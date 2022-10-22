ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Valparaiso, IN

hometownnewsnow.com

Ice Rink Purchase Being Explored

(La Porte, IN) - The City of La Porte is exploring the possibility of purchasing a refrigerated ice skating rink. A portable rink was put up last winter for the first time at State and Monroe streets to help generate more interest in the downtown. At last week’s Board of...
LA PORTE, IN
nwi.life

Find holiday gifts, raise money for a good cause at St. Mary Medical Center events

Are you looking for holiday gift ideas? Do you also want to spread cheer by raising money for a good cause? If so, St. Mary Medical Center Auxiliary has you covered!. The Auxiliary will host two separate sales in November. From 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4, family-owned business Highland Jewelers will be offering top-quality diamonds and other fine jewelry at St. Mary Medical Center. From 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18, Usborne Books will offer a wide selection of children’s books at the hospital. Both events happen just in time for holiday shopping!
HOBART, IN
nwi.life

The Northwest Indiana Symphony Chorus Presents Salute to Veterans

The Northwest Indiana Symphony Chorus, under the direction of Thomas. McNichols, present Salute to Veterans, Sunday, November 13 at 3pm at St. Thomas More Church, 8501 Calumet Avenue, Munster. "The Symphony Chorus will share some wonderful patriotic standards including America The Beautiful, God Bless America, and The Battle Hymn of...
MUNSTER, IN
valpotorch.com

Off-season farmers market offers fresh produce, artwork

Starting Oct. 23, students and the Valpo community will get a surprise when they walk into Uptown Café. Debuting for the first time this year at Uptown, The Off-Season Market offers fresh produce and hand-made art to the greater Valpo community in the winter as a way to emulate the feel of outdoor summer farmers markets. Every Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., anyone can stop by, especially students with Uptown Café only a block away from campus.
VALPARAISO, IN
WNDU

Mishawaka’s Table or Treat draws big crowd to Riverwalk

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Halloween is still over a week away, but that isn’t stopping Michiana from getting in the spirit. All along the Riverwalk in Mishawaka, parents, and kids put on their best Halloween costumes and enjoyed “Table-or-Treat.”. Organized by the Mishawaka Parks Department, over 90 local...
MISHAWAKA, IN
WNDU

Big updates coming to the ‘River Queen’ in Elkhart

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - An iconic piece of Elkhart’s history is being put into safe storage for the winter. On Monday, the “River Queen” was taken out of the river for what manager Tom Shoff calls a mission to repower her. That means they’re working to...
ELKHART, IN
thelansingjournal.com

Greco Nut & Candy’s Renee Ryan celebrates 40 years of satisfying sweet tooths

LANSING, Ill. (October 22, 2022) – A staple among Lansing’s diverse shopping options is Greco Nut & Candy, and one of Greco’s staples is Renee Ryan. A long-time employee, Ryan celebrated her 40th anniversary with Greco earlier this month. Her tenure began in Calumet City, at the very first Greco location. Ryan said she applied for a job to help raise her children and has been employed with the candy shop ever since.
LANSING, IL
nwi.life

A Northwest Indiana Life in the Spotlight: Nathaniel T. Jones

For Nathaniel T. Jones, choral and handbell director at Lake Central High School, teaching music was never a question. Jones has had a lifelong fascination with music thanks to his mother. As an elementary school music teacher for the School City of Hammond, she would often let Jones sit in on her classes whenever his own academic schedule would allow it.
HAMMOND, IN
nwi.life

St. Mary Medical Center is looking for volunteers

St. Mary Medical Center is seeking volunteers 16 and older who have a passion for helping others. Volunteers are needed to greet, escort and/or transport patients and visitors at the Hobart hospital, 1500 S. Lake Park Ave. A commitment of one four-hour shift per week is required, as well as the ability to work well as a team. Training will be provided. Weekend shifts also are available and are great for students needing more than 20 service hours.
HOBART, IN
Travel Maven

This Unassuming Roadside Diner Serves Some of the Biggest Burgers in the State of Indiana

There is no shortage of delicious food in the state of Indiana. From fried chicken to homemade pie, the Hoosier State is known for its comfort food and with so many different places to choose from, it can be hard to discern which restaurants are good, and which ones are great. But, if we've learned anything from the experts, some of the best and most mouthwatering restaurant establishments are hidden in the most unassuming places.
INDIANA STATE
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Places in Indiana

If you love eating seafood and you also happen to live in Indiana then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, a list of three amazing seafood places in Indiana that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
INDIANA STATE
nwi.life

City of Lake Station gives back to community with recent baseball field renovations

City of Lake Station just recently completed the renovation of the Four Winds Park baseball fields, and to say this is a big next step for the community would be an understatement. Cities are constantly improving infrastructure and rebuilding necessary things like roads, sewers, and bridges. However, it’s the community-oriented things in a city that truly make a difference in people’s lives and make families want to call a certain place home. By revitalizing the Four Winds fields, Lake Station officials aren’t just helping the city grow, they’re showing the community that they care.
LAKE STATION, IN
hometownnewsnow.com

Highway Collision with Airborne Sheet of Drywall

(La Porte County, IN) - A La Porte County woman was shaken up from a scary collision with an oncoming, airborne sheet of drywall. 57-year-old Lisa Ludlow was westbound on Route 6 near Union Mills at about 8 a.m. on Friday, according to La Porte County Police. Suddenly, a sheet of drywall flew out of a utility trailer pulled by an eastbound SUV.
UNION MILLS, IN
97ZOK

Horrible Neighbors Bombard IL School Playground With Vulgar Music

Some grouchy neighbors have been harassing an Illinois grade school with loud and vulgar music. Every Neighborhood Has A Grumpy Resident Who Ruins Fun. I would say it's a safe bet that pretty much every neighborhood has at least one grumpy neighbor that ruins the fun for everyone. You know the type, that yells at the kids to get off their lawn. They pretty much suck. These bad people are taking their grouchiness to the next level.
ORLAND PARK, IL

