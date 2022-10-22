Gaston County will have two different people representing it in the U.S. House, with about 75% of the county falling into the new 14th U.S. House District, which will also include a large part of Charlotte. Mecklenburg County residents will include about two-thirds of the new district, making it Democratic leaning and increasing the chances a Democrat will represent Gaston County in U.S. House for the first time in decades. ...

