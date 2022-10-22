Read full article on original website
thesource.com
Young Thug Sends a Friendly Warning to Lil Baby Ahead of Album Release: ‘Don’t Drop In 3 Days We Ain’t Bruddas’
Young Thug speaks from behind bars here and there. In his latest message, Thugger Thugger is putting Lil Baby on alert about his forthcoming album. “Wham if you don’t drop in 3 days we ain’t bruddas,” Young Thug wrote in a tweet. Earlier this week, Lil Baby...
hiphop-n-more.com
Nicki Minaj Releases Second ‘Likkle Miss’ Remix Feat. The Fine Nine — Listen
Nicki Minaj dropped a remix of Skeng’s ‘Likkle Miss’ on her compilation album a few weeks ago and not too long ago, the pair dropped the music video which you can watch here. Last night, just like the big remix she did of her single ‘Super Freaky...
Drake and Sophie Brussaux’s Son Adonis’ Baby Album: Pics
Curly-haired cutie! Drake and Sophie Brussaux’s son, Adonis, arrived in October 2017 and made his social media debut more than two years later. The rapper posted pictures of himself and the toddler in March 2020 amid the coronavirus pandemic, writing, “I love and miss my beautiful family and friends and I can’t wait for the […]
Lizzo And Latto Show Off Twerking Skills At Freaknik 2022
Lizzo and Latto took a break from the road this weekend to attend 21 Savage’s Freaknik 2022 party, where the “Rumors” artist and the “Big Energy” rapper had a little fun twerking together. In a clip uploaded by Lizzo, 34, Sunday night, both artists can be seen throwing it back for onlookers, with Latto, 23, appearing to twerk on a bench while the “About Damn Time” artist bends it over in front of a table full of bottles, surely after taking more than a few sips. More from VIBE.comDrake Celebrates Birthday With Party In MiamiNicki Minaj Throws Son "Papa Bear"...
thesource.com
Kanye Says That Jay-Z Broke Up Fight Between Diddy And Drake
Trouble-laden mogul Kanye West was recently a guest on a podcast and claimed that Hov once broke up a fight between Drake and Diddy. Ye made his guest appearance on the Lex Fridman Podcast yesterday (October 24) and said that at his 2015 Yeezy fashion show in NYC, ye revealed that jay had to play referee between the Bad Boy head honcho and the Certified Lover Boy.
Kodak Black Shoots His Shot At GloRilla On Instagram
Kodak Black apparently has the hots for rapper GloRilla, as he recently revealed with his public display of affection toward the “F.N.F. (Let’s Go)” creator on social media. During GloRilla’s Instagram Live session on Tuesday (Oct. 18), the Floridian hopped in the comment section to seemingly let his feelings be known. “You prolly aint my girl today but that’s why I love tomorrow,” Kodak wrote, referencing lyrics from GloRilla’s Cardi B-assisted hit “Tomorrow 2.” In the song, the Memphis rep raps, “Every day the sun won’t shine, but that’s why I love tomorrows.”More from VIBE.comGloRilla Says She's Made No Money...
sneakernews.com
The DJ Khaled x Air Jordan 5 “We The Best” Releases On November 28th
Towards the beginning of Spring, DJ Khaled and Jordan Brand unveiled a colorful range of Air Jordan 5s, all of which featured the artist’s signature motto: “We The Best.” And following quite a few months after the collaboration’s announcement, the two have finally revealed that the collection will be releasing on November 28th.
HipHopDX.com
NBA YoungBoy Signs With Motown Records
NBA YoungBoy has found a new home in music after inking a deal with Motown Records. The Baton Rouge superstar departs Atlantic Records, where he released four studio albums, for Motown, per Billboard. There was already a familiarity with Motown — which lives under the Universal Music Group umbrella —...
Complex
YoungBoy Never Broke Has Signed a Deal With Motown
Fresh off releasing his fifth solo full-length project of 2022, YoungBoy Never Broke Again has signed a deal with the Universal Music Group-owned Motown. According to Billboard, the Baton Rouge rapper will begin releasing music through Motown in 2023. Complex reached to a YoungBoy rep, who confirmed the signing. The news arrives a year after he announced a joint venture with Motown Records and his Never Broke Again collective.
sneakernews.com
The Air Jordan 2 OG “Chicago” Packaging Stays True To The 1987 Original
Every few years Jordan Brand goes back into their archives and pulls out a few undervalued pairs for a righteous re-release. Alongside the Air Jordan 9, MJ’s second signature silhouette has joined the fray of returns thanks to the collaborative aid of A Ma Maniére, Union and J. Balvin. Now set to stand on its own, various inline colorways have begun reappearing, including the return of the OG “Chicago” scheme.
