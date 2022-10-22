Why did it take three years - and a mental health breakdown - for doctors to finally spot Beth’s OCD and offer help?

Read full article on original website
Related
News-Medical.net
Booster vaccinations in the elderly lead to impaired neutralization of SARS-CoV-2 and atypical B cells
In a recent study published on the medRxiv* preprint server, researchers examine neutralizing antibody responses against the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) in individuals aged 70 or above who had received two primary doses of the AZD1222 (ChAdOx1 nCov-19) vaccine, followed by one booster dose of either the BNT162b2 or mRNA-1273 messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA) vaccine.
mailplus.co.uk
TV explorer who was just days from dying of a fungus infection tourists can harbour in their lungs for decades
EXPLORER Levison Wood knows what it is like to test your body to its limits. The former British Army captain has trekked alone across the Himalaya mountain range for a TV documentary, spent almost a year walking the 4,000-mile length of the River Nile and even hitch-hiked from the UK to India.
mailplus.co.uk
Has heartburn pill given to millions harmed patients?
WHEN UK drug-maker Glaxo launched the heartburn medicine Zantac in 1981, the drug became one of the nation’s greatest pharmaceutical successes — not least for its effectiveness in treating heartburn, which affects up to a quarter of British adults. The medicine’s active ingredient, ranitidine, reduces the amount of...
mailplus.co.uk
Why you should get your flu jab in the morning ...but is it best to have your Covid booster in the afternoon?
TIMING is everything. It may be a well-worn phrase, but never a truer one than when applied to your health. Growing evidence suggests this includes when, specifically, to take your medication, including what time of day to be vaccinated against flu (maybe even Covid) for maximum protection. It’s all part...
mailplus.co.uk
Diet ‘rules’ that you’re ALLOWED to break
HOW strictly do you police your eating habits? While some eat what they want, when they want, an increasing number of the people I see in clinic base their meal times around ‘rules’. And hearing some of these ‘rules’ makes me want to bury my head in my hands.
mailplus.co.uk
TV doctor ‘told not to fuss over his killer nurse fears’
A DOCTOR has revealed that hospital managers told him to stop ‘making a fuss’ when he tried to blow the whistle on a nurse accused of killing premature babies. Dr Ravi Jayaram, a consultant paediatrician who regularly appears on television, said he wished he had been ‘more courageous’ and spoken up about Lucy Letby.
mailplus.co.uk
Patients now facing 55-day wait for cancer treatment
THE average wait for cancer treatment in Britain is 55 days - one week longer than two years ago, figures show. And the long delay is leading to avoidable deaths and makes the UK one of the worst places in Europe to get the disease. Waiting time is measured from...
mailplus.co.uk
For most ‘trans’ children it’s just a phase, says NHS
MOST children who believe that they are transgender are probably just going through a phase, the NHS has told doctors. The health service has issued draft guidance on treating children and young people with gender dysphoria - those who feel their gender is different from their sex. Doctors should be...
mailplus.co.uk
Woke Time Lord’s final surprise left us rattled to end
EVEN for a Time Lord, reincarnation is a novelty. David Tennant, incumbent of the Tardis from 2005 to 2010, reappeared at the end of a special 90-minute episode of Doctor Who (BBC1), as Jodie Whittaker bowed out. A blast of golden light, a thunderous roar of sound (after the noisiest...
Comments / 0