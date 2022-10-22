Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Former Boise State Player Is College Football’s #1 QB Prospect
We all know the old saying, time marches on or waits for no one. There hasn't been any news concerning the former Boise State Quarterback Hank Bachmeier, who left the team after entering the transfer portal. Mr. Bachmeier was the highest-rated recruit to attend a Mountain West Conference school. The former four-star quarterback chose Boise State over Power Five schools.
The tragedy and redemption of Wally Benton — the skydiver who crashed into Bronco Stadium
BOISE, Idaho — This article originally appeared in the Idaho Press. It’s a warm Tuesday night in August as “Bullitt” Bob Denton speeds down the road looking like the peak image of retired living. He parks his shiny silver Porsche Boxster outside his airplane hangar in Nampa, opens the garage and pulls one Porsche right behind another.
Alligator Spotted & Captured Near Pacific Northwest Canal
A man was walking his dog last Thursday in a city on the Oregon and Idaho border when he spotted what he thought was an alligator. Yes, an American alligator. The man was walking near his hometown of New Plymouth in Idaho, right next to the Oregon border around 8:30 pm last Thursday night when he spotted the alligator. He was walking his dog off SE First Avenue just south of New Plymouth, when he spotted it moving in the bushes. After spotting the gator, he decided to capture it, load it into a horse trailer, and call the Idaho Fish and Game officials.
Dog Likely Attacked by Bobcat Near Boise Foothills
BOISE, Idaho (KLIX)-A small dog was likely attacked and carried away by a bobcat Sunday morning in the Boise foothills. According to the Idaho Department of Fish and Game, a Boise resident reported their 18-pound miniature labradoodle had been taken by a wild animal from their front yard near Hulls Gulch. The dog owner told the investigating conservation officer they had let the small dog out into the yard for a while and when they went to let the dog in they found a blood trail that went over a four-foot fence into the foothills. Idaho Fish and Game said the officer found only the dogs collar about 100 yards from the home. The officer also found bobcat tracks and coyote tracks in the area. The officer suspects the bobcat attacked the dog and drug it off and coyotes took the rest of the dog. Last week multiple people reported seeing a mountain lion along the Boise River and in neighborhoods near the foothills. Idaho Fish and Game said it gets reports of the big cats in the city almost every year. “One of the many things to love about living in Idaho is that — even in Boise — we are situated on the edge of the untamed,” said Regional Supervisor Josh Royse said in a prepared statement. “But when you live in that urban-wildland interface, predators are a part of the landscape. An apparent wildlife attack on a dog is a truly unfortunate reminder of that reality. While we know that conflicts between wildlife and pets can and do occasionally happen, that knowledge doesn’t make it any less tragic for pet owners when situations like this arise, and my heart goes out to them.” Staff will be visiting the neighborhood where the dog was attacked to educate residents. Idaho Fish and Game said it will keep an eye out for any abnormal animal behavior.
25 years later, Colorado reflects on what's changed since 1997 blizzard
Keith Peterson had a four-wheel drive, but he didn’t know how to use it. Much like the rest of Colorado during the Oct. 24, 1997, blizzard, he learned on the fly. The snowstorm ranks among the worst in Colorado’s recorded history, dumping 19 inches of snow on Colorado Springs and up to 4 feet in Monument exactly 25 years ago. The storm caught many unprepared, including those at Denver’s University Hospital.
Post Malone’s Favorite Restaurants Are a Quick Drive from Boise
Post Malone is, by far, one of the biggest artists on the globe when it comes to contemporary music. There isn't a household in America that doesn't know the name and with hit singles like "Wow", "Rockstar" and "Circles"--there's no denying just how big of a deal Post Malone is.
One of the Most Guarded Places in the World is Just 4 Hours from Boise
There are many heavily guarded and protected areas throughout the world, such as The White House, Area 51, and Fort Knox... but did you know one of the most heavily guarded places in the world is actually less than 5 hours away from Boise?. A recent article from MoneyWise shares...
Alligator Emerges From Bush; Startles Idaho Man Walking Dog
Alligators and Idaho aren't two things one usually hears in the same sentence. A man walking a dog in southwestern Idaho recently was surprised to find a nearly four-foot alligator approaching him and his dog from some bushes. The incident happened Thursday evening (October 20), but it took animal control...
