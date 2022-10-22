Brian James Nobbe, 54, of Greensburg passed away on October 21, 2022. He was born on September 27, 1968 in Greensburg, the son of Richard and Mildred Meyer Nobbe. Brian was a 1987 graduate of Greensburg High School. He married Jennifer Haley on May 3, 1997 and together they had three children, Travis, Alaina and Jenna. Brian worked for the Greensburg School Corporation and was also a fulltime hemorrhoid to his wife (his words). He was a member of the St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Son of the American Legion, and spent his free time playing softball at the Men’s Diamonds with his friends.

