WHSV
Eagles look to finish season strong, earn postseason opportunity
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Bridgewater College football team is looking to finish the 2022 season strong with three games remaining on the schedule. The Eagles are 6-1 overall after a win over Averett this past Saturday. Despite the strong record, Bridgewater remains unranked and making it to the NCAA Division III playoffs could be tough, even if the Eagles win their final three games.
jerryratcliffe.com
UVA women’s hoops offers an eighth-grader and a national top-15 prospect
Virginia women’s basketball coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton is leaving no stone unturned when it comes to recruiting future talent. Agugua-Hamilton, better known as “Coach Mox,” has extended two new offers, including one to a promising 13-year-old. Ivanna Wilson Manyacka, a 5-foot-10 eighth-grader from Frederick, Md., announced on her...
WHSV
JMU Sports Roundup: Sunday, October 23
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Results from JMU sporting events on Sunday, October 23.
WHSV
Turner Ashby rolls past Harrisonburg in Monday night matchup
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Turner Ashby defeated Harrisonburg in a high school football matchup Monday night. The Knights scored 23 points in the first quarter en route to a 51-21 victory over the Blue Streaks. Turner Ashby improves to 6-2 overall and 3-0 in Valley District play. With Monday night’s...
WHSV
Eastern Mennonite University production of ‘The Crucible’ opens this weekend
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - If you are looking for something to do for Halloween weekend, students at Eastern Mennonite University (EMU) are putting on a production of “The Crucible.”. “Keep an open mind about the characters even though it is a story that many people learn throughout high school...
WHSV
EndZone Game of the Week Announcement: Riverheads vs. Staunton
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Riverheads will pay a visit to Staunton for the WHSV EndZone Game of the Week. The Gladiators are currently ranked No. 1 in the Region 1B playoff rankings and sporting a 6-1 overall record. Riverheads remains unbeaten in Shenandoah District play with a 4-0 record against league teams. Staunton is 7-1 overall and coming off its first loss of the season. The Storm is 3-1 against Shenandoah District opponents.
WHSV
H.S. Volleyball Scoreboard: Tuesday, October 25
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - High school volleyball highlights and scores from Tuesday, October 25. East Rockingham 3, Luray 0 (Bull Run District Tournament - Semifinal) Clarke County 3, Central 1 (Bull Run District Tournament - Semifinal)
Harrisonburg, October 24 High School 🏈 Game Notice
WHSV
H.S. Football Playoff Rankings - Week 10
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - High school football playoff rankings entering Week 10. The top eight teams in each region advance to the playoffs. To see the full VHSL playoff rankings, click here. Region 5D. 16. Harrisonburg (0-7 Overall, 0-1 Valley District) Region 3C. 4. Staunton (7-1 Overall, 3-1 Shenandoah District)
Augusta Free Press
Virginia Organizing to host Day of the Dead celebration in Harrisonburg
The Harrisonburg/Rockingham County chapter of Virginia Organizing will host a Day of the Dead celebration and fundraiser for Our Community Place on Saturday, Oct. 29 from noon to 5 p.m. The Dia De Los Muertos celebration will be held in the parking lot of Our Community Place and will include...
Augusta Free Press
Mediterranean food manufacturing facility breaks ground in Verona
A groundbreaking was held earlier this month for a CAVA manufacturing facility in Verona. The 55,000-square-foot facility in Verona will bring jobs to the area and be the foundation where CAVA’s nutritious, bold Mediterranean flavors are created. CAVA has 225 restaurants in 21 states and Washington, D.C. The $30...
cbs19news
UVA Center for Politics weighs in on Vega vs. Spanberger
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va (CBS19 News) -- The country is just two weeks away from the midterm elections. Here in Virginia, the 7th district race is tightening. CBS19 spoke to J. Miles Coleman at the UVA Center for Politics to get expert analysis of what may happen on November 8th. Coleman believes...
Augusta Free Press
Halloween Happenings: Your guide for Halloween 2022 local events
Halloween is being celebrated in the region with haunted houses, hayrides, pumpkin picking and lots of events involving spooks, mazes, candy, crafts and fun for all ages. This story will be updated regularly, so check back for activities for the whole family. Scroll down for categories including For All Ages,...
WHSV
College leaders discuss costs of higher education
WEYERS CAVE, Va. (WHSV) - Leaders of colleges and universities from around the Shenandoah Valley had a roundtable discussion on Tuesday morning at Blue Ridge Community College. The following institutions were respresented:. Blue Ridge Community College, President, Dr. John Downey. Eastern Mennonite University. Shenandoah University. Mountain Gateway Community College. Virginia...
WHSV
Michael Lozano steps in as new Boys and Girls Club program director
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Michael Lozano is the new program director for the Boys and Girls Club for Waynesboro and Staunton. He comes to the Shenandoah Valley from California with decades of experience in this kind of leadership and said he’s ready to take programs to the next level.
Virginia to protect 252 acres of historic battlefields in Henrico and Rockingham
Hundreds of acres of Civil War battlefields in Henrico and Rockingham counties will now be preserved for public use and education, the Department of Historic Resources announced on Monday.
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Harrisonburg, VA
Harrisonburg, also known as Rocktown and The Friendly City, is surrounded by one of the most beautiful landscapes in the South. It is the outdoor adventure capital of Shenandoah Valley. With its over 200 restaurants and five craft breweries, Harrisonburg will satisfy any food lover's cravings. At the city's International...
Augusta Free Press
Harrisonburg: City Council appoints Ande Banks city manager after national search
Harrisonburg City Council has appointed Ande Banks to the position of city manager, a move that became official on Tuesday evening. Banks was named following a nationwide search that ended up going with a candidate that is very familiar with city government. Banks had served as interim city manager since...
WHSV
Shenandoah Green seeking models for Saturday’s fashion show
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - If you’ve ever thought about getting into modeling, Saturday is a time to take a practice lap. Shenandoah Green is hosting its fashion show in Staunton on Oct. 29 and is looking for more people to join the show. Shenandoah Green‘s Georgi Tomisato says people...
WHSV
Valley Career and Technical Center hosts business and industry open house
FISHERSVILLE, Va. (WHSV) - The Valley Career and Technical Center hosted an open house on Monday to allow high school and adult students to network with local business and industry leaders. Those who attended were able to learn about apprenticeships, work-based learning and internship programs. Four students representing their education...
