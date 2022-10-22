Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Indianapolis Cop Indicted Grand Jury After Bodycam Footage Showed Him Stamp Black Man’s Face: REPORTSShameel ShamsIndianapolis, IN
3 Great Seafood Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Student from Lebanon arrested after making 'joke' threat against Western Boone SchoolsShamsBoone County, IN
4 Great Seafood Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Dollar General Location Unexpectedly ClosingJoel EisenbergIndianapolis, IN
Related
speedsport.com
Eberhart To Speak At RTBC
WILMETTE, Ill. — Lauri Eberhart has been named the keynote speaker for the annual Race Track Business Conference that will be held Dec. 7 at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis. An attorney, Eberhart’s primary area of practice is sports law with a concentration on advising a variety of...
speedsport.com
Miller, Sikes Top Time Sheets At USF Pro Fall Combine Open Test
INDIANAPOLIS — A record number of drivers took the opportunity to gain a head start on the 2023 USF Pro Championships Presented by Cooper Tires season during the traditional USF Pro Fall Combine Open Test which concluded Sunday afternoon at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Grand Prix road course. Jack...
mdmh-bloomington.com
Students compete for Bands of America Super Regionals at Lucas Oil Stadium
Indianapolis, Indiana – For the Super Regional Bands of America Marching Band Championship, high school students from 84 bands representing nine states competed on the field at Lucas Oil Stadium. For a chance to go to the grand nationals, they are competing on Friday, October 21, and Saturday, October 22 in preliminary and final rounds.
thedailyhoosier.com
IU basketball alum Steve Downing anticipating Assembly Hall return with Marian
Steve Downing just wants his team to see the picture. As director of athletics at Marian University, he spends plenty of time around the Knights’ men’s basketball program. He said the players don’t know much about his background, as a prominent Indiana Hoosier in the 1970s. So when Marian plays IU in an exhibition game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall this weekend, he’ll share a meaningful part of his past with the team.
thedailyhoosier.com
The genius of Knight: From 31 points per game to all-time assist leader
Today is the 82nd birthday of legendary former IU basketball coach Bob Knight. Knight’s last game at Indiana was also the last game for guard Michael Lewis, who finished his career in Bloomington with 545 assists, then a program record. But Lewis arrived as the state’s high school scoring...
thedailyhoosier.com
IU basketball program, Mike Woodson make strong impression on 2024 5-star Asa Newell
For the second time in four months, class of 2024 5-star forward Asa Newell was in Bloomington for a visit, this time for a long weekend with the whole family. The energy on the IU campus was a bit different this time with the students in town. And seemingly everyone...
Inside Indiana Business
AES Indiana seeks to convert coal-fired units at Petersburg plant
For years, environmentalists and public officials have urged AES Indiana to stop burning coal at its largest and dirtiest power plant, the Petersburg Generating Station in southwest Indiana. Now, it appears that the Indianapolis-based utility is getting ready to do just that. AES Indiana said it wants to convert the...
bdspotlight.com
Giants set for big sectional game
It’s deja vu for the Ben Davis and Brownsburg football programs. Brownsburg (8-1) at Ben Davis (6-3), 7 p.m. Pike (1-8) at Avon (1-8), 7 p.m. Last year Ben Davis started the season with a 33-22 loss to Brownsburg but came back to win a regional rematch against the Bulldogs 32-14.
New coach has Butler basketball buzzing with new energy
INDIANAPOLIS — College basketball season returns in just two weeks. At Hinkle Fieldhouse, the Butler Bulldogs are coming off a rough season, when they won just six conference games. But there is hope. As the team gears up for game time, there's a new energy on the court —...
WLFI.com
Arni's in Rossville gets new mural
ROSSVILLE, Ind. (WLFI) — The Arni's in Rossville is receiving a touch of spray paint. That's largely thanks to a muralist working closely with The Arts Federation. Over the past five days, muralist Justin Swarez has been transforming a blank wall into a wall of art. To paint in...
Plans for new Eli Lilly facility in Boone County move forward
Plans for construction on a new Eli Lilly facility in Boone County are expected to move forward after the Lebanon City Council approved an agreement to provide water to the facility Monday night.
3 Great Seafood Places in Indiana
If you love eating seafood and you also happen to live in Indiana then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, a list of three amazing seafood places in Indiana that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
thedailyhoosier.com
The coaches and ESPN concur with everyone else — IU basketball is top-15 and the Big Ten favorite
The college basketball coaches poll came out on Tuesday along with ESPN’s Big Ten preview, representing what we hope are the final preseason prognostications we report on this fall. In the first USA TODAY Sports Men’s Basketball Coaches Poll, IU is ranked No. 14 — in the neighborhood where...
readthereporter.com
Four HSE School Board candidates earn endorsement of Fishers FOP
HSE District 1 – Tiffany Pascoe. The endorsement came after reviewing an independent investigation of a “Defund the Police” poster that had been displayed in the classroom of the younger brother of Elwood Police Officer Noah Shahnavaz. Officer Shahnavaz, a Fishers High School graduate, was killed in the line of duty this past summer. The FOP statement read that the HSE response to the investigation “failed to address the root cause of the issue, which is that the school district allows anti-police sentiment to be posted in their school buildings.”
Inside Indiana Business
Wabash River could be solution to Boone County development
To meet the water demands of a new innovation district planned for Boone County, state officials are exploring the idea of tapping into the aquifer along the Wabash River in Tippecanoe County, downstream of Lafayette. Hydrologists and engineers say transporting as much as 100 million gallons of water a day...
WRBI Radio
Brian James Nobbe, 54
Brian James Nobbe, 54, of Greensburg passed away on October 21, 2022. He was born on September 27, 1968 in Greensburg, the son of Richard and Mildred Meyer Nobbe. Brian was a 1987 graduate of Greensburg High School. He married Jennifer Haley on May 3, 1997 and together they had three children, Travis, Alaina and Jenna. Brian worked for the Greensburg School Corporation and was also a fulltime hemorrhoid to his wife (his words). He was a member of the St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Son of the American Legion, and spent his free time playing softball at the Men’s Diamonds with his friends.
CMA Award performers announced for Nov. 9 show on ABC
On Tuesday, the Country Music Association (CMA) announced performers at the 56th annual CMA Awards which will air on Nov. 9 on ABC.
buildingindiana.com
Logistics Firm Acquires Trucking Company
Backhaul Direct, an industry-leading, locally-owned 3PL provider announces its acquisition of Indiana-based Bakers Express and DNK Express—giving them direct access to a fleet of 250+ pieces of equipment and enhancing their ability to effectively address all supply chain needs across North America and beyond. “By further investing in our...
WISH-TV
How have recent NOAA winter outlooks performed in central Indiana?
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — In case you missed it, NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center (CPC) released their 2022-23 winter outlook last week. The winter months in this outlook stretch from December to February. Above average precipitation is the most likely outcome for central Indiana within this outlook. There is an equal chance at above average or below average temperatures in Indiana this winter. These outlooks can be a general guide to the winter ahead, but how have they performed in recent history here in central Indiana?
Current Publishing
Zionsville singer to perform new album
Brett Wiscons has had some notable appearances with performers such as Jimmy Buffett, Bon Jovi, Hootie & the Blowfish and the Zac Brown Band. “The fact I’ve gotten to perform on the same stage or lineup as some of my musical heroes has been truly fantastic for me,” the Zionsville resident said. “I had posters of some of these artists on my wall. And to play on a cruise ship with Jon Bon Jovi is still a ‘pinch me’ moment. I’m grateful for all of the ups and downs. And I truly believe, at 42, we’ve only just begun.”
Comments / 0