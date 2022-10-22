Read full article on original website
Related
Stand-Alone Plats Now Accepted Online
Provided by Prince William County Development Services. Attention Developers and Engineers: Effective Monday, Oct. 3, 2022, Stand-alone Plats can be submitted electronically in ePortal. A user’s guide on how to submit a stand-alone plat can be found here. Please note that all plats associated with site/subdivision plans will still...
Finance and IT Jobs are Here – And They’re Remote!
If you’ve been seeking remote work with a company dedicated to improving lives by supporting U.S. Federal Government agencies and organizations, look no further than Octo. We’re proud to be an award-winning employer of choice and offer these new “hot jobs” in IT and finance. Support...
Christa Healing and Wellness Announces Deb Mueller Certified Zentangle® Teacher
Christa Healing and Wellness Center is pleased to announce the certification of one of their practitioners as a Zentangle® teacher. This allows Christa Healing and Wellness to offer the Zentangle products for sale locally in the Center’s gift shop, but more importantly, the Center will begin providing Artfulness using the Zentangle method.
PWLiving
Manassas, VA
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
227K+
Views
ABOUT
We are a family of publications covering lifestyle, business, education and more in the Prince William County, Manassas, Manassas Park and D.C. metro areas.https://princewilliamliving.com/
Comments / 0