Mary J. Blige Rocks Louis Vuitton Harness Top & Short Shorts For NY Concert: Photos
Mary J. Blige was an incredible sight to see during a concert in Brooklyn, NY on Thursday night! The 51-year-old singer, who is on her Good Morning Gorgeous Tour, rocked a yellow and black Louis Vuitton ensemble that included a harness top under a puffer jacket, hot pants, and thigh-high boots on stage. She also added thick yellow-framed sunglasses as her long blonde hair was down and her long red nails were on full display.
Dave Chappelle, Rihanna, Tyler Perry, More Join Will Smith for 'Epic' Screening of 'Emancipation'
Will Smith gathered a star-studded group of friends to watch his upcoming movie Emancipation. On Monday, Smith, 54, shared a pair of photos on Instagram from a private screening featuring Dave Chappelle, Tyler Perry, Rihanna, A$AP Rocky, Kenya Barris and more. He wrote in the caption, "EPIC night!! Thanx for coming to see #Emancipation. Hope ya'll enjoyed!!"
How Hit-Making Producer Kenny Beats Took Center Stage
Kenny Beats wears many hats. He’s an in-demand, cross-genre producer, a gifted multi-instrumentalist, and as of a few weeks ago, a critically-acclaimed solo artist with a debut album Louie that’s a complex tribute to his father. But the music star also moonlights as the world’s most effective salesperson for yerba mate.
CAA Drops Kanye West as a Client, MRC Scraps Completed Documentary
Kanye West is no longer a client at CAA, Variety has confirmed. In addition, a completed documentary about West will be shelved in light of his recent antisemitic comments, MRC studio executives Modi Wiczyk, Asif Satchu and Scott Tenley announced in a memo on Monday. “This morning, after discussion with...
Steve Harvey Is Matching His Watch to His Clothes
Welcome to Watches of the Week, where we'll track the rarest, wildest, and most covetable watches spotted on celebrities. Steve Harvey puts on every outfit like it’s his last. Since his stylist and wife teamed up to clean out his closet a year ago, he’s come into his own with mostly monochromatic outfits in jewel-like shades, almost always in a different wowee fabric like leather or satin. But fully rebuilding a wardrobe takes time, and it seems like Harvey has only just gotten around to solidifying the luxury accessories shelf in his closet.
It’s Back to Double-Breasted Blazers and Barn Jackets for The Crown Season 5
Elsewhere in British drama today, Netflix released a new trailer for its upcoming fifth season of The Crown, which picks up where season four left off: with the crumbling of then-Prince (now King!) Charles and Princess Diana’s turbulent marriage. That lands us in the early ’90s, meaning we’re not only about to enter into Lady Di’s real streetwear king era, but we’re going to see more of the highly considered, willfully idiosyncratic closet of Charles III—the man who, in 2022, would become a menswear King.
Steven Yeun’s Chiropractor Fit Was in Perfect Alignment
Top-tier celebrity dressers are not crowned solely based on how well they can wear an off-the-runway suit or gown on a red carpet. Nay, the best dressed among us are the daytime dressers, who manage to look cool even when they’re not at a festival photocall. Who look their best, as the case may be, when they’re on their way to a chiropractor in Pasadena.
Kanye West Addresses Recent Controversial Comments, Claims The Backlash Is Proving His Points
Kanye West has found himself in a flurry of controversies as of late due to comments that he’s made. He particularly garnered a significant amount of backlash after making anti-Semitic statements during a recent podcast interview. Since then, the rapper and business mogul has lost a number of business partnerships. Amid the ongoing situation, West is now speaking out, specifically about the sentiments he shared about people belonging to the Jewish faith. And while doing so, he claimed that the backlash he’s receiving merely proves the point he was trying to make.
How Bartees Strange Found His Fashion
Even Bartees Strange has struggled to wrap his head around the past year. "It's a trip, dude. It's so hard to know what's even real," he says with a grin. "But then you play a couple of shows, and you're like, Whoa." The singer-songwriter has gone from covering the National songs to touring with the beloved band. (They even invited Strange on stage to play some of their own hits with them.) If his debut album (2020's Live Forever) kicked up some indie rock dirt, then this year's follow-up, Farm to Table, moved indie rock mountains. It dazzled critics and frenzied fans, thrusting the Strange name further into the independent mainstream. He and his band played shows across the globe with big-time acts like Phoebe Bridgers, and his own headlining tour kicks off next month. Whoa sounds about right.
HipHopDX.com
Kanye West’s G.O.O.D. Music No Longer Signed To Def Jam
Kanye West’s G.O.O.D. Music label has reportedly parted ways with Def Jam Recordings. According to The New York Times, Ye’s label — home to artists like Pusha T, 070 Shake and Kanye himself — is no longer under Def Jam after more than a decade in business together.
