WLUC
Michigan Tech students prepare Quincy Mine for annual haunted tours
HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - The Quincy Mine in Hancock is being prepared for its annual Haunted Mine Tours later this week. Participants start at the mine’s gift shop and ride down the mine’s tram to the mine shaft for a haunting experience. “It is supposed to be scary,...
WLUC
Upcoming blood drives in the Copper Country from UP Regional Blood Center
BARAGA, Mich. (WLUC) - The U.P. Regional Blood Center (UPRBC) is hosting multiple blood drives in Baraga and Houghton counties this week. “We want everyone who is feeling healthy and well to come out to the blood drives to donate,” said UPRBC Blood Collection Coordinator Rachel Washburn. “You can donate every 8 weeks and is a great way to do something good and make sure our community is safe and healthy.”
WLUC
UP Audiology opens ‘Hearing for the Holiday’ giveaway applications
IRON MOUNTAIN & HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - U.P. Audiology’s “Hearing for the Holiday” giveaway application is now open. The group will give away two sets of hearing aids this holiday season. One from its Iron Mountain office and one from its Houghton office. This is the fourth year the business has done this program. If taken care of properly, a hearing aid can last up to seven years.
WLUC
Volunteers and donations needed for Little Brothers firewood program
HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - The Little Brothers Friends of the Elderly chapter in Hancock is looking to strengthen its firewood program. Volunteers split, organize, and deliver firewood to elders to heat their homes year-round. Michigan Tech University (MTU) students have been actively volunteering on weekends. “Our firewood program is for...
These 2 Michigan Cities are the Most Beautiful Small Towns in America
From historic town districts to beautiful mountains and beaches, there is so much beauty to soak in throughout the United States of America. Architectural Digest compiled a list of 55 of the most beautiful small towns in the entire country. The best part is you do not have to travel...
WLUC
MTU hosts two-day Indigenous Knowledges Symposium
HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Researchers, community members, government agency staff and more filled the Michigan Tech University (MTU) Ballroom Monday morning. The goal is to provide a better understanding of Indigenous knowledge and practices to attendees. It is part of a two-day Indigenous Knowledges Symposium. The event is a part...
WLUC
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer speaks to UP voters at campaign rally in Marquette
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - On Saturday, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer spoke to more than 300 people at the Superior Dome parking lot. She hoped to connect with her supporters and undecided voters in the U.P. Whitmer said she has already made a difference in the last four years. “I have delivered...
WLUC
Higher Love Houghton dispensary celebrates 1 year of business
HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - The Houghton cannabis provider Higher Love celebrated its one-year anniversary on Monday. Higher Love has other branches in Marquette, Crystal Falls, Munising and Ironwood. The celebration kicked off with a ribbon-cutting ceremony involving all of the staff in commemoration of the anniversary. There were sales on...
WLUC
Driver hospitalized after hitting tree in Humboldt Township
HUMBOLDT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - One person was taken to UPHS-Marquette Tuesday night after hitting a tree with a minivan in Marquette County. According to the Marquette County Sheriff’s Office, the crash occurred around 8:00 p.m., when a minivan driven by a Florence, Wis. man crossed the centerline while driving north on M-95 just south of County Road FH.
WLUC
Dickinson and Iron County youth hockey teams battle cancer
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - Youth hockey teams from Dickinson and Iron Counties are set to come together to support cancer awareness. This Saturday, the 14-and-under “Iron Kings” from Dickinson County and “Ice Hawks” from Iron County will play in an exhibition fundraiser game to battle cancer.
WLUC
COVID-19 booster shot demand remains consistent in Dickinson County, despite decline across US
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - More than 20 million Americans have gotten the newest COVID-19 booster shot, but President Biden said more need to get them before winter. The CDC reports a decline in interest nationwide. In Iron Mountain, The Drug Store Owner Steve Roell said despite vaccine fatigue for many, vaccine numbers are still consistent at his business.
Two Michigan Restaurant Are Among The Best For Quick Eats In America
It doesn't matter where you go in Michigan from down south in to up north in Hancock you will find some good food to eat. Two Michigan restaurants have just made the list of 25 best restaurants for quick eats in America. To enjoy these restaurants you're going to head...
WLUC
Wanted felon arrested in Dickinson County after high-speed chase
CRYSTAL FALLS, Mich. (WLUC) - Authorities from the Iron County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man wanted in Wisconsin after he led law enforcement on a high-speed chase through Iron and Dickinson counties on Monday afternoon. According to the Iron County Sheriff’s Office, officers received a report around 3:00 p.m....
WLUC
Marquette County Road Commission looks ahead to 2023 projects
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette County Road Commission is looking ahead to next year’s projects. At Monday night’s meeting, the commission board approved $1.7 million for repairs in the 2023 fiscal year. Marquette County Road Commission Engineer Manager Jim Iwanicki said this will go toward chip sealing,...
abc10up.com
Hancock Woman Arrested for Possession of Methamphetamine
A Hancock woman and a man from Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin were arrested in a drug bust in Bergland Thursday. Detectives from the Upper Peninsula Substance Enforcement Team say they had been investigating the pair for two months, and believe they had been bringing large quantities of methamphetamine into the Hancock area. The two were pulled over as they returned to the Copper Country from Minneapolis. Troopers say that they observed the man throw something from the car window as they pulled the vehicle over. With the help of a tracking dog, they recovered a large quantity of meth. The Hancock woman was held at the Gogebic County Jail on several outstanding warrants. The Wisconsin man was taken to the Houghton County Jail on separate warrants. The case is being reviewed by the Ontonagon County Prosecutor’s office. Investigators say charges of Possession With Intent to Delivery Methamphetamine are expected to be filed. That’s a 20-year felony.
wnmufm.org
UPSET arrests duo suspected of drug delivery in UP
BERGLAND, MI— Two suspected drug traffickers were arrested by the Upper Peninsula Substance Enforcement Team following a stop near Bergland last week. UPSET had developed information the 30-year-old Hancock woman and 31-year-old Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin man had been bringing large quantities of meth to Hancock for months. Officers determined the pair were traveling back from Minneapolis on Thursday. The MSP Hometown Security Team, along with troopers from the Calumet and Wakefield Posts, located the vehicle on M-28 near Wakefield and pulled it over near Bergland.
UpNorthLive.com
'Large quantity' of meth seized in Upper Peninsula drug arrest
ONTONAGON COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Two individuals are expected to be charged with intent to deliver methamphetamine after they were arrested on Friday, according to the Upper Peninsula Substance Enforcement Team (UPSET). Following a two-month investigation, UPSET detectives arrested a 31-year-old man from Chippewa Falls, WI, and a 30-year-old woman...
Michigan Tech researchers are turning plastic waste into food for the U.S. military
It’s edible, the stuff being produced in Stephen Techtmann’s lab. Or it’s meant to be. It doesn’t smell bad, he said, a bit like a yeast extract or the Australian food spread Vegemite. But he hasn’t tasted it. First, he wants to know it’s safe, free...
radioresultsnetwork.com
Woman Dies After Crashing Car In Westwood Mall Parking Lot
A Negaunee woman has died after having a medical condition that led to her crashing her vehicle in the Westwood Mall parking lot Monday night. Marquette County Sheriffs Deputies say the call came in at 6:44 Monday night. Deputies say the 37-year-old woman had a medical emergency when she crashed her car into the curb. She was rushed to UP Health System-Marquette by ambulance, but died from her medical situation.
