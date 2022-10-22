ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Natchitoches, LA

Southeast Missouri State routs Northwestern Sate, 51-16

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

NATCHITOCHES, La. (AP) — Geno Hess ran for 207 yards and three touchdowns and Paxton DeLaurent threw for three more scores as Southeast Missouri State routed Northwestern State 51-16 in a nonconference game Saturday.

Hess scored from 29 and 4 yards out in the first quarter as the Redhawks rolled to a 23-3 lead after one. DeLaurent hit Damoriea Vick and Johnny King with touchdown passes in the second quarter to put Southeast Missouri up 37-3 at intermission and added a 19-yard strike to Ryan Flournoy early in the third quarter to push the lead to 44-3.

Scooter Adams pulled in a pass from Zachary Clement and scored from 84 yards out to get the Demons into the end zone in the third quarter, but Hess answered with a 54-yard run for a score to make it 51-10.

The Redhawks (6-1) amassed 619 yards of offense.

Clements led Northwestern State (3-5) with 305 yards and two touchdowns on 17-of-38 passing and ran for 47 yards on 11 carries.

__

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap_top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://tinyurl.com/mrxhe6f2

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Highschool Basketball Pro

New Madrid, October 25 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Caruthersville High School basketball team will have a game with Central High School - New Madrid County on October 25, 2022, 14:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
CARUTHERSVILLE, MO
recordpatriot.com

Low water, barge limits affecting river shipments

Illinois farmers typically hope for timely rains before harvest when crops need the precipitation to build out high yields. But in a season that's been far from normal, the call for rain is now aimed at growing the lower Mississippi River south of St. Louis, where water levels have become low enough to disrupt the movement of grain-hauling barges.
ILLINOIS STATE
wpsdlocal6.com

Charleston, Missouri officers respond to call, find deceased male

CHARLESTON, MO — Responding officers of the Charleston Department of Public Safety found a deceased male after receiving a call around 5:30 a.m. of a person shot at 724 Lon Moore St. The victim has been identified as Rodney Johnson, 50, of Charleston, Missouri. The scene is still active....
CHARLESTON, MO
KFVS12

1 dead after shooting in Charleston

An early morning homicide is under investigation in Carbondale. Officers were patrolling West College Street monitoring crowds. The Charleston Department of Safety are investigating an early morning shooting that left one man dead. Deadly shooting in Carbondale. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. An early morning homicide is under investigation in...
CHARLESTON, MO
KFVS12

Ark. telecommunication provider announces $5.5M expansion in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A telecommunication provider announced a $5.5 million expansion in Cape Girardeau. Based in Jonesboro, Arkansas and serving the Mid-South, Ritter Communications says the project will bring its telecom service and advanced cloud solutions to businesses, manufacturers, health care and school in Cape Girardeau. This is...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Rain predicted to raise Mississippi River slightly

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Rain on Tuesday, October 25 will help raise the water on the Mississippi River, but not by much. The river at Cape Girardeau fell below 6 feet Tuesday morning to 5.9 feet, but forecasters expect it to rise a few more feet by the end of the week.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
wpsdlocal6.com

Cairo, Illinois, man charged in deadly Carbondale shooting

CARBONDALE, IL — Police are searching for a Cairo, Illinois, man charged with first-degree murder in a deadly shooting that happened Sunday in Carbondale. Police say 20-year-old Daurice T. Morse is accused of shooting and killing 19-year-old Jacob C. Gary early Sunday morning in the 200 block of West College Street in Carbondale.
CARBONDALE, IL
KFVS12

House damaged by gunfire in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Cape Girardeau Police are investigating a shooting on the 900 block of College Street early Monday morning, October 24. Police responded to the area around 1 a.m. and found a home had some damage from gunfire. The homeowner told officers they had not seen or...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
Kait 8

Truck slams into stopped car, seriously injuring woman

STODDARD COUNTY, Mo. (KAIT) - A woman suffered serious injuries Sunday when a crane truck slammed into the back of her car while she was stopped at a fire scene. The crash happened at 6:45 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23, on Missouri Highway 25, two miles south of Dexter, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
DEXTER, MO
kbsi23.com

1 killed in shooting in Carbondale

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KBSI) – One person was killed in a shooting early Sunday morning in Carbondale. Carbondale police were conducting foot patrols in the 200 block of West College Street monitoring crowds when a disturbance broke out around 1:30 a.m. on Oct. 23. Several shots were fired and officers...
CARBONDALE, IL
KFVS12

Vehicular accident in Cape Girardeau leads to two hospitalized

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Two people have been taken to the hospital after a truck and motorcycle collided in Cape Girardeau, Mo. The crash occurred in the afternoon on October 22, according to a Cape Girardeau officer on scene. Cape Girardeau Police are investigating the incident. The collision occurred...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
wfcnnews.com

Truck crashes into Marion home, lands in pool

WILLIAMSON COUNTY - There is some cleaning up to do at one Marion home after a crash on Sunday evening. The accident occurred on Dallas Lane on Sunday evening on the south side of Marion. Police say the driver of a pickup truck fell asleep at the wheel, ran through...
MARION, IL
kbsi23.com

Charleston police investigating deadly shooting

CHARLESTON, Mo. (KBSI) – The Charleston Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting. Police received a call at 5:30 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 23 of a person shot at 724 Warren Street. Officers found the body of Rodney Johnson, 50, of Charleston. There are no suspects in custody. The Charleston...
CHARLESTON, MO
KFVS12

Pedestrian, 1 driver injured in 3-vehicle crash at a fire scene

STODDARD COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Emergency crews rushed to the scene of a three-vehicle crash, which also involved a pedestrian, on Highway 25 south of Dexter on Sunday evening, October 23. The crash involved a Peterbuilt crane, a car and an SUV. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the...
DEXTER, MO
kfmo.com

Woman Dies in Perry County Wreck

(Perry County, MO) A woman from Bismarck, 29 year old Morgan L. Kemp, is dead after she was killed in a traffic accident in Perry County Sunday afternoon just before 5 o'clock. Reports from the Higwhay Patrol show Kemp's car was headed east on Route J, near Perry County Road 724, when she failed to negotiate a curve to the left. The car skidded off the road, crashed into a sign, and ran down an embankment where it crashed into a tree. Kemp was not wearing a seat belt when the wreck took place. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
PERRY COUNTY, MO
KFVS12

Iconic landmark in Downtown Cape Girardeau to be upgraded

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - An iconic building in Downtown Cape Girardeau is getting a bit of an upgrade. Right along the riverfront is the large building that houses Port Cape Girardeau. Port Cape Girardeau Owner Doc Cain said the building will be seeing a lot of improvements over the...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
549K+
Post
561M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy