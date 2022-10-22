Read full article on original website
3 Great Steakhouses in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Douglas “Chief” Stankewitz moves step closer to freedom with judge’s orderRobert J HansenFresno, CA
My review of the grand opening of Ramen Hayashi in FresnoMark-John CliffordFresno, CA
My review of Straw Hat Pizza in Fresno.Mark-John CliffordFresno, CA
My review of Habit Burger in River Park, Fresno. It didn’t make the grade.Mark-John CliffordFresno, CA
Related
City of Fresno looking to hire and fill 600 job openings
Hundreds of hopefuls visited City Hall Tuesday afternoon, hoping to land several open positions with the City of Fresno.
thesungazette.com
State forks over funding for Goshen supportive housing community
GOSHEN – Self Help Enterprises and Salt + Light received funding that will go toward the construction of the first-ever permanent supportive housing community in Goshen. On Oct. 12, Gov. Gavin Newsom awarded Self Help Enterprises (SHE) with a little over $4 million to fund the construction of housing units for those battling chronic homelessness. The funding will go toward the Neighborhood Village project that SHE is working on alongside nonprofit Salt + Light, a public benefit organization, according to program director Betsy McGovern-Garcia. The Neighborhood Village project will construct 52 housing units, among other amenities, and the funding from Newson will go toward 36 of these housing units.
List of Halloween, Día de los Muertos events in Central California
Communities around Central California are hosting several events to celebrate Halloween and Día de los Muertos this year. Here's a list:
Fresno County no longer top agricultural producer in nation
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno County has been bumped from the number one spot of the top agricultural producers in the United States. On Tuesday, officials with the County of Fresno announced that the county has been named as the third top agricultural producer in the nation for 2021. The county had been ranked […]
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Ruiz Foods family gives big multi-million gift to a Valley school. Here’s who, how much
Fred Ruiz of Fresno, co-founder and former chairman of Mexican frozen-foods manufacturer Ruiz Foods, and his wife Mitzie have for years provided financial support to fellowships and endowments at UC Merced. On Saturday, leaders at the North Valley university announced the latest – and largest – contribution by the couple...
KMJ
Heart of California Theme Park Coming to Fresno? You Can Push the Idea with a Signature
FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) – California’s Great America amusement park in Santa Clara will close its doors about 11 years from now but another door is opening of possibilities to bring the first amusement park to the Fresno area. Christopher Smith, a Valley native, says he hoping its owner/operators...
Road closures to be in place at busy northeast Fresno intersection
Caltrans is closing the southbound off-ramp on Highway 41 and Friant Road from 7 pm through 6 am for maintenance.
Fire damages Visalia apartment complex
VISALIA, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – A fire damaged a vacant apartment complex early Tuesday morning in Visalia, according to the Visalia Fire Department. Visalia Fire says at 3:17 a.m., fire crews were dispatched to an apartment fire in the 300 block of NW 3rd Avenue. Firefighters say they found a two-story apartment complex with heavy fire […]
Caregiver sentenced, Clovis family finally has some closure
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Six years later, a Clovis family finally has a bit of closure after the investigators say their infant was abused and received traumatic brain injury while being watched by his great-aunt. “Bowen is a very happy boy, he makes our hearts happy for sure,” said Cody Wheeler. That’s how Cody describes […]
GV Wire
City Council Must Reveal Its Vote to Tap Taxpayers for Esparza’s Defense
Even if the Fresno City Council won’t admit it, it is well known that taxpayers are funding Nelson Esparza’s legal defense. The city is keeping the people in the dark about the bill accumulated thus far as attorney Mark Coleman and his team go about their work defending Esparza.
Merced Fire investigating what started fire near Merced Regional Airport
According to the Merced City Fire Department, a total of 85 acres were burned. The fire is under investigation.
mymotherlode.com
Copperopolis Resident Named Warden At Valley State Prison
Copperopolis, CA — A longtime official at the Sierra Conservation Center has been named Warden at the Valley State Prison in Chowchilla. Governor Gavin Newsom announces the appointment of Landon Bird, 53, to the position. Bird was at the Sierra Conservation Center from 1999-2020, serving in various roles, including Associate Warden, Correctional Captain, Correctional Counselor II Officer, and Correctional Officer.
andnowuknow.com
Fowler Packing Acquires Over 10,000 Acres and Expands Program; Justin Parnagian Details
FRESNO, CA - A significant ag acquisition is taking place in California. Fresno-based Fowler Packing Company has acquired SunWest Fruit Company in partnership with Ag Partners Capital. With this deal, Fowler adds over 10,000 acres of farmland to its operations, with new access to coveted water districts. “Given the significant...
KMPH.com
Kaweah Health receives multiple awards for 'America’s 50 best hospitals’
VISALIA, Calif. (FOX26) — Kaweah Health Medical Center is one of only three hospitals in California to be recognized as one of “Healthgrades’ America’s 50 best for cardiac surgery”. They have received this award for 6 years in a row now and are the only...
COVID-19 subvariant BQ.1 now in Fresno County, health officials say
Local data has detected a couple of cases but it's believed there are more, as this omicron subvariant has the potential to spread quickly.
KMPH.com
Fresno family opens small business in honor of late son following deadly fentanyl overdose
FRESNO, Calif (FOX26) — A small business bakery held its grand opening Saturday morning in honor of the owners' and parents' late son. Owners Jimmy In and Monique Keo of Mochilicious in southeast Fresno held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Saturday among a crowd full of both smiles and tears. In and Keo celebrated the grand opening of their small business with a tribute to their late son Nathan, who died of a fentanyl overdose in January 2021. Nathan's favorite snack was mochi donuts, which before Saturday, could only be found across town.
New burger restaurant opens in northwest Fresno
There's a new place to grab a juicy burger in northwest Fresno. Hammy's Smash Burgers is located on Shaw and Blythe, right next to Party City.
GV Wire
Fresno State Sales Tax Ballot Effort Still Has Only One Donor
Local builder Richard Spencer has single-handedly bankrolled the campaign for Measure E, the proposed sales tax to benefit Fresno State, donating nearly $1.5 million as of Monday, according to campaign finance reports. Thus far, all the reported donations for the “Yes on Measure E, Good to Great for Fresno State...
Visalia shooting leaves 1 man dead, woman hospitalized
People living in one Visalia neighborhood are sharing the terrifying moments gunfire erupted on Sunday night, killing one person and injuring another.
2nd case of fast-spreading COVID-19 variant confirmed in Fresno
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno County health officials have just confirmed a second case of a new coronavirus variant in Fresno. Officials with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say the BQ.1 is one of the newer variants to emerge — but it’s already taking over other variants in terms of how fast […]
