Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man Stopped While Driving With $1 Million In Cash Sentenced to PrisonTaxBuzzOrlando, FL
A Military-Style Amusement Park With TANKS YOU CAN DRIVE is Officially Coming to OrlandoUncovering FloridaOrlando, FL
3 Great Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
This Florida Hotel Suite is the Most Expensive in the Entire United StatesL. CaneOrlando, FL
Where can I find local childcare in Orlando?Enjoy OrlandoOrlando, FL
Related
floridagators.com
Florida Meets Texas A&M for Senior Day
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Florida soccer's 2022 season closes Thursday with a home match versus Texas A&M. Florida (2-13-1, 0-8-1 SEC) versus Texas A&M (8-5-5, 2-4-3 SEC) Time/Site: 6 p.m. ET at Donald R. Dizney Stadium (1,500) TV: SEC Network + with Kyle Crooks and Matthew Stubbington calling the action.
floridagators.com
Gators-Tigers Face Off in Pivotal Conference Battle
AUBURN, Ala. – Two of the top three teams in the SEC Championship race are set to face off on Wednesday when the No. 14 Florida volleyball team (15-4, 7-2 SEC) takes on the Auburn Tigers (18-2, 7-2 SEC) in Auburn, Ala. The match is slated for an 8...
floridagators.com
Richardson Ready to Rewrite His Florida-Georgia Narrative
GAINESVILLE, Fla. — If Dan Mullen and Kirby Smart had been hanging out somewhere in Jacksonville Beach, tucked away under a shade tree with a chess board between them, Mullen's move would have been a desperado tactic in that game's lingo. Hey, that sounds like an apt description here,...
floridagators.com
Gators go 10-under on Moving Day; Eight Strokes Back from Lead
WINDERMERE, Fla. - The Florida men's golf team coined the phrase 'Moving Day' and shot 10-under in round two at the Isleworth Collegiate on Monday. Entering the day 13 strokes back from Auburn, Florida cut the lead to eight strokes after 36 holes with a team score of 278 (-10). UF remains in second-place and is one of three schools - Auburn (-20) and Purdue (-2) - to be under-par for the tournament.
Still Looking for Tickets to Florida vs. Georgia?
Get your tickets for Florida vs. Georgia, football and baseball, this weekend via SI Tickets.
floridagators.com
Florida Downs Florida State in Fall Exhibition
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – The Florida softball team continued their fall exhibition schedule Sunday afternoon and picked up a 5-3 win over Florida State in front of an impressive crowd at Katie Seashole Pressly Stadium. The Gators jumped out to an early 3-0 lead in the first inning of play...
chopchat.com
FSU football: Impact of Roderick Kearney flipping to Florida Gators
FSU football lost one of their top 2023 recruits Monday night when four-star offensive lineman Roderick Kearney finally went public to announce he’s flipping his commitment to the Florida Gators. The writing had been on the wall for weeks as Kearney repeatedly showed up in Gainesville this fall. Ironically,...
floridagators.com
Florida-Georgia Week Kickstarts with Three Scrimmages
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Ahead of Friday's exhibition against Georgia in Jacksonville, the Florida baseball team scrimmages three times at Condron Family Ballpark this week. The Gators scrimmage on Monday (3:15 p.m.), Tuesday (4:30 p.m.) and Thursday (5:15 p.m.) before taking on Georgia at 6:30 p.m. on Friday at 121 Financial Ballpark.
floridagators.com
Lukas Greif Wins Consolation Finals at ITA Southeast Regional
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Lukas Greif concluded the Intercollegiate Tennis Association's Southeast Regional on a high note for the Gators by winning the consolation finals on Monday morning at the Scott Speicher Memorial Tennis Center on the campus of Florida State. Greif completed his run through the consolation bracket by...
brevardtimes.com
Brevard County Mugshots October 20, 2022
Brevard County Jail arrest mugshots for Melbourne, Palm Bay, Cocoa, Cocoa Beach, Merritt Island, Titusville, and surrounding communities. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Mia Kylie Aschenback. Date of Birth 11/12/2002. Address Palm Bay, Florida. Agg Assault W/Deadly Weapon WO Intent Kill. Robbery...
WCJB
Professional dancer returning to her hometown stage in Gainesville this week
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Theresa Hanson began dancing at Pofahl Studios at the age of 6, “I feel like dance is a thing you should not do unless you cannot do anything else. I have tried but I just can’t do anything else” said Hanson. During her...
floridagators.com
Billy Napier returns to Gator Talk Wednesday
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – The 2022 edition of Gator Talk returns on Wednesday, Oct. 26 at 6 p.m. as Gators Head Football Coach Billy Napier makes his seventh appearance on the show this season from The Keys Restaurant at Celebration Pointe. Gator Talk is a weekly hour-long program covering the...
WCJB
United Faculty of Florida leaders requests UF to release the 11 other presidential candidate names
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Leaders of a college faculty union say that the UF presidential search may have violated Sunshine laws. United Faculty of Florida leaders are requesting UF release the names of the other 11 candidates. Union members claim the search committee selected Ben Sasse as the sole finalist...
(Maybe) don't visit this cemetery in Alachua at night
A Methodist church marker in what was once NewnansvilleEbyabe on Wikimediacommons. Everyone loves a good haunted graveyard. Or at least, a good chunk of us do. While it is better to observe than go and take your lame Instagram pictures in an actual resting place for real dead people, there is the allure of bumping into someone in their otherworldly home. It's kind of sick fascination, but I think we're all pretty accustomed these days to accepting we're all freaks. I'm not sure why I've been thinking of haunted graveyards around Florida lately. No, it has nothing to do with Halloween. These are constant thoughts that cycle through. Maybe it's the smell of rain and wood in the air, of wet grass that is reminding me of rolling past the local graveyard in the car in sunny California as a child.
wmfe.org
It’s time to get your (early) vote on, Central Florida
Early voting in the midterm elections begins Monday in most Central Florida counties. Orange, Osceola, Seminole, Brevard and Polk county residents can all participate in early voting in the general election beginning today. Volusia County residents will have to wait until Wednesday to cast their ballots while early voting in...
USAF Thunderbirds to headline Orlando Air and Space Show this weekend
SANFORD, Fla. — Members of the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds were at the Orlando Sanford International Airport this week to prepare for an upcoming air show. The Thunderbirds will headline the 2022 Orlando Air and Space Show scheduled for later this month. The show will also feature other Air...
UF Moves to End Protests Inside Campus Buildings.
Young Man Silenced(via dreamstime) Current UF President Kent Fuchs, said in an email to UF faculty, students, and staff this morning that UF will now enforce an old regulation that prohibits protests inside campus buildings.
westorlandonews.com
CareerSource Central Florida to Host Non-Profit & Local Government Job Fair
CareerSource Central Florida, Florida’s second largest workforce board, announced it will host a Non-Profit & Local Government Job Fair on Wednesday, October 26th, which is designed to bring immediate job opportunities to those who have a passion to serve in our communities. Career opportunities include, police officer, Park Ranger, Warehouse Clerk, facilities operations, HVAC tech and more.
WCJB
Florida Academy of Property Appraisers appoints Alachua County local to executive board
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - North Central Florida is getting some representation in the state association of property appraisers. Alachua County’s Ayesha Solomon has been named to the Executive Board of the Florida Academy of PAs. She was picked to serve a one-year term as Secretary. Solomon has been in...
A Military-Style Amusement Park With TANKS YOU CAN DRIVE is Officially Coming to Orlando
As if Orlando isn't already exciting enough with Disney, Universal and the many theme parks in between, there's a new one coming to town and it's a bit less little-kid-friendly. Tank America announced in July that it will be moving operations from Melbourne, Florida to Orlando, and we just got word that they are finally taking reservations this Thursday, October 27, 2022.
Comments / 0