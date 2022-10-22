Even Bartees Strange has struggled to wrap his head around the past year. "It's a trip, dude. It's so hard to know what's even real," he says with a grin. "But then you play a couple of shows, and you're like, Whoa." The singer-songwriter has gone from covering the National songs to touring with the beloved band. (They even invited Strange on stage to play some of their own hits with them.) If his debut album (2020's Live Forever) kicked up some indie rock dirt, then this year's follow-up, Farm to Table, moved indie rock mountains. It dazzled critics and frenzied fans, thrusting the Strange name further into the independent mainstream. He and his band played shows across the globe with big-time acts like Phoebe Bridgers, and his own headlining tour kicks off next month. Whoa sounds about right.

