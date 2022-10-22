MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee Police Department says the serious crash near 48th and Good Hope Road on Tuesday night involved three kids. MPD believes a 2018 Hyundai Elantra was traveling east on W. Good Hope Road at a high rate of speed when it collided with a tree. There were three juveniles in the car -- one of whom was 14 years old. The other two teens were 15 years old.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 16 HOURS AGO