theprescotttimes.com
Roughrider Volleyball Closes Season With Two Home Matchups
The Yavapai College volleyball team is set to close out its regular season and six-game homestand this week with matches on Wednesday and Friday night inside of Walraven Gymnasium. The Games. On Wednesday, October 26, the Roughriders host the Arizona Western College Matadors with gametime set for 7 p.m. After...
theprescotttimes.com
YC E-Sports Sweeps Competition in Weeks Two and Three
Weeks two and three of the fall NJCAA E-Sports season are in the books and with it came nothing but wins for the Yavapai College Roughriders. The Rocket League team, which competes on Mondays at 4 p.m., comprised of Logan Kunow, Devon Long, Drake Long, Owen Thomas and Patrick Willoughby earned a 3-2 victory over Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College in week two and earned a 3-0 victory over Umpqua Community College in week three. The team now sits at 3-0 on the season.
50+ Amazing Things to do in Prescott, Arizona
This post may contain affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. Are you looking for a charming town to visit with plenty of activities? Prescott, AZ is perfect for you! Just 100 miles from Phoenix and 67 miles from Sedona, there's plenty to do in Prescott. You can explore the great outdoors with rock climbing or horseback riding, or stay indoors visited museums and shops. This guide will tell you all the best things to do in Prescott!
theprescotttimes.com
Look Whats In Town -The Do Portugal Circus
Do Portugal Circus is coming to Prescott, Arizona from October 28 – November 6, 2022! It’s where your circus dreams come true. Every show is filled with spectacular sights, amazing experiences, and unforgettable memories!. SHOW DATES & TIMES:. FRIDAY, OCT 28TH | 7:30PM. SATURDAY, OCT 29th | 5PM...
theprescotttimes.com
Former Prescott Valley Councilman, Vice Mayor Mike Flannery dies
Former Prescott Valley Councilman, Vice Mayor Mike Flannery dies. Former Prescott Valley Town Councilmember and Vice Mayor Mike Flannery died on Saturday, October 22 after a battle with cancer. A three-term councilman, Flannery was appointed to the Council in 1998 before being elected a year later. He was chosen vice...
prescottenews.com
Prescott Farmers Market to stay at YRMC-Dignity Health for winter season with new hours
On Saturday, November 5, the Prescott Farmers Market (PFM) will invite customers to celebrate its 9th winter market season. The winter market will take place in the same location as the summer market at Dignity Health-YRMC (900 Iron Springs Road, at the corner of Iron Springs and Miller Valley Roads) with the winter hours of 9:30 am to 1 pm and will continue weekly as weather permits through March 2023. The market will be closed on November 26 and December 24.
Experts warn of extremist push to expand sheriffs’ role in elections
Prominent Arizona Oath Keeper Jim Arroyo turned on his hands-free microphone and stepped in front of the bright yellow banner of the Yavapai County Preparedness Team to explain “Operation: Drop Box.” “We’ve already coordinated with Sheriff (David) Rhodes,” Arroyo said during a July meeting of the Yavapai County Preparedness Team (YCPT), an Oath Keepers group […] The post Experts warn of extremist push to expand sheriffs’ role in elections appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
Two lawsuits filed to stop intimidation at ballot drop boxes
A federal lawsuit by the League of Women Voters of Arizona is aiming to stop extremist groups from surveilling dropboxes in Maricopa and Yavapai and counties. The nonprofit Protect Democracy Project is representing the League of Women Voters of Arizona in the case. It seeks to bar three groups — the Arizona chapter of the […] The post Two lawsuits filed to stop intimidation at ballot drop boxes appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
theprescotttimes.com
Help the Prescott Valley K9 Unit Win a $2,500 Grant
Help the Prescott Valley K9 Unit Win a $2,500 Grant. Did you know that Prescott Valley’s K9 unit has a small budget, and is largely supported by grants and community donations? The department has four dogs – Kato, Chewy, Justice and Cowboy – that do an awesome job keeping dangerous drugs off the streets and keeping officers safe. This year, the department can earn a $2,500 grant from Aftermath, a biohazard removal company, to support its K9 unit. The agency will award $15,000 in grants to the top 10 agencies with the most eligible votes, for use towards maintenance of an existing K9 unit and/or creation of a new unit. The department with the most votes from each tier will be awarded a $2,500 grant.
theprescotttimes.com
Granite Creek Master Plan Improvements Project
Granite Creek Master Plan Improvements Project – Scheduled to Begin the Week of October 31, 2022. The City of Prescott and their contractor, Asphalt Paving & Supply, are set to begin the Granite Creek Master Plan Improvements Project the week of October 31, 2022. The project consists of improvements to the trail corridor that parallels Granite Creek between Aubrey Street and Granite Creek Park. Trail improvements consist of new lighting, signage, enhanced access points and a compact surface providing safe access for all users. In addition to trail improvements, the project includes cleaning and pruning vegetation in the creek bed, and constructing erosion and flood mitigation measures throughout the corridor. The work in the creek will improve flow and aesthetics while maintaining the creek’s natural riparian habitat.
prescottenews.com
Witnesses Facilitate Felony Arrest of Suspect – Prescott Valley Police Department
Between June 19, and October 7, 2022, an adult female subject committed four separate thefts totaling $2,700 from Home Depot and Walmart within the Town of Prescott Valley. During these thefts, the initial responding Prescott Valley Police officers collected the required information and video surveillance evidence, and completed a report, and shared this information with the Criminal Investigation Division for follow-up.
theprescotttimes.com
Tuesday Town Hall Meeting For Skull Valley and Kirkland
Supervisor Harry Oberg is holding the Skull Valley & Kirkland Town Hall on Tuesday, October 25th at 5:30 – 7:00 PM. The Town Hall will be held at the Skull Valley Elementary School located at 3150 Old Skull Valley Road. Town Halls provide the community quality time and opportunity...
theprescotttimes.com
YC Justice Institute Receives Police Training Grant from DOJ
Department of Justice Awards Community Policing Grant to Yavapai College Justice Institute. The United States Justice Department’s Office of Community Oriented Policing Services awarded Yavapai College Justice Institute a $29,455 grant to fund a year of Peace Officer trainings with the national non-profit, Police2Peace. Former Prescott Police Chief and...
theprescotttimes.com
theprescotttimes.com
Road Construction For Black Canyon City Now
RUBBERIZED CHIP SEAL (FY 22-23) PROJECT # 2222712. Please be advised that Cactus Asphalt in conjunction with Yavapai County will be performing rubberized chip seal and fog seal operations on Old Black Canyon Highway, in Black Canyon City. Construction work will include placing a 1/2’’ chip seal, fog seal and striping. The chip seal is a rapid moving construction method, so public impact should be minimal.
AZFamily
Yavapai County combats disinformation ahead of midterms with no elections director
PRESCOTT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The countdown to Election Day is on, and with two weeks to go Yavapai County doesn’t have an elections director. The longtime former director – Lynn Constabile, stepped down, saying she was tired of just how nasty things had become. Yavapai County tried to fill the position but said few people applied.
