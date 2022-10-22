ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boise, ID

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KIDO Talk Radio

Former Boise State Player Is College Football’s #1 QB Prospect

We all know the old saying, time marches on or waits for no one. There hasn't been any news concerning the former Boise State Quarterback Hank Bachmeier, who left the team after entering the transfer portal. Mr. Bachmeier was the highest-rated recruit to attend a Mountain West Conference school. The former four-star quarterback chose Boise State over Power Five schools.
BOISE, ID
NEWStalk 870

Alligator Spotted & Captured Near Pacific Northwest Canal

A man was walking his dog last Thursday in a city on the Oregon and Idaho border when he spotted what he thought was an alligator. Yes, an American alligator. The man was walking near his hometown of New Plymouth in Idaho, right next to the Oregon border around 8:30 pm last Thursday night when he spotted the alligator. He was walking his dog off SE First Avenue just south of New Plymouth, when he spotted it moving in the bushes. After spotting the gator, he decided to capture it, load it into a horse trailer, and call the Idaho Fish and Game officials.
NEW PLYMOUTH, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Dog Likely Attacked by Bobcat Near Boise Foothills

BOISE, Idaho (KLIX)-A small dog was likely attacked and carried away by a bobcat Sunday morning in the Boise foothills. According to the Idaho Department of Fish and Game, a Boise resident reported their 18-pound miniature labradoodle had been taken by a wild animal from their front yard near Hulls Gulch. The dog owner told the investigating conservation officer they had let the small dog out into the yard for a while and when they went to let the dog in they found a blood trail that went over a four-foot fence into the foothills. Idaho Fish and Game said the officer found only the dogs collar about 100 yards from the home. The officer also found bobcat tracks and coyote tracks in the area. The officer suspects the bobcat attacked the dog and drug it off and coyotes took the rest of the dog. Last week multiple people reported seeing a mountain lion along the Boise River and in neighborhoods near the foothills. Idaho Fish and Game said it gets reports of the big cats in the city almost every year. “One of the many things to love about living in Idaho is that — even in Boise — we are situated on the edge of the untamed,” said Regional Supervisor Josh Royse said in a prepared statement. “But when you live in that urban-wildland interface, predators are a part of the landscape. An apparent wildlife attack on a dog is a truly unfortunate reminder of that reality. While we know that conflicts between wildlife and pets can and do occasionally happen, that knowledge doesn’t make it any less tragic for pet owners when situations like this arise, and my heart goes out to them.” Staff will be visiting the neighborhood where the dog was attacked to educate residents. Idaho Fish and Game said it will keep an eye out for any abnormal animal behavior.
BOISE, ID
OutThere Colorado

25 years later, Colorado reflects on what's changed since 1997 blizzard

Keith Peterson had a four-wheel drive, but he didn’t know how to use it. Much like the rest of Colorado during the Oct. 24, 1997, blizzard, he learned on the fly. The snowstorm ranks among the worst in Colorado’s recorded history, dumping 19 inches of snow on Colorado Springs and up to 4 feet in Monument exactly 25 years ago. The storm caught many unprepared, including those at Denver’s University Hospital.
COLORADO STATE
fatmanlittletrail.com

Gray’s Coors Tavern – Pueblo

On my first trip to Pueblo, Colorado I was excited to find a dish made famous in the town, the Slopper. I asked a my friends who live in Pueblo where we should go to find the perfect Slopper and they were quick to suggest Gray’s Coors Tavern. The...
PUEBLO, CO
KIDO Talk Radio

The Best French Fries In Boise According To You

I went to an establishment last week for dinner and was looking forward to trying their fries and only after having a couple I couldn't eat anymore. They we're just overly seasoned and even the fry sauce couldn't help mask the seasoning, so as I was sitting there eating my burger, I started to ponder... who has the best fries in Boise? What better way to figure who has the best fries than ask you and that's exactly what I did.
BOISE, ID
KKTV

Tumbleweeds swallow home south of Colorado Springs

SECURITY, Colo. (KKTV) - Tumbleweeds gobbled up a home in the Security-Widefield area Sunday morning!. Viewers sent 11 News eye-popping photos just after 10 a.m. of the massive pile of tumbleweeds burying a front yard, a vehicle and encroaching on the house itself. “I looked out my backyard, it didn’t...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KIDO Talk Radio

Generous Locally Owned Boise Pizza Shop Announces It’s Closing After 7 Years

Earlier this month, the locally-owned pizza shop announced they were temporarily reducing their hours due to staffing issues. Do you have a family of extremely opinionated eaters? Can you never come to a consensus when it comes to which pizza to order? Then chances are that Pizza Pie Cafe in Boise has come to your rescue on more than one occasion. The locally-owned pizza shop was well known for its all-you-can-eat pizza, pasta and salad buffet which offered everything from a basic cheese pizza to a uniquely Idaho “Spud-O-Licious” pizza to Cookie Dough, Apple and Oreo dessert pizzas.
BOISE, ID
Post Register

Traffic Alert: W I-84 East of the airport

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — A roll-over accident involving one vehicle with a trailer is blocking one lane on Interstate 84 west-bound, East of the Boise airport. Emergency vehicles are responding, and no injuries have been reported at this time. Use caution driving on the freeway, and be sure to...
BOISE, ID
KREM

Idaho State Police find 75-year-old man reported missing

BOISE, Idaho — Idaho State Police (ISP) have located a 75-year-old man who was reported missing Saturday. Bill Jonathan "John" Nishioka was located safely, according to ISP. He had last been seen in a location west of Wilder, at around 1:26 a.m. on Oct. 23, prior to being found.
WILDER, ID
Post Register

One year later: the Boise Towne Square Mall shooting

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Today marks the one-year anniversary of the Boise Towne Square Mall shooting. A disturbed man killed two people, Jo Acker and Roberto Padilla Arguelles, and injured many others before taking his own life. In the days and weeks that followed the shooting the stories of...
BOISE, ID
boisestatepublicradio.org

Should Idaho lawmakers have a say over special sessions?

Next month, Idaho voters will decide whether their legislators should be able to meet in a special session whenever they choose by amending the state’s constitution. Democrats and Republicans are split on the issue, with one side saying it’s a waste of money, while the other contends it’s a check on the governor’s office.
IDAHO STATE
boisestate.edu

School of Nursing remembers Rachel Finnell

The School of Nursing lost a treasured friend and faculty member Rachell Finnell last week. Finnell joined Boise State’s School of Nursing in 2017. As an alumna of the Bachelor of Science in Nursing program, she had a great love for Boise State students and the campus community. She believed nursing to be one of the most noble and versatile careers available, and she inspired incredible growth in her students.
BOISE, ID

Comments / 0

Community Policy