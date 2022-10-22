ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Farmington Hills, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox2detroit.com

Crumbley parents trial set for January as Ethan pleads guilty

OXFORD, Mich. (FOX 2) - The trial for James and Jennifer Crumbley, the parent of Oxford High School shooter Ethan, will head to trial in January. On Monday, Ethan Crumbley pleaded guilty to all charges against him including four counts of murder, one count of terrorism, seven counts of assault with intent to murder, and 12 counts of possession of a firearm while in the commission of a felony.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
fox2detroit.com

Southfield woman sentenced to prison for 2019 hit-and-run that killed woman crossing Telegraph

REDFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2 - A woman will spend time in prison for a 2019 hit-and-run crash that killed a woman on Telegraph in Redford Township. Chirin Kudeimati, 51, of Southfield, was sentenced to 1-15 years in prison Tuesday after pleading guilty to failure to stop at the scene of an accident when at fault causing death and moving violation causing death.
SOUTHFIELD, MI
fox2detroit.com

Wyandotte vigil held for Downriver CMU freshman killed in car crash

WYANDOTTE, Mich. (FOX 2) - From red balloons to red plaid shirts, several high school friends showed up in Amanda Grace Kish’s favorite color along the Wyandotte waterfront - honoring a life cut short last weekend. "I don’t know where we’ll go from here," said Sue Geftos, her cousin....
WYANDOTTE, MI
fox2detroit.com

Homicide suspect remains at large after escaping Detroit Police stand-off

DETROIT - A 23-year-old Detroit man remains at large after fatally shooting a woman and escaping police following a barricade inside his home. Keyon Fields should be considered armed and dangerous after he went missing Monday morning following a standoff with Detroit police. By the time a police drone was flown inside the home on Santa Rosa Street, the suspect had disappeared.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

New Center Detroit small businesses plagued by break-ins

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Many of the businesses in Detroit's New Center are still recovering from the pandemic, but now are dealing with break-ins and smash-and-grabs. Miranda Matuszak at Ferne Detroit wasn't offering 10-finger discounts, but it didn't stop one thief from stealing clothes from her store. It is just one of many small business break-ins that the Detroit police is investigating across the city.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

West Detroit police standoff updates: Suspect escapes police at one scene, another killed by officers

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit Police are managing multiple active situations that escalated from separate barricaded gunmen scenes on the city's west side. A suspect at one scene escaped police during a standoff after fatally shooting a woman and non-fatally shooting another. It unfolded at a multi-family home on Santa Rosa Drive. He's identified as Keyon.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Businessman Robert Carmack has charges dismissed, claiming court victory over Duggan, Detroit

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A Detroit businessman who has pointed fingers at Detroit's Mayor for alleged wrongdoing says he finally has been vindicated. "I would like to thank Judge Michael Callahan, the judge that followed the law, followed the constitution of Michigan, followed the constitution of the United States of America, and did the right thing," said Robert Carmack.
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy