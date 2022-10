(Wayne County, IN)--A multi-vehicle accident shut down eastbound I-70 Tuesday afternoon. It happened at around 1:30 near the Washington Road overpass between Centerville and Cambridge City. Four vehicles were involved in the crash, which forced eastbound traffic to be diverted onto U.S. 40. At least two people were sent to Reid Health. Their identities and conditions have not been released. Another woman went to Reid Health by ambulance, but not because of the crash itself. She was in labor and had become stuck in traffic. There’s no word on what caused the crash. Eastbound I-70 was shut down for more than an hour.

CENTERVILLE, IN ・ 8 HOURS AGO