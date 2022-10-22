ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - Even though Lardarius Webb Jr. is just 5 feet, 10 inches tall, he tends to stand out on the football field. “Lil’ Webb’s a playmaker,” said Jones College head coach Steve Buckley. “We call him Lil’ Webb because we had LaDamian last year and he was big Webb and he’s Lil’ Webb. It’s L-I-L it’s not L-I-T-T-L-E. He doesn’t like that.”

ELLISVILLE, MS ・ 2 DAYS AGO