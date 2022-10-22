ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Comments / 0

Related
CBS New York

First Alert Weather: Red Alert for heavy rain Thursday afternoon

Alert: Red Alert for late this afternoon into tonight for heavy rain that could lead to localized flooding/flash flooding.Forecast: Showers ease their way in through the day with pockets of heavy rain developing late this afternoon into tonight; localized flooding is possible. Rainfall amounts will range from .5-2.0"+ with the greatest rainfall amounts N&W and/or east. In addition to this, an isolated severe t'storm will be possible with locally damaging winds being the main threat. As for tomorrow, after some early showers east, expect mostly sunny skies with highs in the 60s.Saturday will be mostly sunny with highs in the 60s. As for Sunday, expect partly sunny skies and a stray shower. Highs will be in the 60s again. 
27 First News

A strong storm system brings a big change to our weather midweek

The past two days have been fantastic across Northeastern Ohio and Western Pennsylvania. High temperatures will be in the low 70s this afternoon with mostly sunny skies. However, a strong storm system is brewing across the western United States and it is poised to bring a big change to the weather for the Valley by midweek.
OHIO STATE
CBS New York

First Alert Weather: CBS2's 10/23 Sunday morning forecast

What a spectacular late October day we had Saturday! With temps in the mid to upper 60s and crystal-clear skies, it really felt amazing. Unfortunately, the nice weather will not last for the rest of the weekend, as a coastal low is poised to move into the area.Saturday night, clouds increased ahead of the low. This helped keep low temperatures milder than previous nights, as we saw a low of 53 in the city, while the surrounding suburbs dropped into the mid and upper 40s.Sunday begins with clouds, but rain won't likely move in until after 2 p.m. Eastern Long Island may see some showers before this, though. Showers should be on and off until around midnight, with the heaviest of rain occurring around 7:30 p.m.Rainfall totals look to range between .25 to .75, with the highest amounts from the city and points south and east. Isolated higher amounts are certainly possible, though.Sunday will also be much cooler than Saturday, with a high of 62. For Sunday night, showers will decrease in coverage and intensity, but may linger longer over Eastern Island. It will be mild with a low of 56.
The Associated Press

Small Missouri town 'devastated' by destructive wildfire

WOOLDRIDGE, Mo. (AP) — Roughly half of a small Missouri town burned Saturday after a wildfire spread quickly from a farm field and destroyed or heavily damaged 23 buildings, officials said. No one died and only one person was taken to a hospital for an injury that was not life-threatening, but the entire town of Wooldridge had to be evacuated Saturday because of the fire. The blaze was sparked in a field by a combine that was harvesting crops. A nearby stretch of Interstate 70 had to be closed for nearly two hours Saturday evening because of heavy smoke. Cooper County Fire District spokesman Jim Gann said Sunday that between 4.6 and 5.4 square miles burned before the fire was brought under control. Firefighters were working Sunday to keep hot spots under control with strong winds forecast in the afternoon. Wooldridge is a town of less than 100 people about 20 miles (32 kilometers) west of Columbia along the Missouri River. Stephen Derendinger, an engineer with the Jamestown Rural Fire Protection District, said half the town is burnt.
WOOLDRIDGE, MO
WWL-AMFM

Rain in the forecast for tomorrow

Scattered showers are forecast for Wednesday. But before we get there we’ll have a great Tuesday with lots of sunshine and moderate temperatures.
KYTV

Noon Report: Buffalo National River Park rangers warn of increased traffic for elk, fall foliage viewing

Republican Melanie Stinnett and Democrat Amy Blansit share thoughts on gun control. FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Additional rain today before we clear out Wednesday. Meteorologist Nick Kelly is tracking additional rain chances through this evening before our storm system departs. While temperatures will stay mild & seasonal through the next seven days, you may want to keep the umbrella handy by the weekend.
BUFFALO, NY
mailplus.co.uk

Storm brings month’s rain in single day

NEARLY a month’s worth of rain fell yesterday as the country was hit by stormy weather. Up to 60mm (2.3in) was predicted in isolated locations across southeastern and central England during thundery downpours which were forecast to continue until around 2am today. The conditions, brought by a weather front...
natureworldnews.com

Forecasts Warn Rain and Severe Thunderstorms to Threaten Midwest, East Coast

Forecasts announced that parts of the Midwest and East Coast would expect severe thunderstorms. According to AccuWeather's recent weather update on October 11, forecasters revealed that rain and thunderstorms could unleash in portions of the north-central United States and the Atlantic coast this week due to the approaching storm system.
WISCONSIN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy