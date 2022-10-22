Read full article on original website
Related
Could a serial killer have lived in southwest Iowa?
Could a serial killer have been murdering in Southwest Iowa? A woman from Fremont County claims her father murdered dozens of women, burying them in a well.
kjan.com
Services set for teen who died in a s.w. Iowa crash
(Malvern, Iowa) – Funeral services are set for an East Mills High School Senior who died in a single-vehicle accident Friday afternoon, southwest of Malvern. A visitation for 17-year-old Kennedy Haley, of Emerson, will be held this evening, from 4-until 7-p.m., at the Lakin Community Center, in Malvern. Her funeral service is 10:30-a.m.Wednesday, Oct. 26th, also at the Lakin Center.
WOWT
Omaha double-murder suspect extradited, now in Douglas County jail
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A double-murder suspect is back in Omaha after being arrested in Iowa more than two months ago. Monday, an Iowa judge ordered 27-year-old Gage Walter’s case to be transferred to Douglas County. Walter was brought back to Omaha Tuesday afternoon and is now in Douglas...
Investigation Underway For Possible Human Remains
(Fremont County, IA) The Fremont County, Iowa, Sheriff’s Office is investigating reports of possible buried human remains. Authorities tell WOWT that they are investigating claims from a woman who said her father murdered at least 50 women there decades ago and then buried them in a field near the town of Bartlett. The alleged victims are believed to be prostitutes or transients from Omaha who were lured to the farmland. Sheriff Kevin Aistrope says that a cadaver dog picked up a scent of human remains this past weekend at the field, but he says there is currently no credible evidence to prove the woman’s claims.
KETV.com
Stolen beef: Nebraska law enforcement busts multimillion-dollar theft ring
LANCASTER COUNTY, Neb. — The Lancaster County Sheriff's Office said multiple people have been arrested in connection to a multi-million dollar frozen beef theft ring. With assistance from multiple law enforcement agencies, three people in the Miami, Florida area were arrested last Thursday: Yoslany Leyva Del Sol, 38, Ledier Machin Andino, 37, and Delvis L. Fuentes, 39.
WOWT
Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office helps bring down multimillion-dollar meat theft ring
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Three people from Florida were arrested in connection to meat thefts throughout six states, including Nebraska. The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office began an investigation into several stolen semi-trailers and loads of frozen beef occurring in Nebraska on June 27. According to LSO, the estimated loss was $1 million.
Glenwood Police Report
(Glenwood) The Glenwood Police Department reports three arrests. Heath Holmes, 39, of Glenwood, was arrested Saturday for Domestic Abuse Assault and Child Endangerment. Holmes posted the $1,000 cash or surety bond. Lydell Murray, 45, of Omaha, Nebraska, was arrested Saturday on a Sarpy County warrant. Murray was held without bond.
WOWT
Vape explosion injures Omaha woman
Gusty winds continue this evening with a few storms as a cold front moves through. Crews battle three wildfires in southwest Lancaster County. Crews are taking down wildfires in southern Lancaster County. Firefighters battle Harrison County grass fire. Updated: 21 hours ago. A grass fire in Harrison County, Iowa created...
Woman claims her dad killed and buried multiple victims in rural western Iowa
A woman is accusing her late father of murdering multiple people and burying them on the family's rural, southwest Iowa property.
WOWT
Council Bluffs man fights to rebuild home after fire
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - A senior citizen is ready to rebuild after a fire destroyed the home where he lived for decades but his path forward is being blocked by a railroad. A raging fire that destroyed his home left Jim Steinbach, 76, with a big hole on his...
WOWT
STEM leaders call on Omaha parents boost kids' interest in sciences
Chances for showers increase through Thursday, then warmer and drier. 6 News WOWT footage from October 1997 shows how residents reacted to the snowstorm that buried the area 25 years ago. 1997 Omaha snowstorm: Fallen branches everywhere. Updated: 24 hours ago. 6 News WOWT footage from 25 years ago shows...
Washington Examiner
Investigation opened in Iowa after daughter claims late father was serial killer
Iowa officials are investigating a woman's claims that her late father was a serial killer who may have been responsible for the deaths of 70 women. Lucy Studey, daughter of Donald Dean Studey, said that her father murdered "five or six" women a year over several decades, according to Fremont County Sheriff Kevin Aistrope, per the Des Moines Register.
WOWT
Double-murder suspect returning to Nebraska
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha double-murder suspect arrested in Des Moines will soon be back in Nebraska. Gage Walter, 27, has been in the Polk County Jail since mid-August. He’s accused of killing his great-grandmother, 93-year-old Marceline Teeters; and his grandmother, 70-year-old Linda Walter, at their Omaha home at 16th and Frederick streets.
WOWT
Retired Omaha Police Deputy Chief dies in scuba diving accident
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A retired Deputy Chief with the Omaha Police Department passed away Saturday. The Bennington Chief of Police says Mark Sundermeier died Saturday in a scuba diving accident in Hawaii. Sundermeier was a retired Deputy Chief with the Omaha Police Department and then went on to be...
WOWT
6 First Alert traffic: Multiple crashes make for messy Wednesday morning Omaha commute
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Wednesday morning commute quickly became a mess with multiple crashes slowing things to a crawl. Just after 7 a.m., a crash just past the Pacific Street exit on southbound I-680 became the first issue. At one point, traffic was backed up to the Maple exit.
WOWT
Authorities in Iowa investigate claims of human remains buried in Fremont County
BARTLETT, Iowa (WOWT) - Authorities in Fremont County said Monday that they are looking into reports of human remains buried near a small Iowa town. The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office said they are looking into claims from a woman there who said her father murdered many women decades ago and buried the remains in a remote field near Bartlett.
Sunday evening field fire in Montgomery and Mills Counties contained
A field fire on the border of Mills and Montgomery Counties in southwest Iowa led to a voluntary evacuation order on Sunday night.
WOWT
‘This is the real deal’: Two Crete volunteer firefighters injured in wildfires
A Monday morning fire was extinguished quickly by firefighters, but still caused thousands of dollars in damages. The Fremont County Sheriff's Office confirms to 6 News that they are looking into a report that a serial killer lived in Fremont County.
Police arrest Red Oak Man on Firearms Charge
(Red Oak) Red Oak Police arrested 34-year-old Lucas James Bogart of Red Oak in the 500 block of East Prospect Street for Reckless Use of firearms/explosives. Officer’s transported Bogart to the Montgomery County Jail and held him on a $1,000 bond.
kmaland.com
Council Bluffs accident kills 1
(Council Bluffs) -- One person was killed in a single vehicle accident in Council Bluffs early Sunday morning. The Council Bluffs Police Department says officers were dispatched around 4:10 a.m. to the 50-mile marker of northbound Interstate 29 for reports of a vehicle on fire. Authorities say upon arrival from officers and fire personnel, the vehicle was fully engulfed in flames. After the flames were extinguished, the police department determined the vehicle appeared to have struck a sign pole on the side of the roadway and split apart causing a large debris field. Authorities say one deceased person was located inside the front half the vehicle. The accident remains under investigation and the identity of the individual is unknown at this time.
Comments / 0