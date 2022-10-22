ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WISN

Man trapped under dumpster, dies

MILWAUKEE — A 56-year-old Milwaukee man is dead after getting trapped inside a dumpster, police said. It happened around 1 p.m. Tuesday at 6th Street and Lapham Boulevard. Police said the man was trying to connect the dumpster to a pickup truck. He ended up underneath the hydraulic device...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

3 teens taken to hospital after crash near 48th and Good Hope Road

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee Police Department says the serious crash near 48th and Good Hope Road on Tuesday night involved three kids. MPD believes a 2018 Hyundai Elantra was traveling east on W. Good Hope Road at a high rate of speed when it collided with a tree. There were three juveniles in the car -- one of whom was 14 years old. The other two teens were 15 years old.
MILWAUKEE, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Update on Pulaski bonfire explosion victims

PULASKI, Wis. (WBAY) - We’re learning more and new information about the recoveries of some bonfire explosion victims from the Pulaski area. Some of the teenagers who were transported to Milwaukee are back home while others still need more rehabilitation. But families are celebrating the little things, like walking, eating, and greeting visitors.
PULASKI, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Missing Sheboygan man found dead in waters of northern Wisconsin lake

AINSWORTH, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from Sheboygan who was reported missing in early October was found in the waters of Rolling Stone Lake. According to the Langlade County Sheriff’s office, on October 24, the body of the man that was reported missing on October 1 was found. He was reportedly found in the waters of Rolling Stone Lake.
SHEBOYGAN, WI
CBS 58

Local dog believed to have been intentionally set on fire, recovering at MADACC

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) --A local animal shelter is taking care of a dog they believe was intentionally set on fire. Milwaukee Area Domestic Control Commission (MADACC) received a dog last week that was covered in burns. The dog, found in the middle of the road on the 3200 Block of North 16th St., was believed to have been hit by a car at first.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Vacant structure fire in Racine; no injuries

RACINE, Wis. - Firefighters on Monday, Oct. 24 were dispatched to a vacant structure that was under renovation on High Street near East Street in Racine. The caller reported smoke and flames coming from the back of the building. As firefighters arrived at the scene, the battalion chief called for a working fire – as it had spread to an exterior second-floor platform.
RACINE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee girl shot; teen arrested just blocks from shooting

MILWAUKEE - There are new details on the arrest of a teenager charged with killing a 12-year-old girl in Milwaukee. Police made the arrest at Custer Park, just blocks away from where they say Olivia Schultz was killed. Prosecutors say Schultz was shot and killed while helping family unload groceries...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

George Floyd mural in Milwaukee defaced

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- It appears a mural of George Floyd in Milwaukee has been vandalized. This is located near North Avenue and Holton. The mural was painted in the summer of 2020 after Floyd was killed by Minneapolis police officers. You can now see large streaks of gray paint...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Police: 6 dead in murder-suicide discovered after fire

HARTLAND, Wis. — Hartland Police Chief Torin Misko on Monday said the 6 people whose bodies were found after an apartment fire Friday morning all died from a single gunshot wound, indicating the investigation focuses on a murder-suicide. Misko said Connor McKisick's wound was self-inflicted. He also said an...
HARTLAND, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee man killed, family wants answers: 'This isn’t normal'

MILWAUKEE - The family of a Milwaukee man shot and killed last week is asking for the community's help to find suspects. Cortez Leflore-Randolph, a father of two children under the age of 2, was shot in the middle of the day Thursday, Oct. 20 near 95th and Sheridan. "He...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Hartland police identify some victims in fatal fire

HARTLAND, Wis. — The Hartland Police Department identified some of the six victims in Hartland'sfatal fire early Friday morning. Two adults and four children died. Children include two 3-year-old boys, a 12-year-old girl and a 14-year-old girl. The adults were identified as Connor McKisick and Jessica McKisick. In a...
HARTLAND, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee hit-and-run, pedestrian seriously hurt

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are looking for the driver who hit a pedestrian near Sherman and Hampton Monday, Oct. 24. The crash happened around 7:15 p.m. The pedestrian who was hit, a Milwaukee man, 55, was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Police said the driver ran away after...
MILWAUKEE, WI

