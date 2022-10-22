Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Nate's Sandwich Shoppe: New-ish to Gallery Row and the Lancaster Food SceneMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
Halloween in Lancaster: Scavenger Hunt in a Rural Pennsylvania Dutch VillageMelissa FrostIntercourse, PA
MAGA Lineup to Appear at Lancaster, PA EventMonica Leigh FrenchPennsylvania State
A Delicious Weekend in Lancaster County, PAMarilyn JohnsonLancaster, PA
After 34 Years Police Identify Anna Kane’s Killer with DNATrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Reading, PA
Related
local21news.com
Road closed for crash in York Co., police investigating
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Newberry Township Police are investigating a vehicle crash on Cassel Road, and Cly Road. While police are investigating the crash, the road will be closed in both directions for "an extended period of time," police say. There was no report of how many were involved,...
local21news.com
Thief steals over $3000 from multiple cars in York County
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police are searching for a thief caught on video, who walked off into the night after breaking into multiple cars and stealing over $3,000 worth of items. According to Northern York County Regional Police Department, several car thefts happened late at night on Oct....
local21news.com
Motorist never stopped car after killing pedestrian in Berks County
BERKS COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police are asking for the public's help in identifying and finding the driver of a 2008-2012 red Jeep Liberty who hit and killed a man today. Officials were called to the scene on Oct. 24 at around 8:16 a.m. after receiving a call from a motorist who passed by the accident.
local21news.com
Community outraged by woman who threatened churchgoers with gun
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Pennsylvania State Police say a Harrisburg woman is facing charges after she threatened patrons at a South Middleton Church while armed and wearing body armor on Sunday. “It’s pretty awful, I’ll tell ya,” Debra Petonyak responded. “It’s disturbing,” Jane Kiehl added....
local21news.com
AMBER Alert issued for missing 6-year-old girl in Chester County
CHESTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Pennsylvania State Police in Chester County have issued a statewide Amber Alert for a 6-year-old girl. According to authorities, Zoe Moss was abducted by Vanessa Gutshall around 6:00 PM in the area of East Ward Elementary School in Downington. Moss is described as being...
local21news.com
Pair allegedly steals wallet then uses cards to make $10,000 in purchases: police
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — Police in Dauphin County are seeking the identity of two people who allegedly stole a wallet from a woman's purse at the Home Goods store on Jonestown Road and used the cards to make around $10,000 in purchases. According to authorities it happened on...
local21news.com
Fire truck hit by car while assisting in another crash in Bucks Co.
BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Officials were in disbelief yesterday as a car smashed into a fire truck that was already on scene for another car accident, according to Cornwells Fire Company. Police say that the initial incident that they were called to was for a tractor trailer overturn...
local21news.com
Dog brutally shot in the face is saved by Susquehanna Township officer
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — *WARNING THE FOLLOWING STORY CONTAINS GRAPHIC PHOTOS*. A Susquehanna Township police officer is being praised for a tremendous act of kindness towards a dog who was shot in the face and left to die. The officer, Tim Rogers, says that he discovered a dog...
local21news.com
Armed woman threatens church patrons before service, now facing charges
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police were called to Bethel Assembly of God Church on Holly Pike, South Middleton Township on October 23, just after 10 a.m., for a reported armed individual making threats to patrons of the church walking in before their service. Police say the patrons...
local21news.com
Lancaster County man convicted of 2021 rape
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A man was recently convicted in Lancaster County Court of all charges regarding the rape of a victim in 2021. Steele T. Helton, 52 of Columbia, was found guilty by jury of three felony counts: rape, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, and sexual assault. On...
local21news.com
Burglar armed with knife lawfully shot by Harrisburg homeowner
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHP) — Police have arrested a man who was shot after attempting to break into a person's home, armed with a butcher knife, according to Harrisburg Bureau of Police. Officials say that Keon Washington had tried to rob a house in the area of Disbrow and Carnation...
local21news.com
Harrisburg man sentenced for role in straw purchasing firearms for felons
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that Antonio Godbolt, age 37, of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania was sentenced yesterday to 33 months’ imprisonment by United States District Court Judge Jennifer P. Wilson for firearms offenses. According to United...
local21news.com
Penbrook Police looking for missing person
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — The Pennbrook Police Department is attempting to locate a missing person, 35-year-old Christina Shepherd. The last time Shepherd was seen was on October 22. No description was provided of Shepherd, only a photo (refer to above). If you see Shepherd, contact police at 717-558-6900.
local21news.com
DNA matches, 34-year-old cold case solved, officials say
BERKS COUNTY, Pa. — After almost 35 years, the cold case murder of Anna Kane was been solved by connecting a letter sent to a local newspaper and DNA evidence found on Kane's clothing through "breakthrough DNA genetic genealogy technology," according to a release from Pennsylvania Crime stoppers. The...
local21news.com
Harrisburg man arrested after TSA officer spots loaded gun in carry-on at HIA
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — A Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officer at Harrisburg International Airport stopped a Harrisburg resident with a handgun in his carry-on bag at the airport security checkpoint on Friday, Oct. 21. The 9mm gun was loaded with nine bullets. It was the eighth gun that...
local21news.com
Central PA hospitals seeing early spike in RSV cases
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — Respiratory syncytial virus, more commonly referred to as RSV, is a respiratory virus that people of all ages can get sick with but young children and the elderly are especially vulnerable. “A lot of kids in the hospital right now,” UPMC Infectious Disease Specialist...
local21news.com
Bill looks to streamline prior authorization process in PA
Harrisburg, PA — It’s being dubbed one of the most significant changes to the medical insurance process in decades and it’s set to go for a vote in the Pennsylvania General Assembly this week. Senate Bill 225 would streamline the prior authorization process in PA. “It's terrible....
local21news.com
Milton Hershey students got to work as pit crew for Williams Grove racers
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Four students from Milton Hershey School got the opportunity of a lifetime last night as they were able to work as a pit team during the big race at Williams Grove Speedway in Mechanicsburg. The school's Media Relations Manager, Megan Weber, said that the...
local21news.com
Progressive Auto Salvage verdict announced by AG Shapiro, consumer laws violated
HARRISBURG, Pa. — A verdict was announced by Attorney Josh Shapiro regarding Progress Auto Salvage, Inc., in Harrisburg, as well as the owner, Emeka K. Oguejiofor as they've violated Pennsylvania Consumer protection laws, according to the office of Attorney General Josh Shapiro. “This junkyard and its owner scammed people...
local21news.com
York announces next round of COVID-19 grants for small businesses in the city
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Small businesses in York still struggling in the aftermath of COVID are eligible for a cash infusion. The City of York opened round three of the Small Business COVID-19 Grant Program. Certain companies that meet the criteria can apply for up to $5,000 in...
Comments / 0