Madera, CA

thesungazette.com

State forks over funding for Goshen supportive housing community

GOSHEN – Self Help Enterprises and Salt + Light received funding that will go toward the construction of the first-ever permanent supportive housing community in Goshen. On Oct. 12, Gov. Gavin Newsom awarded Self Help Enterprises (SHE) with a little over $4 million to fund the construction of housing units for those battling chronic homelessness. The funding will go toward the Neighborhood Village project that SHE is working on alongside nonprofit Salt + Light, a public benefit organization, according to program director Betsy McGovern-Garcia. The Neighborhood Village project will construct 52 housing units, among other amenities, and the funding from Newson will go toward 36 of these housing units.
GOSHEN, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Fresno County no longer top agricultural producer in nation

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno County has been bumped from the number one spot of the top agricultural producers in the United States. On Tuesday, officials with the County of Fresno announced that the county has been named as the third top agricultural producer in the nation for 2021. The county had been ranked […]
YourCentralValley.com

Fire damages Visalia apartment complex

VISALIA, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – A fire damaged a vacant apartment complex early Tuesday morning in Visalia, according to the Visalia Fire Department.  Visalia Fire says at 3:17 a.m., fire crews were dispatched to an apartment fire in the 300 block of NW 3rd Avenue. Firefighters say they found a two-story apartment complex with heavy fire […]
VISALIA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Caregiver sentenced, Clovis family finally has some closure

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Six years later, a Clovis family finally has a bit of closure after the investigators say their infant was abused and received traumatic brain injury while being watched by his great-aunt. “Bowen is a very happy boy, he makes our hearts happy for sure,” said Cody Wheeler. That’s how Cody describes […]
CLOVIS, CA
mymotherlode.com

Copperopolis Resident Named Warden At Valley State Prison

Copperopolis, CA — A longtime official at the Sierra Conservation Center has been named Warden at the Valley State Prison in Chowchilla. Governor Gavin Newsom announces the appointment of Landon Bird, 53, to the position. Bird was at the Sierra Conservation Center from 1999-2020, serving in various roles, including Associate Warden, Correctional Captain, Correctional Counselor II Officer, and Correctional Officer.
CHOWCHILLA, CA
KMPH.com

Fresno family opens small business in honor of late son following deadly fentanyl overdose

FRESNO, Calif (FOX26) — A small business bakery held its grand opening Saturday morning in honor of the owners' and parents' late son. Owners Jimmy In and Monique Keo of Mochilicious in southeast Fresno held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Saturday among a crowd full of both smiles and tears. In and Keo celebrated the grand opening of their small business with a tribute to their late son Nathan, who died of a fentanyl overdose in January 2021. Nathan's favorite snack was mochi donuts, which before Saturday, could only be found across town.
FRESNO, CA
GV Wire

Fresno State Sales Tax Ballot Effort Still Has Only One Donor

Local builder Richard Spencer has single-handedly bankrolled the campaign for Measure E, the proposed sales tax to benefit Fresno State, donating nearly $1.5 million as of Monday, according to campaign finance reports. Thus far, all the reported donations for the “Yes on Measure E, Good to Great for Fresno State...
FRESNO, CA

