Oceanside, CA

kusi.com

Rail service between Oceanside and San Diego scheduled to resume

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – Service between Oceanside and San Diego on the local segment of the Los Angeles-San Diego-San Luis Obispo Rail Corridor was scheduled to resume Monday, following weekend maintenance and infrastructure improvements. Passengers should note that trains may be delayed up to fifteen minutes on Monday. Weekend...
SAN DIEGO, CA
KPBS

Freeway expansion could cost San Diego millions

San Diego officials have pledged to achieve net zero greenhouse gas emissions in the next 13 years. But now the city wants to spend more than $20 million to expand a freeway. In other news, one San Diego city councilman wants to give employees more parental leave. Plus, Chula Vista voters will elect a new mayor this November. We break down that race.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Times of San Diego

Coastal Rail Line Service to Resume Monday with Potential 15-Minute Delays

A full coastal rail corridor closure continued Sunday as crews complete regular maintenance and infrastructure improvements, with service scheduled to resume Monday morning. Weekend closures like these, known as Absolute Work Windows, provide construction crews the opportunity to work safely and unimpeded on and along the rail line to perform improvements and maintenance work.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Eater

This Ocean Beach Bar Is the Ultimate Expression of San Diego’s Good Vibes

There is nothing more San Diego than walking into Voltaire Beach House for a cold Red Trolley from Karl Strauss’ Brewing Company while the Padres slam home another victory. Initially opened in 2017 by owners David Schiffman, George Somers, and Mark Huber as an “East-coast inspired beach bar” tailored for the West Coast, the little slice of SoCal has captured the defining qualities the region is known for across the globe. Located just off Voltaire Street in the heart of Ocean Beach, it has become a go-to spot for many seeking out the essence of the southern coast. Even after all this time, the neighborhood destination is paramount for anyone hoping to understand what makes SD food and drink shine like the evening sun.
SAN DIEGO, CA
eastcountymagazine.org

PILOT WHO CRASHED IN JAMUL IDENTIFIED

October 25, 2022 (Jamul) – The pilot who died when his experimental plane crashed on Lyons Peak in Jamul on October 4 has been identified as Craig Houston Cornford, 57, according to the San Diego County Medical Examiner. Cornford lived in San Diego and was originally from Lafayette, California....
JAMUL, CA
Coast News

Crash causes Vista power outage

VISTA — More than 850 San Diego Gas & Electric customers in the North Vista – Buena areas were without power the morning of Oct. 24, reportedly due to a rollover crash on the 1900 block of South Santa Fe Avenue. The single-vehicle crash just before 2:30 a.m....
VISTA, CA
inewsource

Maps: See which San Diegans could start paying for trash pick up

As election day approaches, San Diegans will have the chance to toss out part of a century-old law that prohibits the city from charging for trash collection. The San Diego City Council added the People’s Ordinance to the Nov. 8 ballot, asking voters to allow the city to recoup from customers the million of dollars it spends on trash collection services each year. If the ballot initiative, Measure B, wins at the polls and the council later decides to impose a fee, city analysts estimate that property owners who have been receiving free trash pickup would begin paying a monthly fee between $23-$29. Read our analysis on why that estimate is likely low.
SAN DIEGO, CA

