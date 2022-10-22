ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisonburg, VA

WHSV

Eagles look to finish season strong, earn postseason opportunity

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Bridgewater College football team is looking to finish the 2022 season strong with three games remaining on the schedule. The Eagles are 6-1 overall after a win over Averett this past Saturday. Despite the strong record, Bridgewater remains unranked and making it to the NCAA Division III playoffs could be tough, even if the Eagles win their final three games.
BRIDGEWATER, VA
jerryratcliffe.com

UVA women’s hoops offers an eighth-grader and a national top-15 prospect

Virginia women’s basketball coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton is leaving no stone unturned when it comes to recruiting future talent. Agugua-Hamilton, better known as “Coach Mox,” has extended two new offers, including one to a promising 13-year-old. Ivanna Wilson Manyacka, a 5-foot-10 eighth-grader from Frederick, Md., announced on her...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WHSV

Turner Ashby rolls past Harrisonburg in Monday night matchup

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Turner Ashby defeated Harrisonburg in a high school football matchup Monday night. The Knights scored 23 points in the first quarter en route to a 51-21 victory over the Blue Streaks. Turner Ashby improves to 6-2 overall and 3-0 in Valley District play. With Monday night’s...
HARRISONBURG, VA
WHSV

EndZone Game of the Week Announcement: Riverheads vs. Staunton

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Riverheads will pay a visit to Staunton for the WHSV EndZone Game of the Week. The Gladiators are currently ranked No. 1 in the Region 1B playoff rankings and sporting a 6-1 overall record. Riverheads remains unbeaten in Shenandoah District play with a 4-0 record against league teams. Staunton is 7-1 overall and coming off its first loss of the season. The Storm is 3-1 against Shenandoah District opponents.
STAUNTON, VA
WHSV

H.S. Volleyball Scoreboard: Tuesday, October 25

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - High school volleyball highlights and scores from Tuesday, October 25. East Rockingham 3, Luray 0 (Bull Run District Tournament - Semifinal) Clarke County 3, Central 1 (Bull Run District Tournament - Semifinal)
BRIDGEWATER, VA
High School Football PRO

Harrisonburg, October 24 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Turner Ashby High School football team will have a game with Harrisonburg High School on October 24, 2022, 15:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
HARRISONBURG, VA
WHSV

H.S. Football Playoff Rankings - Week 10

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - High school football playoff rankings entering Week 10. The top eight teams in each region advance to the playoffs. To see the full VHSL playoff rankings, click here. Region 5D. 16. Harrisonburg (0-7 Overall, 0-1 Valley District) Region 3C. 4. Staunton (7-1 Overall, 3-1 Shenandoah District)
HARRISONBURG, VA
Augusta Free Press

Mediterranean food manufacturing facility breaks ground in Verona

A groundbreaking was held earlier this month for a CAVA manufacturing facility in Verona. The 55,000-square-foot facility in Verona will bring jobs to the area and be the foundation where CAVA’s nutritious, bold Mediterranean flavors are created. CAVA has 225 restaurants in 21 states and Washington, D.C. The $30...
VERONA, VA
cbs19news

UVA Center for Politics weighs in on Vega vs. Spanberger

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va (CBS19 News) -- The country is just two weeks away from the midterm elections. Here in Virginia, the 7th district race is tightening. CBS19 spoke to J. Miles Coleman at the UVA Center for Politics to get expert analysis of what may happen on November 8th. Coleman believes...
VIRGINIA STATE
Augusta Free Press

Halloween Happenings: Your guide for Halloween 2022 local events

Halloween is being celebrated in the region with haunted houses, hayrides, pumpkin picking and lots of events involving spooks, mazes, candy, crafts and fun for all ages. This story will be updated regularly, so check back for activities for the whole family. Scroll down for categories including For All Ages,...
HARRISONBURG, VA
WHSV

College leaders discuss costs of higher education

WEYERS CAVE, Va. (WHSV) - Leaders of colleges and universities from around the Shenandoah Valley had a roundtable discussion on Tuesday morning at Blue Ridge Community College. The following institutions were respresented:. Blue Ridge Community College, President, Dr. John Downey. Eastern Mennonite University. Shenandoah University. Mountain Gateway Community College. Virginia...
WEYERS CAVE, VA
travellens.co

15 Best Restaurants in Harrisonburg, VA

Harrisonburg, also known as Rocktown and The Friendly City, is surrounded by one of the most beautiful landscapes in the South. It is the outdoor adventure capital of Shenandoah Valley. With its over 200 restaurants and five craft breweries, Harrisonburg will satisfy any food lover's cravings. At the city's International...
HARRISONBURG, VA
WHSV

Shenandoah Green seeking models for Saturday’s fashion show

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - If you’ve ever thought about getting into modeling, Saturday is a time to take a practice lap. Shenandoah Green is hosting its fashion show in Staunton on Oct. 29 and is looking for more people to join the show. Shenandoah Green‘s Georgi Tomisato says people...
STAUNTON, VA
WHSV

Valley Career and Technical Center hosts business and industry open house

FISHERSVILLE, Va. (WHSV) - The Valley Career and Technical Center hosted an open house on Monday to allow high school and adult students to network with local business and industry leaders. Those who attended were able to learn about apprenticeships, work-based learning and internship programs. Four students representing their education...
FISHERSVILLE, VA

