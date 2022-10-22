Man shot dead in Opelousas Sunday

OPELOUSAS, La. ( KLFY ) – Opelousas Police say a homicide occurred Sunday on the 100 block of South Academy Street.

Police responded to a shots fired call around 2:40 p.m. Sunday, where they located an unidentified male victim in the road with multiple gunshot wounds.

Lifesaving procedures were administered to the victim but emergency medical personal confirmed he was no longer showing signs of life.

This investigation is ongoing as police interview witnesses and review surveillance footage.

More information will be updated once released.

