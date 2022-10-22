Read full article on original website
fox2detroit.com
Lawsuit by Black resident alleges violent mistaken arrest by police in Farmington Hills
FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Farmington Hills man is suing the city's police department after his violent arrest. "Guess what, city of Farmington Hills Police Department, all Black people do not alike," said attorney Dionne Webster Cox. Cox is spearheading a federal lawsuit filed against Farmington Hills police...
fox2detroit.com
Crumbley parents trial set for January as Ethan pleads guilty
OXFORD, Mich. (FOX 2) - The trial for James and Jennifer Crumbley, the parent of Oxford High School shooter Ethan, will head to trial in January. On Monday, Ethan Crumbley pleaded guilty to all charges against him including four counts of murder, one count of terrorism, seven counts of assault with intent to murder, and 12 counts of possession of a firearm while in the commission of a felony.
fox2detroit.com
Southfield woman sentenced to prison for 2019 hit-and-run that killed woman crossing Telegraph
REDFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2 - A woman will spend time in prison for a 2019 hit-and-run crash that killed a woman on Telegraph in Redford Township. Chirin Kudeimati, 51, of Southfield, was sentenced to 1-15 years in prison Tuesday after pleading guilty to failure to stop at the scene of an accident when at fault causing death and moving violation causing death.
fox2detroit.com
Suspect charged after man killed during workplace dispute outside Hazel Park LG factory
HAZEL PARK, Mich. (FOX 2) - A man is facing charges after he allegedly killed a man during a workplace dispute outside the Hazel Park LG factory. Malik Lashawn Dixon-Lynch, 25, is charged with second-degree murder, assault with a dangerous weapon, and two counts of felony firearm in connection with the shooting Friday. He was denied bond.
fox2detroit.com
19-year-old charged with killing his Lyft driver in Pontiac
The passenger, 19-year-old Kemarrie Phillips, is charged with open murder. Police say he shot his driver, 49-year-old Dina May Terrell - a breast cancer survivor - in the head.
fox2detroit.com
Shooting suspect Keyon Fields sought by Detroit police after escaping barricaded situation
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Shooting suspect Keyon Fields is on the run and considered armed and dangerous after escaping a barricaded standoff early Monday morning. He's wanted for homicide and attempted murder in a double shooting. Detroit police say he shot two people early Monday morning - fatally wounding a...
fox2detroit.com
Ethan Crumbley, accused Oxford High School mass shooter pleads guilty to murder, terrorism
PONTIAC, Mich. (FOX 2) - Ethan Crumbley pled guilty to all 24 counts against him, withdrawing an insanity defense and instead accepting guilt for his involvement in the mass shooting at Oxford High School in 2021. The 16-year-old accepted guilt to four counts of murder, one count of terrorism, seven...
fox2detroit.com
Mother of 6 shot to death at Detroit motel leaves family desperate for justice
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A 42-year-old mother of six was murdered in a Detroit motel, leaving a grieving family desperate for closure, and police, for answers,. Stacie Ball’s body was discovered at the Travel Inn on Harper Road last Tuesday. "You didn't have to her like that, you didn't,"...
fox2detroit.com
Detroit police searching for homicide suspect who escaped barricade
It was an active Monday morning for Detroit police and the job is not done yet after a suspect escaped a barricade following a double shooting that left one woman dead and another injured. The suspect, 23-year-old Keyon Fields remains at large.
fox2detroit.com
Mother of six murdered at Detroit motel • A looming 'tridemic' • Attorney says Ethan Crumbley is remorseful
TUESDAY NEWS HIT - A 42-year-old mother of six was murdered in a Detroit motel, leaving a grieving family desperate for closure, and police, for answers,. Stacie Ball’s body was discovered at the Travel Inn on Harper Road last Tuesday. "You didn't have to her like that, you didn't,"...
fox2detroit.com
Wyandotte vigil held for Downriver CMU freshman killed in car crash
WYANDOTTE, Mich. (FOX 2) - From red balloons to red plaid shirts, several high school friends showed up in Amanda Grace Kish’s favorite color along the Wyandotte waterfront - honoring a life cut short last weekend. "I don’t know where we’ll go from here," said Sue Geftos, her cousin....
fox2detroit.com
Homicide suspect remains at large after escaping Detroit Police stand-off
DETROIT - A 23-year-old Detroit man remains at large after fatally shooting a woman and escaping police following a barricade inside his home. Keyon Fields should be considered armed and dangerous after he went missing Monday morning following a standoff with Detroit police. By the time a police drone was flown inside the home on Santa Rosa Street, the suspect had disappeared.
fox2detroit.com
Grandma accused of stabbing 2-year-old grandson in her Detroit apartment arraigned Sunday
DETROIT, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Detroit grandmother was arraigned Sunday on charges related to the non-fatal stabbing of her two-year-old grandson. 56-year-old Alisha Carver allegedly stabbed her 2-year-old grandson multiple times in the head with a knife. He was non-fatally injured. On Oct. 20 around 1:39 a.m., police responded...
fox2detroit.com
New Center Detroit small businesses plagued by break-ins
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Many of the businesses in Detroit's New Center are still recovering from the pandemic, but now are dealing with break-ins and smash-and-grabs. Miranda Matuszak at Ferne Detroit wasn't offering 10-finger discounts, but it didn't stop one thief from stealing clothes from her store. It is just one of many small business break-ins that the Detroit police is investigating across the city.
fox2detroit.com
Driver dead after suffering medical emergency on I-696 in Madison Heights
MADISON HEIGHTS, Mich. (FOX 2) - A victim was found dead in their car after suffering a medical emergency on I-696 and crashing Monday night. Police responded to reports of a one-car crash on the eastbound side of the freeway near Dequindre Road in Madison Heights at 7:40 p.m. According...
fox2detroit.com
West Detroit police standoff updates: Suspect escapes police at one scene, another killed by officers
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit Police are managing multiple active situations that escalated from separate barricaded gunmen scenes on the city's west side. A suspect at one scene escaped police during a standoff after fatally shooting a woman and non-fatally shooting another. It unfolded at a multi-family home on Santa Rosa Drive. He's identified as Keyon.
fox2detroit.com
Family, community rally for justice one month after Detroit teen fatally shot
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Family and community members gathered Sunday for a justice rally following the fatal shooting of 19-year-old Nataja Boleware on Detroit's east side. "This is not a game; that sister should be here. She could have been the cure for cancer. The first black female president." The...
fox2detroit.com
Farmington Hills to add License Plate Recognition system to reduce crime
FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. (FOX 2) - License Plate Recognition systems are on deck for Farmington Hills as another Metro Detroit community seeks high-tech solutions to investigate crimes. City officials say LPR systems will reduce crime, but they're hitting a few snags in the process. "It would be identifying vehicles that...
fox2detroit.com
Businessman Robert Carmack has charges dismissed, claiming court victory over Duggan, Detroit
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A Detroit businessman who has pointed fingers at Detroit's Mayor for alleged wrongdoing says he finally has been vindicated. "I would like to thank Judge Michael Callahan, the judge that followed the law, followed the constitution of Michigan, followed the constitution of the United States of America, and did the right thing," said Robert Carmack.
fox2detroit.com
Prosecutors plan to appeal after judge tosses Flint Water Crisis charges against 7 Michigan officials
FLINT, Mich. (FOX 2) - Prosecutors said Tuesday that they will appeal a judge's decision to toss Flint Water Crisis charges against seven Michigan officials. Judge Elizabeth Kelly said earlier this month that "there are no valid charges." Kelly rejected efforts by Attorney General Dana Nessel's office to just send...
