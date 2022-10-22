Read full article on original website
WDAM-TV
8-0 Bobcats have eyes set on MACCC South Division Title
ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - Jones College has reached eight wins for a second straight season - a mark of consistency that didn’t just magically happen overnight. Head coach Steve Buckley has been building this program for years and said it all starts with recruiting and support from the administration.
WDAM-TV
Southern Miss to grace national spotlight against defending conference champs
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - The Southern Miss Golden Eagles orchestrated another comeback victory Saturday to beat Sun Belt Conference foes, who hadn’t lost a home game, the Texas State Bobcats 20-14 to earn their second consecutive conference win. It required some magic to leave Texas with a win from...
WDAM-TV
Player of the Week: PJ Woodland all over the field for Oak Grove
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Prentiss “PJ” Woodland likes basketball but he loves football. “Just the game, I love the game,” said Woodland, a junior defensive back and wide receiver for the Oak Grove Warriors. “Growing up and always playing football.”. That’s why when his high school...
WDAM-TV
‘Lil Webb’ coming up big for Jones College
ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - Even though Lardarius Webb Jr. is just 5 feet, 10 inches tall, he tends to stand out on the football field. “Lil’ Webb’s a playmaker,” said Jones College head coach Steve Buckley. “We call him Lil’ Webb because we had LaDamian last year and he was big Webb and he’s Lil’ Webb. It’s L-I-L it’s not L-I-T-T-L-E. He doesn’t like that.”
WDAM-TV
Pearl River CC clinches winning football season
SUMMIT, Miss. (WDAM) - In a back-and-forth football game that went down to the wire Saturday evening, Pearl River Community College secured a 31-21 come-from-behind victory over Southwest Mississippi Community College. With the victory, the Wildcats (5-3, 3-2 Mississippi Association of Community Colleges Conference/South Division)clinched their first winning season since...
Southern Miss’ mascot wasn’t always a Golden Eagle
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Today, students at the University of Southern Mississippi (USM) brand themselves as the Golden Eagles, but that wasn’t always the case. Throughout the decades, the school’s mascot was changed multiple times. According to the school, early USM athletics teams were dubbed the Tigers and the Normalites. In 1924, the school mascot […]
WDAM-TV
USM holds wheelchair basketball match to raise disability awareness
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - For some, sports are not just a physical activity but a representation of the team, the school, the community and the self. On Tuesday, the University of Southern Mississippi held a wheelchair basketball exhibition at the Payne Center on campus. Two different teams went head to...
University of Southern Mississippi names new president
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WKRG) – Dr. Joe Paul will serve as the 11th president of The University of Southern Mississippi after being confirmed by the board of trustees. Paul is a USM alumn and was named interim president earlier this year. He was previously the vice president for student affairs from 1993 until retirement in 2015 […]
WDAM-TV
2022 MS Steel Challenge held in Hub City
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Ready, aim, fire!. Brothers-N-Arms and BNA Steel Shooters partnered to host the 2022 Mississippi Steel Challenge Championship in Hattiesburg. People from all over the United States were in the Pine Belt this weekend as the three-day event ended with a bang. Awards and prizes were presented...
WDAM-TV
MIDTERM SPECIAL REPORT: WDAM talks to 4th Congressional District candidate Johnny Dupree
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - With almost two weeks until the midterm elections, WDAM is speaking with the Democratic and Republican candidates who hope to represent Mississippi in the 4th Congressional District. Democratic nominee Johnny DuPree is the former Hattiesburg mayor who is facing off against Republican challenger Jackson County...
Three sentenced for exploiting vulnerable adults in Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Three suspects have been sentenced for targeting vulnerable adults in Mississippi, according to Attorney General Lynn Fitch. On September 19, William J. Bayes, of Hattiesburg, was sentenced to five years in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections (MDOC). According to Fitch, Bayes will have to pay restitution to his […]
WDAM-TV
Hattiesburg Fire Department adds 5 recruits
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The City of Hattiesburg welcomed five new firefighters to the Hattiesburg Fire Department Tuesday morning during a graduation ceremony. Recruit Class 22-01 began its 12-week journey to becoming firefighters in June, and they recently completed all state-mandated coursework for knowledge, skills and abilities. Applications are currently...
Mississippi teacher receives $25,000 Milken Educator Award for instilling love of learning among students
Petal Upper Elementary School fifth-grade math teacher Tyler Shows was surprised today with a $25,000 Milken Educator Award presented by the Milken Family Foundation at a 9:30 a.m. schoolwide assembly of cheering students, appreciative colleagues, local dignitaries and media. Hailed as the “Oscars of Teaching,” Milken Educator Awards inspire and...
WDAM-TV
Hattiesburg museum to hold open house in honor of American military veterans
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hub City’s historic African American Military History Museum will honor area veterans with an open house this Veteran’s Day. On Wednesday, Nov. 9, the AAMHM will host the open house from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The event will feature light refreshments and tokens of the museum’s appreciation for all veterans in attendance.
WDAM-TV
MBI investigating weekend shooting in Covington Co.
COVINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is looking into a shooting that happened Saturday night in Covington County. According to an incident reported, The Mississippi Highway Safety Patrol responded to a report of a drive-by shooting into a vehicle on U.S. Highway 49 near Alton Folks Road Saturday, Oct. 22, at around 9:52 p.m.
WDAM-TV
Hattiesburg doctor discusses Halloween costume eye safety
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Halloween is all about fun and frights, but safety should also come to mind when dressing up as your favorite character, animal or monster. With costumes becoming more advanced, so are the added touches like contact lenses. Annie Waters, a Hattiesburg resident, said she puts...
WDAM-TV
Petal Coleman Center to hold Diaper Distribution Day
PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Petal Coleman Center is having its diaper distribution day on Tuesday for families needing extra help with baby supplies. Petal families can pick up diapers, wipes and rash cream. Jana Perry, director of the center, said all you need is your driver’s license to show...
WDAM-TV
FCSO addresses AG’s statement on July Palmers Crossing shooting
Forrest County Sheriff’s office warns about Halloween candy. Halloween night is a time to go trick or treating to get your favorite candies, but what happens if your child comes home with a sweet that isn’t kid-friendly?. USM holds wheelchair basketball match to raise disability awareness. Updated: 5...
WDAM-TV
Hattiesburg volunteers ‘Make a Difference’ with community projects
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Many Hattiesburg residents took advantage of great weather to help beautify their city Saturday. More than a dozen teams of volunteers fanned out across the Hub City to pick up trash or work on other community projects as part of “Make a Difference Day.”. One...
impact601.com
Laurel to rename street in honor of Dr. M. Deborrah Hyde
The City of Laurel honored one of its native daughters with the naming of a street in her honor. After several months of planning and city meetings in addition to actions by the Laurel Planning Commission, the City of Laurel is recognizing the life and legacies of the Dr. Deborrah Hyde.
