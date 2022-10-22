Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major Accident Closes I-395 Northbound in KillinglyQuiet Corner AlertsKillingly, CT
The Worcester EcoTarium Invites Children of All Ages to 'Science Tricks & Animal Treats'Camilo DíazWorcester, MA
Don't Miss This Seminar That Could Save Your Pet's Life!Camilo DíazBrockton, MA
Serious Accident Closes Portion of I-395 for HoursQuiet Corner AlertsKillingly, CT
You're Invited to the "Zoo Boo Spectacular!"Camilo DíazAttleboro, MA
Related
bryantbulldogs.com
Bulldogs Hosting Merrimack Wednesday Night
SMITHFIELD, R.I.- The Bryant women's volleyball team will return home Wednesday when they host Merrimack in the Chace Athletic Center. The Bulldogs will be looking to extend their three-match win streak against their former NEC rivals. Bryant (15-9, 4-2 AE) vs Merrimack (4-15, 2-6 NEC) Date: Wednesday, October 26. Time:...
bryantbulldogs.com
Bryant falls to Maine 1-0 at home
SMITHFIELD, R.I. - On Sunday, the Bryant University women's soccer team dropped a home game against Maine by a score of 1-0 at Beirne Stadium. Records: Bryant (3-9-4), Maine (8-2-5) Location: Smithfield, R.I. (Beirne Stadium) Key Moment. The Bulldogs had a chance to tie it with two minutes left, but...
bryantbulldogs.com
#BryantGivingDay
Bryant's annual day of giving begins at 12:00 a.m. on Wednesday, October 26 and runs through 11:59.59 p.m. There will be University-wide challenges throughout the day that can be found at givingday.bryant.edu. To give directly to a program, CLICK HERE. There is also Athletic-specific challenges that will give programs the...
bryantbulldogs.com
Bulldogs Complete First Division I Race at HOCR
CAMBRIDGE, Mass.- The Bryant women's rowing team competed in their first event as a Division I varsity program this weekend, racing in the Club 8+ class at the Head of the Charles Regatta. It was the Bulldogs' first time competing in the event, including their years as a club team.
Bristol Press
Third ranked Maloney overpowers Rams
A two-week layoff and a change of quarterbacks did a world of good for the Bristol Central football team – for about two quarters. And then the state’s number three-ranked team woke up and began to pound the defense and the Maloney Spartans walked away from the Bristol Central field with their sixth straight win, a 35-7 victory on a sun drenched Saturday morning.
bryantbulldogs.com
Charles Pride named to Jerry West Award Watch List
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. -- The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame has selected Bryant University men's basketball senior Charles Pride as one of 20 watch list members for the 2023 Jerry West Award. Named after Class of 1980 Hall of Famer and 1959 NCAA Final Four Most Valuable Player Jerry West,...
NBC Connecticut
Raising Cane's Is Coming to Connecticut
A popular fast food chain is opening its first location in Connecticut. Raising Cane's, known for their chicken fingers, will be opening its first location in the state in Enfield. Up until now, the closest locations for folks wanting Raising Cane's has been Boston or Pennsylvania. The chain says they...
PhillyBite
Where Are the Best Thrift Stores in Connecticut?
- Thrift stores can be a great way to save money on household items. These shops often have good-quality furniture and household items and can be a great place to find a bargain. In Connecticut, there are a variety of great thrift stores. Here are a few suggestions: Bliss Marketplace in Willimantic, The Hunt in New Milford, PRP-R3 Thrift Shop in Deep River, and the English Building Market in New Haven.
Raising Cane's, chicken fingers and all, to open locations in Connecticut
HARTFORD, Conn. — A national fast-food restaurant is bringing its chicken game to Connecticut. Raising Cane's has plans to open several locations in the state. The first Connecticut location is slated to be in Enfield. At the moment, the estimated time of arrival is the end of 2023. They...
UC Daily Campus
Move over Suburbs: The Case for Hartford’s Expansion
“The Nutmeg State,” “The Constitution State,” “The Land of Steady Habits” — all of these have a nice ring to them, but the main thing that stands out for Connecticut these days is not so savory: Our huge disparities in wealth. According to census data from the 2010s, Connecticut ranks second overall in income inequality, just behind our neighbor New York. This comes as no surprise to those of us who have driven through any of the state’s cities and corresponding suburbs. This is particularly relevant to me, a born and raised West Hartford kid.
Yale Grads File For Union Election
Yale’s aspiring graduate worker union is one step closer to an election — now that it’s submitted “over 3,000” union authorization cards to a federal labor-relations office in Hartford. That’s the latest with a three-decades-and-counting effort by Yale University’s graduate students, teachers, researchers, and...
Bristol Press
Bristol, Southington stores sell winning lottery tickets
The Connecticut Lottery has announced three recent area winners, one in Bristol and two in Southington. Tara Chozet, director of public relations for the Connecticut Lottery, said that Wali Burney, of Bristol, redeemed a winning Play4Day lottery ticket on Oct. 14. “The ticket was purchased from Four Corners Market in...
2 teens shot in Hartford
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A 15-year-old was taken to a hospital early Tuesday evening after being shot in Hartford, with another teen arriving at a hospital about two hours later. Officers responded at 6:12 p.m. to the 200 block of Enfield Street after receiving a ShotSpotter notification, according to Hartford police. The 15-year-old was found […]
Middletown soldier surprises son in emotional homecoming
MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — Bielefield Elementary School third grader Anakin Grenier has been letting his hair grow while his father was deployed in Poland. A year into Dan Grenier’s deployment, he got to see it firsthand when he surprised his son at an emotional homecoming. “When my wife got me from the airport, it was […]
Soldier Homecoming | Connecticut National Guardsman surprises son at school after year-long deployment
MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — A local elementary school student got a massive surprise Monday afternoon during a school assembly when his dad returned from a year-long deployment overseas. First Sgt. Dan Grenier has been on active duty with the Connecticut National Guard for more than a year. He was serving...
Lived Experience: A peer-run path to mental health
In Northampton, Massachusetts, set in a residential neighborhood on a busy street, a small, unassuming white cape-style house offers refuge for people experiencing mental health issues or distress where they can take some time for themselves, come and go as they please, and, most importantly, converse with the staff, all of whom have experienced mental […] The post Lived Experience: A peer-run path to mental health appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
wiltonbulletin.com
Here are 10 new Connecticut restaurants to try in November
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Check out these new Connecticut restaurants, from a Fairfield spot for Thai street food to the third outpost of a Food Network-famous Mystic bakery. Tibetan Kitchen. New Haven. Tibetan Kitchen, a recent transplant from Middletown, where it had been...
State police cruiser struck on I-84W in Hartford
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A state police cruiser was struck after responding to a multi-vehicle collision on I-84 West in Hartford, which partially closed the highway on Tuesday morning. Connecticut State Police confirmed that a state cruiser was struck on the highway near exit 48. Troopers responded to the crash, and no injuries have been […]
This Is The Most Historic Fast Food Joint In Connecticut
Love Food compiled a list of the best barbecue restaurants in every U.S. state. Here's the top choice for Connecticut.
Gloves Come Off In Probate Race
A campaign contractor agreed Tuesday to plead guilty to falsifying petition signatures in the 2017 probate judge race — sparking a back-and-forth between the 2022 candidates over where responsibility ends and victimhood begins. Victor Cuevas pleaded guilty in federal court in Hartford to one count of conspiracy to commit...
Comments / 0