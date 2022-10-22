A MONKEY reaches to touch the body of the man who fed him, then, in an apparent sign of grief, gives his friend a farewell kiss. The wild grey langur had feasted daily on fruit and biscuits at the home of Peethambaram Rajan, 56, who lived next to a forest in Sri Lanka and died last week. When mourners brought the monkey to his funeral in Batticaloa, they were astonished to see how strong the bond had been.

15 HOURS AGO