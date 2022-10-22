HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Bridgewater College football team is looking to finish the 2022 season strong with three games remaining on the schedule. The Eagles are 6-1 overall after a win over Averett this past Saturday. Despite the strong record, Bridgewater remains unranked and making it to the NCAA Division III playoffs could be tough, even if the Eagles win their final three games.

BRIDGEWATER, VA ・ 19 HOURS AGO