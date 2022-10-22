ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gap, PA

Road closed for crash in York Co., police investigating

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Newberry Township Police are investigating a vehicle crash on Cassel Road, and Cly Road. While police are investigating the crash, the road will be closed in both directions for "an extended period of time," police say. There was no report of how many were involved,...
Thief steals over $3000 from multiple cars in York County

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police are searching for a thief caught on video, who walked off into the night after breaking into multiple cars and stealing over $3,000 worth of items. According to Northern York County Regional Police Department, several car thefts happened late at night on Oct....
Motorist never stopped car after killing pedestrian in Berks County

BERKS COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police are asking for the public's help in identifying and finding the driver of a 2008-2012 red Jeep Liberty who hit and killed a man today. Officials were called to the scene on Oct. 24 at around 8:16 a.m. after receiving a call from a motorist who passed by the accident.
Community outraged by woman who threatened churchgoers with gun

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Pennsylvania State Police say a Harrisburg woman is facing charges after she threatened patrons at a South Middleton Church while armed and wearing body armor on Sunday. “It’s pretty awful, I’ll tell ya,” Debra Petonyak responded. “It’s disturbing,” Jane Kiehl added....
AMBER Alert issued for missing 6-year-old girl in Chester County

CHESTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Pennsylvania State Police in Chester County have issued a statewide Amber Alert for a 6-year-old girl. According to authorities, Zoe Moss was abducted by Vanessa Gutshall around 6:00 PM in the area of East Ward Elementary School in Downington. Moss is described as being...
Lancaster County man convicted of 2021 rape

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A man was recently convicted in Lancaster County Court of all charges regarding the rape of a victim in 2021. Steele T. Helton, 52 of Columbia, was found guilty by jury of three felony counts: rape, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, and sexual assault. On...
Burglar armed with knife lawfully shot by Harrisburg homeowner

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHP) — Police have arrested a man who was shot after attempting to break into a person's home, armed with a butcher knife, according to Harrisburg Bureau of Police. Officials say that Keon Washington had tried to rob a house in the area of Disbrow and Carnation...
Harrisburg man sentenced for role in straw purchasing firearms for felons

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that Antonio Godbolt, age 37, of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania was sentenced yesterday to 33 months’ imprisonment by United States District Court Judge Jennifer P. Wilson for firearms offenses. According to United...
Penbrook Police looking for missing person

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — The Pennbrook Police Department is attempting to locate a missing person, 35-year-old Christina Shepherd. The last time Shepherd was seen was on October 22. No description was provided of Shepherd, only a photo (refer to above). If you see Shepherd, contact police at 717-558-6900.
DNA matches, 34-year-old cold case solved, officials say

BERKS COUNTY, Pa. — After almost 35 years, the cold case murder of Anna Kane was been solved by connecting a letter sent to a local newspaper and DNA evidence found on Kane's clothing through "breakthrough DNA genetic genealogy technology," according to a release from Pennsylvania Crime stoppers. The...
Central PA hospitals seeing early spike in RSV cases

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — Respiratory syncytial virus, more commonly referred to as RSV, is a respiratory virus that people of all ages can get sick with but young children and the elderly are especially vulnerable. “A lot of kids in the hospital right now,” UPMC Infectious Disease Specialist...
Bill looks to streamline prior authorization process in PA

Harrisburg, PA — It’s being dubbed one of the most significant changes to the medical insurance process in decades and it’s set to go for a vote in the Pennsylvania General Assembly this week. Senate Bill 225 would streamline the prior authorization process in PA. “It's terrible....
Milton Hershey students got to work as pit crew for Williams Grove racers

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Four students from Milton Hershey School got the opportunity of a lifetime last night as they were able to work as a pit team during the big race at Williams Grove Speedway in Mechanicsburg. The school's Media Relations Manager, Megan Weber, said that the...
