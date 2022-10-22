Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
KCRG.com
Sunshine returns today, 50s likely
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Plan on a sunny sky for your Wednesday along with highs into the 50s. The wind looks pretty light as well. Tonight through tomorrow, clouds will slowly build as the next system passes to our southwest. No rain is expected here with that system and the sky will clear back out again by Friday. This weekend, conditions continue to look great with highs in the lower 60s. Halloween also looks ideal. As we start November, several days of highs into the 60s look likely with a few 70s also possible. Rain chances may come into play later next week as well. Have a great day!
KCRG.com
A warm and windy Sunday with rain on the way
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -This morning we’re waking up to a mostly clear sky outside the window with temperatures in the upper 50s and low 60s. Get ready for a warm and windy Sunday with highs this afternoon climbing into the upper 70s with winds out of the SSE ranging from 20-30+. While we’ll see lots of sunshine today, clouds and isolated to scattered showers and storms will move into the area late this afternoon and into the evening. Isolated rain chances will continue Sunday night with lows in the mid-60s.
KCRG.com
Cedar Falls man dies after Friday apartment fire
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - A man from Cedar Falls has died from his injuries after a fire at his apartment. On October 21st, Cedar Falls Public Safety responded to a report of an apartment fire at 3112 Boulder Drive. Responders arrived to find heavy black smoke and flames on...
Mix 94.7 KMCH
Eastern Iowa Honor Flight Relaunching Flight #45
The Eastern Iowa Honor Flight had to cancel one of its flights last week – and now a rescheduled date has been set. Flight #45 will re-launch next Wednesday, November 2nd. The Eastern Iowa Honor Flight Board of Directors, along with many volunteer coordinators, have been working diligently to ensure the veterans scheduled to board flight #45 have a “once in a lifetime” opportunity to visit monuments and memorials built in honor of their service and sacrifice.
littlevillagemag.com
Street closures for the University of Iowa’s Homecoming Parade start Friday afternoon
“No Parking” signs will start going up downtown at noon on Friday, as Iowa City gets ready for the University of Iowa’s Homecoming Parade. Street closures for the event will begin at 4 p.m. The city crews will block off the streets in three stages. 4 p.m. street...
Hay Fire Spreads Through Farmland in Eastern Iowa
Featured image is a stock photo, not from the fire scene. On Friday, crews in Eastern Iowa were called to a farm after receiving reports of a fire. At around 10:45 in the morning, Friday, the Nichols and West Liberty Fire Department were dispatched to 1980 Mound Avenue. According to a press release from the Muscatine County Sheriff’s Office, the call was for hay bales that had caught on hire.
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids Halloween Parade returns after two year hiatus
Volunteering at any age can be a great way to gain different perspectives, and better understand those around you. Eastern Iowa media technology company looks to hire as company expands. Updated: 4 hours ago. Syncbak has offices in New York, but the headquarters are right here, in Marion, Iowa. With...
KCJJ
Stoplight outage leads to Coralville traffic tie-up
The outage of stoplights at one of the city’s busiest intersections led to a traffic tie-up in Coralville Tuesday afternoon. According to a news release from the city, a power line providing electricity to the stoplights at the 1st Avenue/Interstate 80 interchange was cut just after 1pm. Drivers were told by Coralville traffic officials to avoid the interchange while repairs were made, especially during the peak traffic hours of 4pm-6pm.
KCRG.com
Williamsburg wind turbine catches fire, causes field fire
WILLIAMSBURG, Iowa (KCRG) - A wind turbine in Williamsburg caught fire and caused a field fire early Monday morning, according to firefighters. In a post on the Williamsburg Fire Department’s Facebook page, firefighters shared images of the fire, that happened in the 1700 block of 230th Street at about 12:39 a.m.
Iowa Farmers And Firefighters Tackle Massive Field Fire [PHOTOS]
As drought conditions worsen across the state, we are starting to see the effects in more than some farmers' yields. Over the weekend, dry conditions illustrated that as a small grass fire spread through hundreds of acres. It was a busy weekend for firefighters across Iowa. Over in Muscatine County...
Mix 94.7 KMCH
Delaware County Emergency Management Goes Live with Alert Iowa
Delaware County residents can now get text messages on their phones to alert them of severe weather and other emergencies. It’s through a new emergency alerting system called Alert Iowa – and Delaware County just went live with it last week. Emergency Management Coordinator Mandy Bieber says messages...
KCRG.com
Tower Terrace Road reopens to traffic in Hiawatha amid ongoing construction project
HIAWATHA, Iowa (KCRG) - Tower Terrace Road in Hiawatha has reopened to traffic after a months-long closure for construction of the new I-380 interchange. The city announced the reopening on Monday, saying two lanes of traffic are now open from Miller Road east to North Center Point Road. However, drivers...
KCRG.com
Robins police identify motorcyclist hospitalized in Sunday afternoon crash
ROBINS, Iowa (KCRG) - Police have identified the person hospitalized after a motorcycle crash in Linn County on Sunday. In a press release, Robins police said 19-year-old Kiliegh Burge, of East Moline, Illinois, is listed as being in fair condition after being flown to the hospital Sunday afternoon. The crash...
KCRG.com
Fluffy’s Funhouse: A look at the preparation of the free haunted house
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Haunted houses are a staple of Halloween... and one on the northeast side of Cedar Rapids is looking to scare as many people as they can. Christin Maiers, better known as ‘Fluffy,’ has been putting together her haunted backyard since 2007. It includes...
cbs2iowa.com
One injured, home heavily damaged after fire in Iowa City on Sunday
IOWA CITY, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — One person was injured and a home is heavily damaged after a fire in Iowa City Sunday morning. A passerby reported the fire shortly before 9 am on Sunday in the 1000 block of Woodlawn Avenue. The Iowa City Fire Department arrived...
KCRG.com
Educators across the state mourn the loss of Cedar Rapids Superintendent Noreen Bush
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Educators across the state are mourning the loss of Cedar Rapids Superintendent Noreen Bush. Bush died Sunday after a more than two year battle with cervical cancer. We spoke with several peers and friends. Bush was described as having the heart of a servant. One friend...
3 Great Seafood Places in Iowa
If you happen to live in Iowa and you also happen to love eating seafood, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of three amazing seafood restaurants in Iowa that you should absolutely visit because all of them are known for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
KCRG.com
New COVID-19 variants could lead to surge of cases this winter
Cedar Rapids police have arrested a man they say caused a crash that killed a 77-year-old woman and seriously injured another person in the car. A Marion man faces 24 charges of sexual exploitation of a minor after authorities say he installed a camera in a 10-year-old girl's bedroom and bathroom.
Check Out the Adorable New ‘Catio’ at an Iowa City Animal Shelter
Some Iowa kitties are enjoying some fresh air and sunshine! The Iowa City Animal Care & Adoption Center has just completed work on a patio for their cats!. Earlier this summer, the Friends of the Animal Center Foundation made a big announcement! The Iowa City nonprofit revealed in their July newsletter that they would be starting construction on a "catio." The newsletter reads:
Hold Up, Iowa is One of the Scariest States?
Oooh, it's that time of the year: it's the spooky season! The time of year when we celebrate dressing up, handing out candy, watching horror flicks, and trying to scare those around us!. It's also a great time to revisit a simple question: do you believe in ghosts? When you...
