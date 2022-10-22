Man shot dead in Opelousas Sunday
OPELOUSAS, La. ( KLFY ) – Opelousas Police say a homicide occurred Sunday on the 100 block of South Academy Street.
Police responded to a shots fired call around 2:40 p.m. Sunday, where they located an unidentified male victim in the road with multiple gunshot wounds.LPD: One arrested following homicide on Evangeline Thruway
Lifesaving procedures were administered to the victim but emergency medical personal confirmed he was no longer showing signs of life.
This investigation is ongoing as police interview witnesses and review surveillance footage.
More information will be updated once released.Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
KLFY Daily DigestCopyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLFY.com.
Comments / 1