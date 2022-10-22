Read full article on original website
First Alert Weather: Red Alert for heavy rain Thursday afternoon
Alert: Red Alert for late this afternoon into tonight for heavy rain that could lead to localized flooding/flash flooding.Forecast: Showers ease their way in through the day with pockets of heavy rain developing late this afternoon into tonight; localized flooding is possible. Rainfall amounts will range from .5-2.0"+ with the greatest rainfall amounts N&W and/or east. In addition to this, an isolated severe t'storm will be possible with locally damaging winds being the main threat. As for tomorrow, after some early showers east, expect mostly sunny skies with highs in the 60s.Saturday will be mostly sunny with highs in the 60s. As for Sunday, expect partly sunny skies and a stray shower. Highs will be in the 60s again.
27 First News
A strong storm system brings a big change to our weather midweek
The past two days have been fantastic across Northeastern Ohio and Western Pennsylvania. High temperatures will be in the low 70s this afternoon with mostly sunny skies. However, a strong storm system is brewing across the western United States and it is poised to bring a big change to the weather for the Valley by midweek.
Cold weather forecast to move over Northeast, bringing heavy rain
More wet weather is forecast for the Gulf Coast and Southeast as a strong cold front shifts over the Missippi and Tennessee valleys and brings rain to the Northeast.
First Alert Weather: CBS2's 10/23 Sunday morning forecast
What a spectacular late October day we had Saturday! With temps in the mid to upper 60s and crystal-clear skies, it really felt amazing. Unfortunately, the nice weather will not last for the rest of the weekend, as a coastal low is poised to move into the area.Saturday night, clouds increased ahead of the low. This helped keep low temperatures milder than previous nights, as we saw a low of 53 in the city, while the surrounding suburbs dropped into the mid and upper 40s.Sunday begins with clouds, but rain won't likely move in until after 2 p.m. Eastern Long Island may see some showers before this, though. Showers should be on and off until around midnight, with the heaviest of rain occurring around 7:30 p.m.Rainfall totals look to range between .25 to .75, with the highest amounts from the city and points south and east. Isolated higher amounts are certainly possible, though.Sunday will also be much cooler than Saturday, with a high of 62. For Sunday night, showers will decrease in coverage and intensity, but may linger longer over Eastern Island. It will be mild with a low of 56.
TODAY.com
Parts of Midwest get a foot of snow in early winter storm
An early winter storm dropped more than a foot a snow in parts of Wisconsin and Michigan while Chicago saw its first flurries of the season. NBC’s Maggie Vespa reports for TODAY and Al Roker is tracking the latest forecast.Oct. 18, 2022.
Famous Snow Forecaster Predicts First Big Snowstorm This Weekend In Colorado
There is a gentleman by the name of Joel Gratz that is arguably the greatest snow predictor in Colorado that is predicting the season's first big snowfall for our state this weekend. Sure, we're currently dealing with temperatures in the upper 70's and will be for the next few days...
Massive Storm Expected To Bring Blizzard Conditions To The Midwest, Plains
The storm is expect to unfold this weekend into early next week.
Record-Breaking Cold Weather Forces Freeze Warning For 46 Million Americans
Averages temperatures could dip by 15-30 degrees in affected areas over the next two or three days.
Cold night with temps in 40s, chance for showers Sunday
Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Darryl Green says temperatures will start rise to the 60s after a cold start to the week.
natureworldnews.com
Severe Thunderstorms, Winter Snow Expected as Cold Front Crashes Through Northeast US
In just a few days, when a strong cold front rips across the northeastern United States, a volatile weather pattern could increase the possibility of winter-time snowfall to summer-like heavy thunderstorms. First Frost of the Season. The first frost of the season for some more southerly places occurred on Sunday...
iheart.com
Blizzard Conditions Expected As Major Winter Storm Blows Across Central US
Americans across the Rocky Mountains and the Great Plains can expect dangerous weather this weekend and early next week as masses of warm and cold air collide over the middle of the country, forming severe storms that could impact millions of people. The storms are forecast to bring blizzard-like conditions...
Boil water advisory cancels classes Monday
Students in the Festus School District get the day off Monday.
Small Missouri town 'devastated' by destructive wildfire
WOOLDRIDGE, Mo. (AP) — Roughly half of a small Missouri town burned Saturday after a wildfire spread quickly from a farm field and destroyed or heavily damaged 23 buildings, officials said. No one died and only one person was taken to a hospital for an injury that was not life-threatening, but the entire town of Wooldridge had to be evacuated Saturday because of the fire. The blaze was sparked in a field by a combine that was harvesting crops. A nearby stretch of Interstate 70 had to be closed for nearly two hours Saturday evening because of heavy smoke. Cooper County Fire District spokesman Jim Gann said Sunday that between 4.6 and 5.4 square miles burned before the fire was brought under control. Firefighters were working Sunday to keep hot spots under control with strong winds forecast in the afternoon. Wooldridge is a town of less than 100 people about 20 miles (32 kilometers) west of Columbia along the Missouri River. Stephen Derendinger, an engineer with the Jamestown Rural Fire Protection District, said half the town is burnt.
Rain in the forecast for tomorrow
Scattered showers are forecast for Wednesday. But before we get there we’ll have a great Tuesday with lots of sunshine and moderate temperatures.
KYTV
Noon Report: Buffalo National River Park rangers warn of increased traffic for elk, fall foliage viewing
Republican Melanie Stinnett and Democrat Amy Blansit share thoughts on gun control. FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Additional rain today before we clear out Wednesday. Meteorologist Nick Kelly is tracking additional rain chances through this evening before our storm system departs. While temperatures will stay mild & seasonal through the next seven days, you may want to keep the umbrella handy by the weekend.
Herald & Review
Significant weekend storm brings heavy snow, rain, and wind to much of the US
A major storm system is bringing a number of weather hazards to the western US this weekend before tracking into the central and eastern US next week. Meteorologist Allison Chinchar has the forecast.
News 12
Cloudy skies and scattered showers linger through Wednesday, sun returns later in the week
WHAT'S NEW: What you see is what you get. The weather stays like this through Wednesday. WHAT'S NEXT: Slightly milder Tuesday, but no sun until Thursday morning. News 12 Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Mike Favetta says the clouds are here for a few days before sun returns later this week.
Beautiful weather is back, rain returns later this week
Tuesday is off to cool breezy start with temperatures moderating through most of the day as highs climb into the low 70s later this afternoon.
mailplus.co.uk
Storm brings month’s rain in single day
NEARLY a month’s worth of rain fell yesterday as the country was hit by stormy weather. Up to 60mm (2.3in) was predicted in isolated locations across southeastern and central England during thundery downpours which were forecast to continue until around 2am today. The conditions, brought by a weather front...
natureworldnews.com
Forecasts Warn Rain and Severe Thunderstorms to Threaten Midwest, East Coast
Forecasts announced that parts of the Midwest and East Coast would expect severe thunderstorms. According to AccuWeather's recent weather update on October 11, forecasters revealed that rain and thunderstorms could unleash in portions of the north-central United States and the Atlantic coast this week due to the approaching storm system.
