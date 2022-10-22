Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Madrid, October 25 High School 🏀 Game Notice
gladstonedispatch.com
Missouri is fast becoming a major player in growing peanuts
Seven years ago, things were tough financially at Triple D Farms in Sikeston. Commodity prices were down, and their cotton, soybeans and corn weren’t bringing in enough revenue. Cousins Matt and Clay Deane, the second generation to run the family farm, took a risk and decided to add peanuts...
wpsdlocal6.com
Charleston, Missouri officers respond to call, find deceased male
CHARLESTON, MO — Responding officers of the Charleston Department of Public Safety found a deceased male after receiving a call around 5:30 a.m. of a person shot at 724 Lon Moore St. The victim has been identified as Rodney Johnson, 50, of Charleston, Missouri. The scene is still active....
annanews.com
Very low to record low river stages reported in region
Illinois American Water Cairo District changes source water from Ohio River. Driven by months of drought and periods of extreme heat during the summer and fall months in 2022, very low to record low river stages have developed along the Lower Ohio and Mississippi rivers in the region, the National Weather Service office in Paducah reported.
westkentuckystar.com
More field fires in Massac, Fulton, Hickman counties
More battles with field fires were waged Monday in Massac, Hickman and Fulton counties. A large field fire burned in eastern Massac County at Pell Road and Powers Church Road north of Brookport. Preliminary reports were that two houses may have been destroyed in the fire, but later word from...
KFVS12
2 arrested in connection with Sikeston shooting
SIUC announced it partnered with MCC in Kansas City, Mo. for its Saluki Step Ahead program. Rain on Tuesday helped raise the level of the Mississippi River a little bit. Mo. House 147th Dist. candidate debate at 6:30 p.m. Updated: 37 minutes ago. |. The candidates for the Mo. House...
Drought Reveals Century Old Shipwreck Hidden in Mississippi River
No one's exactly sure where it came from, but the ongoing drought has revealed a more than 100-year-old shipwreck that was hidden in the Mississippi River. Archeologists think they know what this vessel is and why it sank though. As we shared a few days ago, the near-record low levels...
KFVS12
1 dead after shooting in Charleston
An early morning homicide is under investigation in Carbondale. Officers were patrolling West College Street monitoring crowds. The Charleston Department of Safety are investigating an early morning shooting that left one man dead. Deadly shooting in Carbondale. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. An early morning homicide is under investigation in...
KFVS12
Ark. telecommunication provider announces $5.5M expansion in Cape Girardeau
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A telecommunication provider announced a $5.5 million expansion in Cape Girardeau. Based in Jonesboro, Arkansas and serving the Mid-South, Ritter Communications says the project will bring its telecom service and advanced cloud solutions to businesses, manufacturers, health care and school in Cape Girardeau. This is...
mymoinfo.com
Cade Isaiah Beck – Service 10/26/22 6 p.m.
Cade Isaiah Beck of Jackson died last Wednesday at the age of 24. His visitation will be Wednesday afternoon starting at 3 o’clock with the funeral service starting at 6 on Wednesday at Ford & Young Funeral Home in Perryville.
KFVS12
Rain predicted to raise Mississippi River slightly
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Rain on Tuesday, October 25 will help raise the water on the Mississippi River, but not by much. The river at Cape Girardeau fell below 6 feet Tuesday morning to 5.9 feet, but forecasters expect it to rise a few more feet by the end of the week.
KFVS12
Food Truck Rally in Scott City
The Missouri Department of Conservation is urging people to be safe and courteous when visiting Tower Rock. A new family friendly event took over the downtown area in Cape Girardeau today. Thousands of people packed the riverfront area. Cape Riverfront Fall Festival happening Saturday. Updated: 14 hours ago. |. Cape...
KFVS12
Two arrested in connection with shooting near Sikeston that left man in critical condition; SEMO Major Case Squad activated
SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - An argument turned into a shooting that sent one man to a St. Louis hospital on Thursday, Oct. 20. Jemeka Marr, 29, of Sikeston, was arrested on charges of assault 1st degree or attempt and armed criminal action. Jalon Marr, 25, of Sikeston, was arrested on...
KFVS12
House damaged by gunfire in Cape Girardeau
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Cape Girardeau Police are investigating a shooting on the 900 block of College Street early Monday morning, October 24. Police responded to the area around 1 a.m. and found a home had some damage from gunfire. The homeowner told officers they had not seen or...
KTBS
Where in the ArkLaTex is Rick Rowe? Little Eva Pecan Co.
CLOUTIERVILLE, La. - Natchitoches Pecans is a family owned and operated Southern pecan orchard where duties are shared in bringing the crop to market, from scouting insects, fertilizing, pruning, and harvesting to minding the store each Fall. Mark Swanson sees to the every day operations of the pecan orchard while his wife Julie takes care of the mail order business. Susan Vallee, Julie's sister, manages Little Eva's Pecan Store. Other family members help wherever needed. Our pecan company takes pride in having supplied the Louisiana Pecan Festival Country Store with top quality fresh pecans for many years!!! You can bet your money their Southern pecan pies are delicious.
Kait 8
Truck slams into stopped car, seriously injuring woman
STODDARD COUNTY, Mo. (KAIT) - A woman suffered serious injuries Sunday when a crane truck slammed into the back of her car while she was stopped at a fire scene. The crash happened at 6:45 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23, on Missouri Highway 25, two miles south of Dexter, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
kbsi23.com
Pinckneyville man dies in crash near Campbell Hill
CAMPBELL HILL, Ill. (KBSI) – A Pinckneyville man was killed in a crash Monday in rural Campbell Hill. It happened on Brick Plant Road about 1.3 miles west of Hwy. 4 at 4:13 p.m. Brandon Lee Jones, 37, of Pinckneyville was driving a gray 2009 Chevrolet Impala westbound on...
krcu.org
Going Public: Cape Co. Clerk, Kara Clark Summers Discusses New Missouri Voting ID Law and Other Changes For Nov. 8th General Election
KRCU Public Radio recently spoke with Kara Clark Summers, Cape Girardeau County Clerk and President of the Missouri Association of County Clerks and Election Authorities, about the changes for voters in the state, as well as the new voter ID law and what it means in this election cycle. This...
KTBS
Red River Parish man killed in multi-vehicle crash
CADDO PARISH, La. - A Red River Parish man was killed in a multi-vehicle crash in south Caddo Parish late Saturday night. The Caddo Parish Coroner's Office identified the victim as Bobby Sims, 27, of Coushatta. Sims was killed after being ejected from his truck in the wreck that occurred...
KFVS12
Vehicular accident in Cape Girardeau leads to two hospitalized
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Two people have been taken to the hospital after a truck and motorcycle collided in Cape Girardeau, Mo. The crash occurred in the afternoon on October 22, according to a Cape Girardeau officer on scene. Cape Girardeau Police are investigating the incident. The collision occurred...
Comments / 0