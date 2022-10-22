Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WHSV
Michael Lozano steps in as new Boys and Girls Club program director
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Michael Lozano is the new program director for the Boys and Girls Club for Waynesboro and Staunton. He comes to the Shenandoah Valley from California with decades of experience in this kind of leadership and said he’s ready to take programs to the next level.
WHSV
College leaders discuss costs of higher education
WEYERS CAVE, Va. (WHSV) - Leaders of colleges and universities from around the Shenandoah Valley had a roundtable discussion on Tuesday morning at Blue Ridge Community College. The following institutions were respresented:. Blue Ridge Community College, President, Dr. John Downey. Eastern Mennonite University. Shenandoah University. Mountain Gateway Community College. Virginia...
WHSV
Dolly’s Imagination Library celebrates milestone in Harrisonburg & Rockingham County
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - More than 10,000 free books have gone out to children under five-years-old in Harrisonburg and Rockingham County. That is made possible thanks to Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library and the Community Foundation of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County. DPIL is a monthly book-gifting program that mails free, personalized, age-appropriate books to all children under the age of five, regardless of family income.
WHSV
Valley Career and Technical Center hosts business and industry open house
FISHERSVILLE, Va. (WHSV) - The Valley Career and Technical Center hosted an open house on Monday to allow high school and adult students to network with local business and industry leaders. Those who attended were able to learn about apprenticeships, work-based learning and internship programs. Four students representing their education...
WHSV
Rockingham County getting resident feedback on comprehensive plan
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Since the beginning of October, Rockingham County has been gathering input from residents about what they want to see in the upcoming comprehensive plan. On Tuesday night they held the third public workshop for the plan at Turner Ashby High School. The public workshops are...
WHSV
Eastern Mennonite University production of ‘The Crucible’ opens this weekend
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - If you are looking for something to do for Halloween weekend, students at Eastern Mennonite University (EMU) are putting on a production of “The Crucible.”. “Keep an open mind about the characters even though it is a story that many people learn throughout high school...
WDBJ7.com
Foster Fuels asking for public help donating gently used winter coats to kids in Virginia
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) -Foster Fuels is asking for the public’s help in donating gently used winter coats is as part of the company’s annual “Spread the Warmth” coat drive. The goal of the drive is to provide kids in areas like Bedford and Lynchburg a chance to enjoy warm coats throughout the winter.
hburgcitizen.com
Will an old building’s next chapter include Harrisonburg’s new independent book store?
Amanda Friss says Harrisonburg is ready for a new local book store, so she is preparing to launch Parentheses Books with plans to open it in the spring. Friss is launching her Kickstarter campaign Monday to generate start-up funds for the shop. It will be located on the corner of...
WHSV
Harrisonburg shop offers unique ways to save on Halloween costumes
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Halloween is just a week away and many ghouls and gals are still searching for those last-minute costumes. With this year’s inflation prices, many are finding new ways to dress up for the holiday. At Glen’s Fair Price Store in downtown Harrisonburg, the store offers...
Augusta Free Press
Harrisonburg: City Council appoints Ande Banks city manager after national search
Harrisonburg City Council has appointed Ande Banks to the position of city manager, a move that became official on Tuesday evening. Banks was named following a nationwide search that ended up going with a candidate that is very familiar with city government. Banks had served as interim city manager since...
WHSV
Shenandoah Green seeking models for Saturday’s fashion show
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - If you’ve ever thought about getting into modeling, Saturday is a time to take a practice lap. Shenandoah Green is hosting its fashion show in Staunton on Oct. 29 and is looking for more people to join the show. Shenandoah Green‘s Georgi Tomisato says people...
WHSV
Staunton Police to increase school safety with additional resource officer
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Right now, there is just one School Resource Officer (SRO) who covers all five schools in Staunton. Police say the number of SROs are based off both available staffing and funding. While there has only been one officer in that position for years police say safety...
WHSV
Shenandoah County Supervisors table controversial Oranda rezoning
WOODSTOCK, Va. (WHSV) - On Tuesday night the Shenandoah County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously to table a controversial rezoning request for a large property just outside of Strasburg. Shockey Precast, a Winchester-based developer, is hoping to rezone more than 98 acres off of Oranda Road from agricultural to industrial...
WHSV
Developer hopes to build 67 homes and 8 duplexes in Dayton
DAYTON, Va. (WHSV) - Over the next two months, the town of Dayton will consider whether to sign off on what would be its largest housing development in several years. A developer hopes to build 67 single-family homes and 8 duplexes in the town. Hope Development and Blackwell Engineering are...
Augusta Free Press
Expand your palate: Orchard Creek offers food and fun for members and non-members
A golf course, swimming pool and tennis courts may be on the property, and members still enjoy special benefits, but Orchard Creek is no longer Waynesboro’s Country Club. Owned and operated by Teresa and David Gauldin since January 2020, Orchard Creek offers Sunday Brunch, theme nights on Thursdays and multiple special events in their restaurant.
NBC 29 News
Businesses, community react to uptick in violence around Downtown Mall
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - People are looking for answers after several people were shot on the Downtown Mall over the weekend, leaving one person dead and two injured. The Charlottesville Police Department says officers were called out to the scene along West Main Street around 1 a.m. Sunday, October 24. Two men had gotten into a fight inside a bar, where shots were fired. More shots were then fired outside. One victim, later identified as Devonn J. Wilson, suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was later pronounced deceased at that UVA Medical Center. Two bystanders were struck by the gunfire and sustained non-life-threatening injuries. Both women are in stable condition and recovering.
WHSV
Harrisonburg couple celebrates wedding anniversary after meeting online during pandemic
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Love finds you when you least expect it. That’s what one Harrisonburg couple is saying as they celebrate a year of marriage after meeting online during the height of the pandemic. John and Margie joined a group on Facebook back in 2020 just looking to...
Augusta Free Press
Mediterranean food manufacturing facility breaks ground in Verona
A groundbreaking was held earlier this month for a CAVA manufacturing facility in Verona. The 55,000-square-foot facility in Verona will bring jobs to the area and be the foundation where CAVA’s nutritious, bold Mediterranean flavors are created. CAVA has 225 restaurants in 21 states and Washington, D.C. The $30...
WSET
All You Can Eat! The 61st Annual Pancake Jamboree is Back!
LYNCHBURG, Va (WSET) — A Lynchburg tradition is back! The 61st Annual Pancake Jamboree is happening Friday, November 4 at the Lynchburg City Armory. The fundraiser benefits the Lynchburg Exchange Club. Emily finds out how.
WHSV
Local voting rights activist urges participation in local elections
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - Election Day is almost two weeks away. According to election officials, about 7.3 million ballots have been cast in 39 states. In Staunton, the Office of Voting Registration said more than 18,000 people are registered to vote, and about 8% of them have voted in this election. A local voting rights activist, Andrea Jackson, emphasizes the importance of voting in every election.
Comments / 0