Brazilian 16-year-old Endrick scores 1st goal as pro
SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazil's 16-year-old Endrick scored his first professional goal playing on Tuesday for Brazil's Palmeiras. The striker was a key to the team's 3-1 win at Athletico, which put the Sao Paulo club closer to its 11th Brazilian championship title. Endrick made his debut earlier this...
Schalke turmoil deepens as sporting director quits
GELSENKIRCHEN, Germany (AP) — Schalke was plunged into more turmoil on Wednesday as the sporting director credited with its promotion back to the Bundesliga left abruptly citing personal reasons. Schalke is last in the Bundesliga and on a run of six losses in all competitions. It's been without a...
Guardiola irked by Man City's ongoing penalty problems
One of soccer’s most meticulous and deep-thinking coaches, Pep Guardiola seemingly cannot come up with an answer to a big flaw hurting his Manchester City team. The relatively simple task of converting a penalty.
