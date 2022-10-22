ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

No. 1 in-state recruit commits to Nebraska

By Jakob Ashlin
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EIsDZ_0ijCIXwr00

2023 four-star athlete Malachi Coleman has committed to the Nebraska Cornhuskers .

Coleman is ranked as the top prospect in the state of Nebraska by 247 Sports , On3 , and Rivals . Coleman attends Lincoln East High School.

Coleman’s finalists were Nebraska, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, Michigan, Georgia, Oregon, and USC.

Landing Coleman is a huge win for Nebraska. 247 Sports ranks Coleman as the 67th overall recruit in the 2023 class, which makes him the program’s first top-100 recruit in the class .

Coleman is listed as an athlete, but Mickey Joseph has reportedly recruited Coleman as a wide receiver. At Lincoln East, Coleman flashed potential on both offense and defense. Last season, Coleman had 17 receptions for 561 yards and 10 touchdowns to go along with 57 total tackles and 7.5 sacks, according to MaxPreps .

List

Nebraska offers 3 JUCO recruits

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PABLP_0ijCIXwr00

