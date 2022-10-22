ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Why did it take three years - and a mental health breakdown - for doctors to finally spot Beth’s OCD and offer help?

By Rosie Taylor
mailplus.co.uk
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
News-Medical.net

Booster vaccinations in the elderly lead to impaired neutralization of SARS-CoV-2 and atypical B cells

In a recent study published on the medRxiv* preprint server, researchers examine neutralizing antibody responses against the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) in individuals aged 70 or above who had received two primary doses of the AZD1222 (ChAdOx1 nCov-19) vaccine, followed by one booster dose of either the BNT162b2 or mRNA-1273 messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA) vaccine.
mailplus.co.uk

Has heartburn pill given to millions harmed patients?

WHEN UK drug-maker Glaxo launched the heartburn medicine Zantac in 1981, the drug became one of the nation’s greatest pharmaceutical successes — not least for its effectiveness in treating heartburn, which affects up to a quarter of British adults. The medicine’s active ingredient, ranitidine, reduces the amount of...
CALIFORNIA STATE
mailplus.co.uk

Diet ‘rules’ that you’re ALLOWED to break

HOW strictly do you police your eating habits? While some eat what they want, when they want, an increasing number of the people I see in clinic base their meal times around ‘rules’. And hearing some of these ‘rules’ makes me want to bury my head in my hands.
mailplus.co.uk

TV doctor ‘told not to fuss over his killer nurse fears’

A DOCTOR has revealed that hospital managers told him to stop ‘making a fuss’ when he tried to blow the whistle on a nurse accused of killing premature babies. Dr Ravi Jayaram, a consultant paediatrician who regularly appears on television, said he wished he had been ‘more courageous’ and spoken up about Lucy Letby.
mailplus.co.uk

Patients now facing 55-day wait for cancer treatment

THE average wait for cancer treatment in Britain is 55 days - one week longer than two years ago, figures show. And the long delay is leading to avoidable deaths and makes the UK one of the worst places in Europe to get the disease. Waiting time is measured from...
mailplus.co.uk

For most ‘trans’ children it’s just a phase, says NHS

MOST children who believe that they are transgender are probably just going through a phase, the NHS has told doctors. The health service has issued draft guidance on treating children and young people with gender dysphoria - those who feel their gender is different from their sex. Doctors should be...
mailplus.co.uk

Woke Time Lord’s final surprise left us rattled to end

EVEN for a Time Lord, reincarnation is a novelty. David Tennant, incumbent of the Tardis from 2005 to 2010, reappeared at the end of a special 90-minute episode of Doctor Who (BBC1), as Jodie Whittaker bowed out. A blast of golden light, a thunderous roar of sound (after the noisiest...

Comments / 0

Community Policy