ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Windermere, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
floridagators.com

Florida Meets Texas A&M for Senior Day

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Florida soccer's 2022 season closes Thursday with a home match versus Texas A&M. Florida (2-13-1, 0-8-1 SEC) versus Texas A&M (8-5-5, 2-4-3 SEC) Time/Site: 6 p.m. ET at Donald R. Dizney Stadium (1,500) TV: SEC Network + with Kyle Crooks and Matthew Stubbington calling the action.
GAINESVILLE, FL
floridagators.com

Gators-Tigers Face Off in Pivotal Conference Battle

AUBURN, Ala. – Two of the top three teams in the SEC Championship race are set to face off on Wednesday when the No. 14 Florida volleyball team (15-4, 7-2 SEC) takes on the Auburn Tigers (18-2, 7-2 SEC) in Auburn, Ala. The match is slated for an 8...
GAINESVILLE, FL
floridagators.com

Richardson Ready to Rewrite His Florida-Georgia Narrative

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — If Dan Mullen and Kirby Smart had been hanging out somewhere in Jacksonville Beach, tucked away under a shade tree with a chess board between them, Mullen's move would have been a desperado tactic in that game's lingo. Hey, that sounds like an apt description here,...
GAINESVILLE, FL
floridagators.com

Gators go 10-under on Moving Day; Eight Strokes Back from Lead

WINDERMERE, Fla. - The Florida men's golf team coined the phrase 'Moving Day' and shot 10-under in round two at the Isleworth Collegiate on Monday. Entering the day 13 strokes back from Auburn, Florida cut the lead to eight strokes after 36 holes with a team score of 278 (-10). UF remains in second-place and is one of three schools - Auburn (-20) and Purdue (-2) - to be under-par for the tournament.
GAINESVILLE, FL
floridagators.com

Florida Downs Florida State in Fall Exhibition

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – The Florida softball team continued their fall exhibition schedule Sunday afternoon and picked up a 5-3 win over Florida State in front of an impressive crowd at Katie Seashole Pressly Stadium. The Gators jumped out to an early 3-0 lead in the first inning of play...
GAINESVILLE, FL
chopchat.com

FSU football: Impact of Roderick Kearney flipping to Florida Gators

FSU football lost one of their top 2023 recruits Monday night when four-star offensive lineman Roderick Kearney finally went public to announce he’s flipping his commitment to the Florida Gators. The writing had been on the wall for weeks as Kearney repeatedly showed up in Gainesville this fall. Ironically,...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
floridagators.com

Florida-Georgia Week Kickstarts with Three Scrimmages

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Ahead of Friday's exhibition against Georgia in Jacksonville, the Florida baseball team scrimmages three times at Condron Family Ballpark this week. The Gators scrimmage on Monday (3:15 p.m.), Tuesday (4:30 p.m.) and Thursday (5:15 p.m.) before taking on Georgia at 6:30 p.m. on Friday at 121 Financial Ballpark.
GAINESVILLE, FL
floridagators.com

Lukas Greif Wins Consolation Finals at ITA Southeast Regional

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Lukas Greif concluded the Intercollegiate Tennis Association's Southeast Regional on a high note for the Gators by winning the consolation finals on Monday morning at the Scott Speicher Memorial Tennis Center on the campus of Florida State. Greif completed his run through the consolation bracket by...
GAINESVILLE, FL
brevardtimes.com

Brevard County Mugshots October 20, 2022

Brevard County Jail arrest mugshots for Melbourne, Palm Bay, Cocoa, Cocoa Beach, Merritt Island, Titusville, and surrounding communities. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Mia Kylie Aschenback. Date of Birth 11/12/2002. Address Palm Bay, Florida. Agg Assault W/Deadly Weapon WO Intent Kill. Robbery...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
floridagators.com

Billy Napier returns to Gator Talk Wednesday

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – The 2022 edition of Gator Talk returns on Wednesday, Oct. 26 at 6 p.m. as Gators Head Football Coach Billy Napier makes his seventh appearance on the show this season from The Keys Restaurant at Celebration Pointe. Gator Talk is a weekly hour-long program covering the...
GAINESVILLE, FL
Evie M.

(Maybe) don't visit this cemetery in Alachua at night

A Methodist church marker in what was once NewnansvilleEbyabe on Wikimediacommons. Everyone loves a good haunted graveyard. Or at least, a good chunk of us do. While it is better to observe than go and take your lame Instagram pictures in an actual resting place for real dead people, there is the allure of bumping into someone in their otherworldly home. It's kind of sick fascination, but I think we're all pretty accustomed these days to accepting we're all freaks. I'm not sure why I've been thinking of haunted graveyards around Florida lately. No, it has nothing to do with Halloween. These are constant thoughts that cycle through. Maybe it's the smell of rain and wood in the air, of wet grass that is reminding me of rolling past the local graveyard in the car in sunny California as a child.
ALACHUA, FL
wmfe.org

It’s time to get your (early) vote on, Central Florida

Early voting in the midterm elections begins Monday in most Central Florida counties. Orange, Osceola, Seminole, Brevard and Polk county residents can all participate in early voting in the general election beginning today. Volusia County residents will have to wait until Wednesday to cast their ballots while early voting in...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
westorlandonews.com

CareerSource Central Florida to Host Non-Profit & Local Government Job Fair

CareerSource Central Florida, Florida’s second largest workforce board, announced it will host a Non-Profit & Local Government Job Fair on Wednesday, October 26th, which is designed to bring immediate job opportunities to those who have a passion to serve in our communities. Career opportunities include, police officer, Park Ranger, Warehouse Clerk, facilities operations, HVAC tech and more.
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
Uncovering Florida

A Military-Style Amusement Park With TANKS YOU CAN DRIVE is Officially Coming to Orlando

As if Orlando isn't already exciting enough with Disney, Universal and the many theme parks in between, there's a new one coming to town and it's a bit less little-kid-friendly. Tank America announced in July that it will be moving operations from Melbourne, Florida to Orlando, and we just got word that they are finally taking reservations this Thursday, October 27, 2022.
ORLANDO, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy