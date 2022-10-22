Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kusi.com
Rail service between Oceanside and San Diego scheduled to resume
SAN DIEGO (CNS) – Service between Oceanside and San Diego on the local segment of the Los Angeles-San Diego-San Luis Obispo Rail Corridor was scheduled to resume Monday, following weekend maintenance and infrastructure improvements. Passengers should note that trains may be delayed up to fifteen minutes on Monday. Weekend...
San Diego officers participate in Law Enforcement Torch Run
Several San Diego area law enforcement officers are running through the streets of San Diego. They are participating in an annual event to raise money and support for the Special Olympics.
KPBS
Freeway expansion could cost San Diego millions
San Diego officials have pledged to achieve net zero greenhouse gas emissions in the next 13 years. But now the city wants to spend more than $20 million to expand a freeway. In other news, one San Diego city councilman wants to give employees more parental leave. Plus, Chula Vista voters will elect a new mayor this November. We break down that race.
Restaurant Owner says flies from Del Mar Race Track stables infest her property
Some restaurant owners located near the Del Mar Racetrack say the flies are worse than ever. Pam Schwartz is the co-founder of Ranch 45 on Via De La Valle, directly across from the stables.
eastcountymagazine.org
COUNTY CLOSES DOG BEACH IN OB AND SILVER STRAND, ISSUES WARNINGS FOR LA JOLLA BEACHES AND MORE DUE TO SEWAGE CONTAMINATION
October 24, 2022 (San Diego) -- The San Diego County Department of Environmental Health and Quality (DEHQ) has issued the following beach management actions for Monday, October 24, 2022 including closures of some beaches and an advisory for another due to raw sewage from Tijuana that may cause illness. New...
Last U.S. Exit on Eastbound SR-905 to Close for 3 Nights from Oct. 25-27
Caltrans crews will close the Siempre Viva Rd./Last U.S. Exit on State Route 905 for three nights — from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Tuesday through Thursday,. Those who do not wish to cross the Otay Mesa Port of Entry into Mexico should keep right and take the eastbound SR-11 connector, exit Enrico Fermi Dr. off-ramp, then turn right onto Enrico Fermi Dr.
Coastal Rail Line Service to Resume Monday with Potential 15-Minute Delays
A full coastal rail corridor closure continued Sunday as crews complete regular maintenance and infrastructure improvements, with service scheduled to resume Monday morning. Weekend closures like these, known as Absolute Work Windows, provide construction crews the opportunity to work safely and unimpeded on and along the rail line to perform improvements and maintenance work.
Lazy Dog Restaurant and Bar Announces Second San Diego Location
Casual Dining Chain Leases Former Mimi’s Cafe Spot in Mira Mesa
KPBS
Increased border crossings leads to influx of migrants in San Diego homeless shelters
Migrants are turning up at San Diego’s homeless shelters and adding strain on providers. Downtown shelters are reporting an influx of asylum seekers who have nowhere else to go. The increase is being driven by an easing of pandemic-related restrictions at the border and an increase in migrants being...
Unclaimed $38M San Diego SuperLotto Plus ticket set to expire
Someone out there has until the end of Oct. 27 to cash in their luck as the their SuperLotto Plus ticket worth $38 million is set to expire, according to a press release from the California Lottery.
Motorcyclist Breaks Both Legs in Mission Valley Solo Wreck
A 62-year-old motorcyclist suffered multiple fractures in Mission Valley Sunday after he failed to negotiate a bend in the road and was ejected from his 2022 KTM. He was traveling eastbound in the 1500 block of Camino del Rio South at about 11:30 a.m. when he missed a bend on the left and collided with the south curb line.
Full rail closure continues, service scheduled to resume Monday
A full coastal rail corridor closure continued Sunday as crews complete regular maintenance and infrastructure improvements, with service scheduled to resume Monday morning.
Eater
This Ocean Beach Bar Is the Ultimate Expression of San Diego’s Good Vibes
There is nothing more San Diego than walking into Voltaire Beach House for a cold Red Trolley from Karl Strauss’ Brewing Company while the Padres slam home another victory. Initially opened in 2017 by owners David Schiffman, George Somers, and Mark Huber as an “East-coast inspired beach bar” tailored for the West Coast, the little slice of SoCal has captured the defining qualities the region is known for across the globe. Located just off Voltaire Street in the heart of Ocean Beach, it has become a go-to spot for many seeking out the essence of the southern coast. Even after all this time, the neighborhood destination is paramount for anyone hoping to understand what makes SD food and drink shine like the evening sun.
'Operation Devil's Den': 23 charged in gang investigation in Escondido
An 18-month undercover investigation has led to the arrest of over 20 people in Escondido in relation to various narcotics and firearm charges.
San Diego home prices drop for fourth consecutive month
The housing market has drastically changed through the pandemic, but this time experts believe the increase in mortgage rates is causing a unique shift that hasn't been seen since before the pandemic.
Pilot identified in fatal plane crash in rural East County
Craig Cornford, a 57-year-old male who resided in San Diego, was identified as the solo pilot aboard a small experimental plane that crashed in East County on Oct. 4, according to the County Medical Examiner.
eastcountymagazine.org
PILOT WHO CRASHED IN JAMUL IDENTIFIED
October 25, 2022 (Jamul) – The pilot who died when his experimental plane crashed on Lyons Peak in Jamul on October 4 has been identified as Craig Houston Cornford, 57, according to the San Diego County Medical Examiner. Cornford lived in San Diego and was originally from Lafayette, California....
Coast News
Crash causes Vista power outage
VISTA — More than 850 San Diego Gas & Electric customers in the North Vista – Buena areas were without power the morning of Oct. 24, reportedly due to a rollover crash on the 1900 block of South Santa Fe Avenue. The single-vehicle crash just before 2:30 a.m....
Maps: See which San Diegans could start paying for trash pick up
As election day approaches, San Diegans will have the chance to toss out part of a century-old law that prohibits the city from charging for trash collection. The San Diego City Council added the People’s Ordinance to the Nov. 8 ballot, asking voters to allow the city to recoup from customers the million of dollars it spends on trash collection services each year. If the ballot initiative, Measure B, wins at the polls and the council later decides to impose a fee, city analysts estimate that property owners who have been receiving free trash pickup would begin paying a monthly fee between $23-$29. Read our analysis on why that estimate is likely low.
NBC San Diego
Pacific Beach Restaurant Burglarized, Property Crime on the Rise in San Diego
The owner of San Diego Sliders Company, a restaurant in Pacific Beach, is taking new security measures after a burglar broke in and took cash from the register. Surveillance video captured the crime, but the suspect has not been arrested. The burglary comes during a challenging financial time. Like many...
Comments / 0