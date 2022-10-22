ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Staunton, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WHSV

College leaders discuss costs of higher education

WEYERS CAVE, Va. (WHSV) - Leaders of colleges and universities from around the Shenandoah Valley had a roundtable discussion on Tuesday morning at Blue Ridge Community College. The following institutions were respresented:. Blue Ridge Community College, President, Dr. John Downey. Eastern Mennonite University. Shenandoah University. Mountain Gateway Community College. Virginia...
WEYERS CAVE, VA
WHSV

Dolly’s Imagination Library celebrates milestone in Harrisonburg & Rockingham County

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - More than 10,000 free books have gone out to children under five-years-old in Harrisonburg and Rockingham County. That is made possible thanks to Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library and the Community Foundation of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County. DPIL is a monthly book-gifting program that mails free, personalized, age-appropriate books to all children under the age of five, regardless of family income.
HARRISONBURG, VA
WHSV

Valley Career and Technical Center hosts business and industry open house

FISHERSVILLE, Va. (WHSV) - The Valley Career and Technical Center hosted an open house on Monday to allow high school and adult students to network with local business and industry leaders. Those who attended were able to learn about apprenticeships, work-based learning and internship programs. Four students representing their education...
FISHERSVILLE, VA
WHSV

Harrisonburg shop offers unique ways to save on Halloween costumes

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Halloween is just a week away and many ghouls and gals are still searching for those last-minute costumes. With this year’s inflation prices, many are finding new ways to dress up for the holiday. At Glen’s Fair Price Store in downtown Harrisonburg, the store offers...
HARRISONBURG, VA
WHSV

Shenandoah Green seeking models for Saturday’s fashion show

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - If you’ve ever thought about getting into modeling, Saturday is a time to take a practice lap. Shenandoah Green is hosting its fashion show in Staunton on Oct. 29 and is looking for more people to join the show. Shenandoah Green‘s Georgi Tomisato says people...
STAUNTON, VA
WHSV

Shenandoah County Supervisors table controversial Oranda rezoning

WOODSTOCK, Va. (WHSV) - On Tuesday night the Shenandoah County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously to table a controversial rezoning request for a large property just outside of Strasburg. Shockey Precast, a Winchester-based developer, is hoping to rezone more than 98 acres off of Oranda Road from agricultural to industrial...
SHENANDOAH COUNTY, VA
WHSV

Developer hopes to build 67 homes and 8 duplexes in Dayton

DAYTON, Va. (WHSV) - Over the next two months, the town of Dayton will consider whether to sign off on what would be its largest housing development in several years. A developer hopes to build 67 single-family homes and 8 duplexes in the town. Hope Development and Blackwell Engineering are...
DAYTON, VA
Augusta Free Press

Expand your palate: Orchard Creek offers food and fun for members and non-members

A golf course, swimming pool and tennis courts may be on the property, and members still enjoy special benefits, but Orchard Creek is no longer Waynesboro’s Country Club. Owned and operated by Teresa and David Gauldin since January 2020, Orchard Creek offers Sunday Brunch, theme nights on Thursdays and multiple special events in their restaurant.
WAYNESBORO, VA
NBC 29 News

Businesses, community react to uptick in violence around Downtown Mall

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - People are looking for answers after several people were shot on the Downtown Mall over the weekend, leaving one person dead and two injured. The Charlottesville Police Department says officers were called out to the scene along West Main Street around 1 a.m. Sunday, October 24. Two men had gotten into a fight inside a bar, where shots were fired. More shots were then fired outside. One victim, later identified as Devonn J. Wilson, suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was later pronounced deceased at that UVA Medical Center. Two bystanders were struck by the gunfire and sustained non-life-threatening injuries. Both women are in stable condition and recovering.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Augusta Free Press

Mediterranean food manufacturing facility breaks ground in Verona

A groundbreaking was held earlier this month for a CAVA manufacturing facility in Verona. The 55,000-square-foot facility in Verona will bring jobs to the area and be the foundation where CAVA’s nutritious, bold Mediterranean flavors are created. CAVA has 225 restaurants in 21 states and Washington, D.C. The $30...
VERONA, VA
WHSV

Local voting rights activist urges participation in local elections

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - Election Day is almost two weeks away. According to election officials, about 7.3 million ballots have been cast in 39 states. In Staunton, the Office of Voting Registration said more than 18,000 people are registered to vote, and about 8% of them have voted in this election. A local voting rights activist, Andrea Jackson, emphasizes the importance of voting in every election.
WAYNESBORO, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy