pereira

11:35 a.m.

Shane Lowry, Tyrrell Hatton, Keegan Bradley

11:52 a.m.

Cam Davis, Sam Burns, Viktor Hovland

12:04 p.m.

Maverick McNealy, Tom Hoge, Lee Hodges

12:16 p.m.

Tom Kim, Brendon Todd, Tommy Fleetwood

12:28 p.m.

Jon Rahm, Taylor Moore, Aaron Wise

12:40 p.m.

Rory McIlroy, K.H. Lee, Kurt Kitayama

How to watch

You can watch Golf Channel for free on fuboTV. All times Eastern.

Sunday, Oct. 23

TV

Golf Channel: 2:30 p.m.-5:30 p.m.

RADIO

Sirius XM: 12 p.m.-5:30 p.m.

STREAM

Peacock: 2:30 p.m.-5:30 p.m.

