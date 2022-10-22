ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gates open for 1st day of races at Hollywood Gaming

By Anna Marsick
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Hollywood Gaming Mahoning Valley Race Course had its ninth season of horse races Saturday.

The first race started at 12:15 p.m. Around 70 horses competed in nine races.

Most of the races are Monday through Thursday with some Saturdays. Next Saturday is the “Best of Ohio Stakes.”

There will be fives stakes races with $500,000 in awards for the winning horses. They will also be doing a fundraiser for the permanently disabled jockey’s fund.

Assistant Director of Racing Elizabeth Rogers said watching the races is for anyone.

“See these horses, they’ve absolutely incredible athletes, the jockeys are incredible athletes and watching the competitive spirit of not only the riders, but the horses,” Rogers said.

The races will run through winter until April 15.