2 Colorado cities in top 50 of cities with highest homicide rate increases
According to a new report, homicide rates have risen by an average of nearly 10% in 50 of the most populous U.S. cities.
fatmanlittletrail.com
Gray’s Coors Tavern – Pueblo
On my first trip to Pueblo, Colorado I was excited to find a dish made famous in the town, the Slopper. I asked a my friends who live in Pueblo where we should go to find the perfect Slopper and they were quick to suggest Gray’s Coors Tavern. The...
The Best French Fries In Boise According To You
I went to an establishment last week for dinner and was looking forward to trying their fries and only after having a couple I couldn't eat anymore. They we're just overly seasoned and even the fry sauce couldn't help mask the seasoning, so as I was sitting there eating my burger, I started to ponder... who has the best fries in Boise? What better way to figure who has the best fries than ask you and that's exactly what I did.
KKTV
Tumbleweeds swallow home south of Colorado Springs
SECURITY, Colo. (KKTV) - Tumbleweeds gobbled up a home in the Security-Widefield area Sunday morning!. Viewers sent 11 News eye-popping photos just after 10 a.m. of the massive pile of tumbleweeds burying a front yard, a vehicle and encroaching on the house itself. “I looked out my backyard, it didn’t...
This Sparkling Idaho City Was Named One of America’s Prettiest in Winter
Earlier this month, Country Living Magazine posted a list titled “40 of the Prettiest American Towns to Visit During the Winter.” We fully expected one or more Idaho cities to appear on the list, but we were pretty shocked that THIS was the one that got picked!. In...
Generous Locally Owned Boise Pizza Shop Announces It’s Closing After 7 Years
Earlier this month, the locally-owned pizza shop announced they were temporarily reducing their hours due to staffing issues. Do you have a family of extremely opinionated eaters? Can you never come to a consensus when it comes to which pizza to order? Then chances are that Pizza Pie Cafe in Boise has come to your rescue on more than one occasion. The locally-owned pizza shop was well known for its all-you-can-eat pizza, pasta and salad buffet which offered everything from a basic cheese pizza to a uniquely Idaho “Spud-O-Licious” pizza to Cookie Dough, Apple and Oreo dessert pizzas.
Post Register
Traffic Alert: W I-84 East of the airport
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — A roll-over accident involving one vehicle with a trailer is blocking one lane on Interstate 84 west-bound, East of the Boise airport. Emergency vehicles are responding, and no injuries have been reported at this time. Use caution driving on the freeway, and be sure to...
KREM
Idaho State Police find 75-year-old man reported missing
BOISE, Idaho — Idaho State Police (ISP) have located a 75-year-old man who was reported missing Saturday. Bill Jonathan "John" Nishioka was located safely, according to ISP. He had last been seen in a location west of Wilder, at around 1:26 a.m. on Oct. 23, prior to being found.
Post Register
One year later: the Boise Towne Square Mall shooting
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Today marks the one-year anniversary of the Boise Towne Square Mall shooting. A disturbed man killed two people, Jo Acker and Roberto Padilla Arguelles, and injured many others before taking his own life. In the days and weeks that followed the shooting the stories of...
boisestatepublicradio.org
Should Idaho lawmakers have a say over special sessions?
Next month, Idaho voters will decide whether their legislators should be able to meet in a special session whenever they choose by amending the state’s constitution. Democrats and Republicans are split on the issue, with one side saying it’s a waste of money, while the other contends it’s a check on the governor’s office.
boisestate.edu
School of Nursing remembers Rachel Finnell
The School of Nursing lost a treasured friend and faculty member Rachell Finnell last week. Finnell joined Boise State’s School of Nursing in 2017. As an alumna of the Bachelor of Science in Nursing program, she had a great love for Boise State students and the campus community. She believed nursing to be one of the most noble and versatile careers available, and she inspired incredible growth in her students.
Four teens arrested as Boise Police investigate reports of battery
BOISE, Idaho — Boise Police are investigating several complaints about teens physically attacking people in the downtown area and, in at least one instance, just south of the Boise Towne Square mall. The Boise Police Department said Thursday that there are six to 10 reports from the past month...
Comments / 0