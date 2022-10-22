ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Booster vaccinations in the elderly lead to impaired neutralization of SARS-CoV-2 and atypical B cells

In a recent study published on the medRxiv* preprint server, researchers examine neutralizing antibody responses against the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) in individuals aged 70 or above who had received two primary doses of the AZD1222 (ChAdOx1 nCov-19) vaccine, followed by one booster dose of either the BNT162b2 or mRNA-1273 messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA) vaccine.
mailplus.co.uk

Has heartburn pill given to millions harmed patients?

WHEN UK drug-maker Glaxo launched the heartburn medicine Zantac in 1981, the drug became one of the nation’s greatest pharmaceutical successes — not least for its effectiveness in treating heartburn, which affects up to a quarter of British adults. The medicine’s active ingredient, ranitidine, reduces the amount of...
mailplus.co.uk

What lies behind the baby death scandal?

READING about the scandal at East Kent Hospitals Trust (Mail), I was by turns horrified and in tears, wondering how this dreadful loss of babies and mothers’ lives had been allowed to happen. Obviously, trainee midwives are not adequately prepared to deal with any situation that can occur when...
mailplus.co.uk

TV doctor ‘told not to fuss over his killer nurse fears’

A DOCTOR has revealed that hospital managers told him to stop ‘making a fuss’ when he tried to blow the whistle on a nurse accused of killing premature babies. Dr Ravi Jayaram, a consultant paediatrician who regularly appears on television, said he wished he had been ‘more courageous’ and spoken up about Lucy Letby.
mailplus.co.uk

Patients now facing 55-day wait for cancer treatment

THE average wait for cancer treatment in Britain is 55 days - one week longer than two years ago, figures show. And the long delay is leading to avoidable deaths and makes the UK one of the worst places in Europe to get the disease. Waiting time is measured from...
mailplus.co.uk

Monkey’s kiss of grief for dead pal

A MONKEY reaches to touch the body of the man who fed him, then, in an apparent sign of grief, gives his friend a farewell kiss. The wild grey langur had feasted daily on fruit and biscuits at the home of Peethambaram Rajan, 56, who lived next to a forest in Sri Lanka and died last week. When mourners brought the monkey to his funeral in Batticaloa, they were astonished to see how strong the bond had been.
mailplus.co.uk

For most ‘trans’ children it’s just a phase, says NHS

MOST children who believe that they are transgender are probably just going through a phase, the NHS has told doctors. The health service has issued draft guidance on treating children and young people with gender dysphoria - those who feel their gender is different from their sex. Doctors should be...
mailplus.co.uk

Gateway to royal glory

QUESTION On the gates at Sandringham House there are five different shields. What do they represent?. THE wrought-iron gates at the main entrance to Sandringham are called the Norwich Gates. They were designed by Norfolk-born architect Thomas Jeckyll (1827-1881) and presented to the then Prince and Princess of Wales, the future Edward VII and Alexandra of Denmark, as a wedding gift by local people in 1863.
mailplus.co.uk

Double bubble drivers’ joy

READING Robert Hardman’s article about the new Microlino (Mail) reminded me of a holiday with my wife Ruth in Palma, Mallorca, in 1960, when we rented this bubble car (pictured). It was a unique experience — even finding the fuel tank. Our petrol was hand-pumped from a drum on a street corner. It was handy that, if needed, we could just lift the car and turn it to face the other way. Happy days.

