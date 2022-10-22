Read full article on original website

Victim of Encanto-area homicide identified
Authorities have publicly identified a homicide victim whose decomposing body was found last weekend at a makeshift encampment in the Encanto area.
Body found in homeless encampment being investigated as homicide
Homicide detectives with the San Diego Police Department are investigating after finding a 62-year-old man dead Saturday in the Encanto neighborhood, authorities said.
Officers identified in fatal shootout
The San Diego County Sheriff's Department has identified the officers involved in an Oct. 18 shooting of an armed man in the Mountain View neighborhood as Officers Freddy Alexander Najera-Arredondo and Justin Morrison.
Man dies following crash in Tierrasanta
A driver heading westbound on on 10100 Tierrasant Blvd in a 2017 Nissan NV200 drove off the roadway northbound shortly before 10:41 a.m. Monday, according to San Diego Police Department Watch Commander, Officer Fisher.
borregosun.com
Murder Case Finally Solved
After 28 years, the case of the 1994 murder of a local woman in Borrego Springs is no longer cold. The San Diego County Sheriff's Department announced that they have identified the alleged killer of 72-year-old Claire "Kay" Holman, as a man who himself died 15 years ago. The incident...
San Diego police response delayed to Logan Heights rape scene
SAN DIEGO — A San Diego man pleaded not guilty to first-degree burglary and rape charges Tuesday in downtown court. A judge ordered Ronald “Ronnie” Bray, 34, held without bail. Bray is accused of crawling through a window and raping a woman in the bedroom of her...
Man wrongfully arrested for murder of mother in PB, new suspect charged
Man wrongfully arrested for murder of mother in Pacific Beach; new suspect, Felipe Villegas, 27, facing charges.
SD Man Sentenced for Beating Transgender Victim at East Village Homeless Resource Center
A San Diego man was sentenced to 44 days in jail, with credit for time served, for repeatedly punching a transgender person earlier this year at an East Village homeless resource center, the San Diego City Attorney’s Office said Tuesday. Tony Taverlia McQueen, 57, pleaded guilty to battery in...
18-year-old motorcyclist dies in rural East County crash
An 18-year-old motorcyclist was killed Saturday in a crash in rural East County, county medical officials said.
San Diego mother accused of murdering her 2-month-old baby faces judge
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — A woman accused of killing her two-month-old baby faced a judge for the first time Tuesday morning. 35-year-old Christine Mendoza entered a plea of not guilty. The judge ordered media not to show Mendoza's face on camera. Mendoza is charged with First Degree Murder...
rocklanddaily.com
Assault on Hillcrest Mother Endangers Infant
A 25-year-old Hillcrest man was arrested on Sunday after assaulting a mother holding their baby on Friday, October 21. The victim suffered from bruising and swelling on her face after the attack. The attacker was arrested two days later and charged with assault, endangering the welfare of a child, and harassment. He was subsequently released after an order for protection was issued.
Reward offered for information leading to arrest in felony animal abuse case
The San Diego Humane Society’s Humane Law Enforcement team is offering a reward for information in a felony animal cruelty investigation.
‘Operation Devil’s Den’: Escondido Gang Probe Leads to 21 Arrests, 113 Guns Seized
Nearly two dozen defendants have been charged with narcotics and firearms-related offenses following an 18-month investigation into various gangs operating in and around the Escondido area, it was announced Tuesday. Dubbed “Operation Devil’s Den,” the investigation centered on suspects accused of making firearms — including by using illegal devices that...
Two People Taken to Hospital After Police Pursuit
Two people were taken to the hospital with non-life- threatening injuries from a crash when they tried speeding away from police in La Mesa, authorities said Tuesday. Just before 11:30 p.m. Monday, officers tried pulling over a car in the 7700 block of Alvarado Road due to its taillight being out, according to the San Diego Police Department. The car’s driver would not stop and ended up crashing into a wall and flipping over. Both occupants in the car were ejected, according to TV reports.
San Diego man convicted in hate crime case at homeless shelter
A 57-year-old man was convicted of battery and committing a hate crime in May, according to the San Diego District Attorney’s Office.
times-advocate.com
23 charged in homemade firearms, drug investigation
The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives’ San Diego Group IV Field Office and the Escondido Police Department announced today 23 defendants were charged on various narcotics- and firearms-related charges, culminating in the seizure of 113 firearms with most of the guns being privately made firearms, more commonly referred to as “Ghost Guns” following an 18-month investigation.
onscene.tv
Semi-Truck Nearly Ripped In Half After I-805 Freeway Crash | Chula Vista
10.23.2022 | 1:44 AM | CHULA VISTA – The California Highway Patrol along with Chula Vista Fire Department responded to a vehicle accident involving a semi-truck. When crews arrived on the scene, they found a Semi-truck that crashed on its side along the freeway guardrail. The driver of the semi-truck was able to self-extricate himself before being transported to a local hospital by paramedics. His injuries do not appear to be serious. The cause of the crash is still under investigation by the California Highway Patrol. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
Custody battle over missing Chula Vista mom’s children
The family of missing Chula Vista mom Maya Millete has been seeking custody and more visitation from the very beginning of this horrific ordeal. On Monday, they asked for a trial to force the issue.
Man crashes motorcycle in Mission Valley East
A 62-year-old man was involved in a motorcycle crash while heading eastbound on 1500 Camino Del Rio South around 11:30 a.m. on Sunday, according to San Diego Police Department Watch Commander, Officer John Buttle.
Woman walking on freeway hit, killed in South Bay
A woman who was walking on the freeway lanes of Interstate 805 Sunday night was hit and killed by a driver, California Highway Patrol announced.
