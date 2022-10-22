Read full article on original website
Vladimir Putin's Health Takes A Downward Spiral With 18-Pound Weight Loss, 'Coughing Fits & Loss Of Appetite' As War Rages On
Russian leader Vladimir Putin's inner circle is worried about his "rapidly deteriorating" health as he's experiencing a number of worrisome symptoms, RadarOnline.com has learned. Putin reportedly suffers from coughing fits, loss of appetite, and constant nausea, which sources say has resulted in him losing 18 pounds over the past several...
Meghan Markle & Prince Harry May Take Over Windsor Castle If They 'Decide To Return To The U.K.': Report
Are Meghan Markle and Prince Harry thinking about heading back across the pond? According to a report, "vacant Windsor Castle opens the prospect of Prince Harry and Meghan moving there, should they decide to return to the U.K." Article continues below advertisement. Expert Katie Nicholl previously shared in her book...
News-Medical.net
Booster vaccinations in the elderly lead to impaired neutralization of SARS-CoV-2 and atypical B cells
In a recent study published on the medRxiv* preprint server, researchers examine neutralizing antibody responses against the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) in individuals aged 70 or above who had received two primary doses of the AZD1222 (ChAdOx1 nCov-19) vaccine, followed by one booster dose of either the BNT162b2 or mRNA-1273 messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA) vaccine.
mailplus.co.uk
TV explorer who was just days from dying of a fungus infection tourists can harbour in their lungs for decades
EXPLORER Levison Wood knows what it is like to test your body to its limits. The former British Army captain has trekked alone across the Himalaya mountain range for a TV documentary, spent almost a year walking the 4,000-mile length of the River Nile and even hitch-hiked from the UK to India.
mailplus.co.uk
Has heartburn pill given to millions harmed patients?
WHEN UK drug-maker Glaxo launched the heartburn medicine Zantac in 1981, the drug became one of the nation’s greatest pharmaceutical successes — not least for its effectiveness in treating heartburn, which affects up to a quarter of British adults. The medicine’s active ingredient, ranitidine, reduces the amount of...
mailplus.co.uk
Why you should get your flu jab in the morning ...but is it best to have your Covid booster in the afternoon?
TIMING is everything. It may be a well-worn phrase, but never a truer one than when applied to your health. Growing evidence suggests this includes when, specifically, to take your medication, including what time of day to be vaccinated against flu (maybe even Covid) for maximum protection. It’s all part...
mailplus.co.uk
72 hours that proved Britain CAN tackle illegal trafficking — by sending migrants straight home
AS DAWN broke at London’s Stansted Airport on the Thursday before last, a dozen Home Office security vans raced towards a Government-chartered plane waiting on the Tarmac in a quiet spot near the perimeter fence. In each of the 12 vans sat a single Albanian migrant who had been...
Opinion: Leaders, lettuce and crisis in Britain
Rishi Sunak, Britain’s new prime minister after Liz Truss’ resignation, has promised to prioritize on economic stability in Britain. Read more here.
mailplus.co.uk
Crackdown on greenwashing
THE City watchdog has launched a crackdown on so-called greenwashing because of fears that consumers are being misled when trying to invest their money responsibly. The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) is proposing a set of rules to govern how financial firms can use the terms ‘green’, ‘sustainable’ and ‘ESG’ (environmental, social and governance).
mailplus.co.uk
What lies behind the baby death scandal?
READING about the scandal at East Kent Hospitals Trust (Mail), I was by turns horrified and in tears, wondering how this dreadful loss of babies and mothers’ lives had been allowed to happen. Obviously, trainee midwives are not adequately prepared to deal with any situation that can occur when...
mailplus.co.uk
‘Shock’ result in China election!
■ WHOEVER wins Channel 4’s Make Me Prime Minister should replace Liz Truss. P. ROBERTSON, Burntisland, Fife. ■ WE’RE becoming the world’s first banana constitutional monarchy. ROBERT READMAN, Bournemouth. ■ COULD power cuts please be during the World Cup?. BOB REEVES, Dereham, Norfolk. ■ SHOCKED to see...
mailplus.co.uk
Why is the heiress to the Getty oil billions bankrolling eco-maniacs hell-bent on disruption?
THEY have blocked the Dartford Bridge, tipped tomato soup over Van Gogh’s Sunflowers, spray-painted the iconic glass frontage of Harrods orange and glued themselves to London’s Abbey Road crossing. And that’s just in the past week. Now Just Stop Oil protesters have also been accused of ‘having...
mailplus.co.uk
Sally Sorts It: Why did British Gas up my direct debit from £80 to £800 a month?
My mother, who is 85, suffers from osteoarthritis and had a hip replacement earlier this year, from which she is still recovering. She lives alone in a two-bedroom flat in a remote part of Devon and recently received a bill from British Gas stating that her direct debit payments will rise from £80 a month to £805 a month.
mailplus.co.uk
A weekend is a long time in politics
■ BRIAN CLOUGH was Leeds United manager for 44 days. Leeds girl Liz Truss was Prime Minister for 44 days. Is this a Leeds thing?. PAUL SANDERSON, Felixstowe, Suffolk. ■ THE Towering Inferno (1974), Titanic (1997), Conservative Party (2022). MICHAEL FAIN, Harrow Weald, Middx. ■ I’M BACKING Naga Munchetty and...
mailplus.co.uk
Will the Sunaks appreciate the decor?
■ WHICH of the Downing Street media pack will be first to shout ‘Are you gonna resign, Prime Minister?’. CHRIS MOFFAT, Cullompton, Devon. ■ WILL the wallpaper be OK for the Sunaks? After all, they have expensive tastes. JOHN GILMORE, Chelmsford, Essex. ■ JUST Stop Oil? You might as...
mailplus.co.uk
A speech to calm the party... and country
IN HIS inaugural speech as Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak had two key objectives. The first was to galvanise and unite the fractured and rudderless Tory party. The second was to reassure the country he had a credible plan to repair Britain’s battered economy as millions face hardship. On both...
mailplus.co.uk
Where does Truss resignation leave Tories?
BORIS was the democratic choice of the people. His track record was great. Partygate was trivial and those who can’t work for him should have resigned, not plotted his downfall. You only need to live in Wales to know how bad things would be under Labour. V. CLARK, Abergele,...
mailplus.co.uk
Can Rishi Sunak win round the doubters?
RISHI SUNAK is a well-presented, intelligent, articulate Prime Minister with good Conservative values, who needs to surround himself with Right-wing colleagues to show everyone the Tories can be our best Government on the world stage. We are a country to be proud of, despite the recent political shambles, and we need to get that message out there.
mailplus.co.uk
Dummy! Doesn’t eco-yob who attacked Charles waxwork with cake know he’s a green warrior?
MPS last night demanded tougher sentences for eco-zealots after a serial protester slammed chocolate cake into the face of a waxwork of King Charles at Madame Tussauds. Eilidh McFadden, 20, was free to vault a security barrier and vandalise the statue of Charles - a noted environmentalist - despite arrests at two previous protests.
mailplus.co.uk
Are Just Stop Oil saviours or fools?
I AM writing from prison, where I am serving a sentence after protesting peacefully at Kingsbury Oil Terminal in Warwickshire with Just Stop Oil against the Government’s plans for new fossil-fuel licences. I am 51 years old, I’ve worked hard all my life, been a law-abiding citizen and played...
