Shelby Road in Auglaize County closed after crash involving semi-truck

GERMAN TOWNSHIP — UPDATE:

Auglaize County Patrol Post confirmed that Shelby road is no longer shut down due to the crash.

INITIAL REPORT:

One person was sent to the hospital after a crash involving a Kenworth semi-truck in Auglaize County on Saturday, according to the Auglaize County Patrol Post.

The crash occurred on State Route 274 and East Shelby Road.

Shelby road is currently shut down due to the crash, Auglaize County Patrol confirmed.

We will update this story as we learn more.

