Read full article on original website
Related
Trump Just Blew Up His Rape Lawsuit Defense
Former President Donald Trump’s recent online tirade against E. Jean Carroll might have been a really bad idea. That’s because the move appears to have blown a new hole in Trump’s best defense against the magazine columnist’s lawsuit, in which Carroll accuses Trump of defamation by denying her accusation that he raped her in a New York department store over two decades ago.
Russian state TV host suspended after he said Ukrainian children should be drowned and burned in their 'monstrous little houses'
Russia Today host Anton Krasovsky was suspended after calling for Ukrainian children to be killed. Krasovsky aimed his comments at Ukrainian children who saw the Soviet Union as occupiers in the 1980s. Ukraine's Foreign Minister called the remarks "aggressive genocide incitement." A top host on a Russian state-controlled media outlet...
Fox News Airs Poll, Anchor Immediately Scolds Colleague for Citing It
Literally minutes after Fox News highlighted a recent CNN poll showing GOP Pennsylvania Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz trailing six points on Tuesday, anchor Harris Faulkner chastised Fox News commentator Leslie Marshall for daring to cite it during an on-air discussion.At the top of Tuesday’s broadcast of Fox News midday chatfest Outnumbered, co-host (and former Trump press secretary) Kayleigh McEnany noted that the “Pennsylvania Senate matchup is in the spotlight” as Oz and Democratic Senate hopeful John Fetterman are set to face off in their only scheduled debate.“It is a race that could determine which party controls the Senate. Polls...
Biden’s approval rating drops as Democrats fight to hold majorities in midterms – live
President’s approval rating now at 40%, confirming his popularity peaked over the summer amid a series of legislative wins
Russia's Envoy Warns 'Disastrous Consequences' if U.S. Troops Enter Ukraine
"We are not going to tolerate a situation where military threats are mounting on Russian borders," Ambassador Anatoly Antonov told Newsweek.
Nuclear drills and ‘dirty bomb’ claims raise concerns about Russian escalation
Nuclear drills and ‘dirty bomb’ claims raise concerns of Russian escalation. Here’s the latest on what’s happening with the Russia-Ukraine war
Your choice: 14th U.S. House
Gaston County will have two different people representing it in the U.S. House, with about 75% of the county falling into the new 14th U.S. House District, which will also include a large part of Charlotte. Mecklenburg County residents will include about two-thirds of the new district, making it Democratic leaning and increasing the chances a Democrat will represent Gaston County in U.S. House for the first time in decades. ...
Investigators raid home of Russian celeb Ksenia Sobchak
MOSCOW — (AP) — Russian investigators on Wednesday raided the home of Ksenia Sobchak, the glamourous daughter of Russian President Vladimir Putin's one-time boss, in a move that has sent shockwaves through the country's political scene. Sobchak, a 40-year-old TV star, has often been critical of Putin, but...
Three convicted of terrorism for aiding plot to kidnap US governor
Three members of a far-right US militia group on Wednesday were found guilty of domestic terrorism charges including providing support to people who plotted to kidnap and kill Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer. "Today, three defendants were found guilty of material support for terrorism, gang membership, and possession of a weapon while committing a felony in support of the plot to kidnap and kill me," Whitmer, a Democrat, said on Twitter shortly after the convictions were announced by Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel.
California carbon emissions fell 9% in pandemic’s 1st year
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California’s planet-warming emissions dropped nearly 9% in 2020 compared to the year before as pandemic restrictions kept people at home, out of their cars and away from the workplace for much of the year. The data released Wednesday marks California’s largest single-year emissions drop...
UN weather agency: Greenhouse gases reach new record in 2021
The three main greenhouse gases hit record high levels in the atmosphere last year, the U.N. weather agency said Wednesday, calling it an "ominous" sign
Comments / 0