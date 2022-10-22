What a spectacular late October day we had Saturday! With temps in the mid to upper 60s and crystal-clear skies, it really felt amazing. Unfortunately, the nice weather will not last for the rest of the weekend, as a coastal low is poised to move into the area.Saturday night, clouds increased ahead of the low. This helped keep low temperatures milder than previous nights, as we saw a low of 53 in the city, while the surrounding suburbs dropped into the mid and upper 40s.Sunday begins with clouds, but rain won't likely move in until after 2 p.m. Eastern Long Island may see some showers before this, though. Showers should be on and off until around midnight, with the heaviest of rain occurring around 7:30 p.m.Rainfall totals look to range between .25 to .75, with the highest amounts from the city and points south and east. Isolated higher amounts are certainly possible, though.Sunday will also be much cooler than Saturday, with a high of 62. For Sunday night, showers will decrease in coverage and intensity, but may linger longer over Eastern Island. It will be mild with a low of 56.

