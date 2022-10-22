ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mills County, IA

kjan.com

Services set for teen who died in a s.w. Iowa crash

(Malvern, Iowa) – Funeral services are set for an East Mills High School Senior who died in a single-vehicle accident Friday afternoon, southwest of Malvern. A visitation for 17-year-old Kennedy Haley, of Emerson, will be held this evening, from 4-until 7-p.m., at the Lakin Community Center, in Malvern. Her funeral service is 10:30-a.m.Wednesday, Oct. 26th, also at the Lakin Center.
MALVERN, IA
WOWT

Omaha double-murder suspect extradited, now in Douglas County jail

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A double-murder suspect is back in Omaha after being arrested in Iowa more than two months ago. Monday, an Iowa judge ordered 27-year-old Gage Walter’s case to be transferred to Douglas County. Walter was brought back to Omaha Tuesday afternoon and is now in Douglas...
OMAHA, NE
Western Iowa Today

Investigation Underway For Possible Human Remains

(Fremont County, IA) The Fremont County, Iowa, Sheriff’s Office is investigating reports of possible buried human remains. Authorities tell WOWT that they are investigating claims from a woman who said her father murdered at least 50 women there decades ago and then buried them in a field near the town of Bartlett. The alleged victims are believed to be prostitutes or transients from Omaha who were lured to the farmland. Sheriff Kevin Aistrope says that a cadaver dog picked up a scent of human remains this past weekend at the field, but he says there is currently no credible evidence to prove the woman’s claims.
FREMONT COUNTY, IA
KETV.com

Stolen beef: Nebraska law enforcement busts multimillion-dollar theft ring

LANCASTER COUNTY, Neb. — The Lancaster County Sheriff's Office said multiple people have been arrested in connection to a multi-million dollar frozen beef theft ring. With assistance from multiple law enforcement agencies, three people in the Miami, Florida area were arrested last Thursday: Yoslany Leyva Del Sol, 38, Ledier Machin Andino, 37, and Delvis L. Fuentes, 39.
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
Western Iowa Today

Glenwood Police Report

(Glenwood) The Glenwood Police Department reports three arrests. Heath Holmes, 39, of Glenwood, was arrested Saturday for Domestic Abuse Assault and Child Endangerment. Holmes posted the $1,000 cash or surety bond. Lydell Murray, 45, of Omaha, Nebraska, was arrested Saturday on a Sarpy County warrant. Murray was held without bond.
GLENWOOD, IA
WOWT

Vape explosion injures Omaha woman

Gusty winds continue this evening with a few storms as a cold front moves through. Crews battle three wildfires in southwest Lancaster County. Crews are taking down wildfires in southern Lancaster County. Firefighters battle Harrison County grass fire. Updated: 21 hours ago. A grass fire in Harrison County, Iowa created...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Council Bluffs man fights to rebuild home after fire

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - A senior citizen is ready to rebuild after a fire destroyed the home where he lived for decades but his path forward is being blocked by a railroad. A raging fire that destroyed his home left Jim Steinbach, 76, with a big hole on his...
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA
WOWT

STEM leaders call on Omaha parents boost kids' interest in sciences

Chances for showers increase through Thursday, then warmer and drier. 6 News WOWT footage from October 1997 shows how residents reacted to the snowstorm that buried the area 25 years ago. 1997 Omaha snowstorm: Fallen branches everywhere. Updated: 24 hours ago. 6 News WOWT footage from 25 years ago shows...
OMAHA, NE
Washington Examiner

Investigation opened in Iowa after daughter claims late father was serial killer

Iowa officials are investigating a woman's claims that her late father was a serial killer who may have been responsible for the deaths of 70 women. Lucy Studey, daughter of Donald Dean Studey, said that her father murdered "five or six" women a year over several decades, according to Fremont County Sheriff Kevin Aistrope, per the Des Moines Register.
FREMONT COUNTY, IA
WOWT

Double-murder suspect returning to Nebraska

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha double-murder suspect arrested in Des Moines will soon be back in Nebraska. Gage Walter, 27, has been in the Polk County Jail since mid-August. He’s accused of killing his great-grandmother, 93-year-old Marceline Teeters; and his grandmother, 70-year-old Linda Walter, at their Omaha home at 16th and Frederick streets.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Retired Omaha Police Deputy Chief dies in scuba diving accident

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A retired Deputy Chief with the Omaha Police Department passed away Saturday. The Bennington Chief of Police says Mark Sundermeier died Saturday in a scuba diving accident in Hawaii. Sundermeier was a retired Deputy Chief with the Omaha Police Department and then went on to be...
OMAHA, NE
kmaland.com

Council Bluffs accident kills 1

(Council Bluffs) -- One person was killed in a single vehicle accident in Council Bluffs early Sunday morning. The Council Bluffs Police Department says officers were dispatched around 4:10 a.m. to the 50-mile marker of northbound Interstate 29 for reports of a vehicle on fire. Authorities say upon arrival from officers and fire personnel, the vehicle was fully engulfed in flames. After the flames were extinguished, the police department determined the vehicle appeared to have struck a sign pole on the side of the roadway and split apart causing a large debris field. Authorities say one deceased person was located inside the front half the vehicle. The accident remains under investigation and the identity of the individual is unknown at this time.
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA

