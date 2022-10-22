ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarksburg, WV

Tickets for Robinson Grand Christmas show go on sale

By Christian Meffert
WBOY 12 News
WBOY 12 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZJPPp_0ijCIwou00

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center has starting selling tickets for its upcoming Christmas show. In partnership with the Shinnston Community Band and the Brass Rhythm and Sax Orchestra, the Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center will hold “A Community Christmas Concert” in downtown Clarksburg on Dec. 10.

Tickets for the show are $7 and can be purchased by visiting tickets.therobinsongrand.com or by calling the Robinson Grand ticketing center at (855) 773-6283.

52nd Annual WV Foreign Language Conference

The Brass Rhythm and Sax Orchestra will play “jazz, swing, and standard version of holiday favorites.” The Shinnston Community Band will continue the Christmas classics after an intermission.

“This concert just fits at the Robinson Grand,” said Jason A Young, the Robinson Grand’s program manager. “We’ll be sitting in an over-100-year-old theatre listening to holiday music played by big bands.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBOY.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WDTV

New 80′s themed arcade opens in Fairmont

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - A new 80′s themed arcade is now open in Fairmont. Arcade-O-Mania offers 80′s style games and is packed with about 30 different coin-style machines like Pac-Man, Donkey Kong, Centipede and many more. It’s a family friendly environment and a great hangout spot or a...
FAIRMONT, WV
WDTV

Wisdom to Wealth - Sunday, Oct. 23

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - In this edition of Wisdom to Wealth, sponsored by John Halterman of Beacon Wealth Management, John discusses keeping your will up to date. Watch the video above to hear his advice. Wisdom to Wealth airs on 5 News at 5:30 every Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday.
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WBOY 12 News

BC Bank Best Thing We Saw Tonight: Wearing pink

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) – Every year, a lot of teams and fans wear pink at football games even if it’s not a part of their team colors. The best thing we saw tonight was people decked out wearing pink and showing support for Breast Cancer Awareness Month. It’s even cooler too that you see this […]
CLARKSBURG, WV
WBOY 12 News

WBOY 12 News

22K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

wboy.com provides news, weather and sports coverage for north central West Virginia, including Morgantown, Fairmont and Clarksburg

 https://wboy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy