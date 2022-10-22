Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
We all know the old saying, time marches on or waits for no one. There hasn't been any news concerning the former Boise State Quarterback Hank Bachmeier, who left the team after entering the transfer portal. Mr. Bachmeier was the highest-rated recruit to attend a Mountain West Conference school. The former four-star quarterback chose Boise State over Power Five schools.
KTVB
Scott Slant: Norvell’s grand return in green and gold
A little over a year ago, Jay Norvell was in Albertsons Stadium wearing navy blue and leading Nevada to a 41-31 win over Boise State, the Wolf Pack’s first on the Blue Turf in 24 years. A couple months later, he stunned everyone in Reno by leaving for a conference rival, Colorado State. Norvell’s reasoning was thinly-veiled: CSU had better resources, far better facilities and, theoretically, better community support. And the Rams were going to pay him a lot more money than cash-strapped Nevada. Now, past the halfway point of his first season in Fort Collins, the reality of the rebuild has set in. Colorado State is 2-5 and has not scored 20 points in a game yet this year going into a matchup with the defense-happy Broncos this Saturday. Not to say that Norvell won’t get it done at some point, but this is tough.
BOISE, Idaho — This article originally appeared in the Idaho Press. It’s a warm Tuesday night in August as “Bullitt” Bob Denton speeds down the road looking like the peak image of retired living. He parks his shiny silver Porsche Boxster outside his airplane hangar in Nampa, opens the garage and pulls one Porsche right behind another.
BOISE, Idaho (KLIX)-A small dog was likely attacked and carried away by a bobcat Sunday morning in the Boise foothills. According to the Idaho Department of Fish and Game, a Boise resident reported their 18-pound miniature labradoodle had been taken by a wild animal from their front yard near Hulls Gulch. The dog owner told the investigating conservation officer they had let the small dog out into the yard for a while and when they went to let the dog in they found a blood trail that went over a four-foot fence into the foothills. Idaho Fish and Game said the officer found only the dogs collar about 100 yards from the home. The officer also found bobcat tracks and coyote tracks in the area. The officer suspects the bobcat attacked the dog and drug it off and coyotes took the rest of the dog. Last week multiple people reported seeing a mountain lion along the Boise River and in neighborhoods near the foothills. Idaho Fish and Game said it gets reports of the big cats in the city almost every year. “One of the many things to love about living in Idaho is that — even in Boise — we are situated on the edge of the untamed,” said Regional Supervisor Josh Royse said in a prepared statement. “But when you live in that urban-wildland interface, predators are a part of the landscape. An apparent wildlife attack on a dog is a truly unfortunate reminder of that reality. While we know that conflicts between wildlife and pets can and do occasionally happen, that knowledge doesn’t make it any less tragic for pet owners when situations like this arise, and my heart goes out to them.” Staff will be visiting the neighborhood where the dog was attacked to educate residents. Idaho Fish and Game said it will keep an eye out for any abnormal animal behavior.
Sitting there, waiting for the light to change at Cole and Fairview, the dreary weather made for a drab traffic scene. It was a Monday like any other before he caught my eye. On days like these, I usually rely on people-watching to liven things up. Unfortunately, the driver to my left was an uninspiring mouth-breather with zilch to lend my imagination. Drat. A frickin' eon had passed since I rolled to a stop at one of Boise's busiest intersections.
eastidahonews.com
IDAHO FALLS — With plans in the works for In-N-Out Burger restaurants in Boise and Meridian, could eastern Idaho be next?. The popular burger chain has been moving forward with its first Idaho locations this year. Last month, the Boise Planning and Zoning Commission approved a conditional use permit for an In-N-Out near the Boise Towne Square mall. In-N-Out also applied for a permit in March to build a restaurant and drive-through at The Village at Meridian.
Earlier this month, the locally-owned pizza shop announced they were temporarily reducing their hours due to staffing issues. Do you have a family of extremely opinionated eaters? Can you never come to a consensus when it comes to which pizza to order? Then chances are that Pizza Pie Cafe in Boise has come to your rescue on more than one occasion. The locally-owned pizza shop was well known for its all-you-can-eat pizza, pasta and salad buffet which offered everything from a basic cheese pizza to a uniquely Idaho “Spud-O-Licious” pizza to Cookie Dough, Apple and Oreo dessert pizzas.
Post Register
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The North Idaho College Gender & Sexuality Alliance has canceled an all-ages drag show that was scheduled for this Friday Oct. 28th. The event was canceled after a flood of emails were sent to the college and the Board of Trustees citing concern for the "all ages welcome" print on the flyers. The GSA club did remove the print, however, the event has since been canceled as seen on their digital flyer posted to the group's Facebook page.
My mom and sister both study archeology and participate in various digs and explorations around the west coast. There are so many fascinating discoveries still being made constantly and while history was not my strong suit in school, I find much of it fascinating. Some incredible prehistoric writings, drawings and...
I went to an establishment last week for dinner and was looking forward to trying their fries and only after having a couple I couldn't eat anymore. They we're just overly seasoned and even the fry sauce couldn't help mask the seasoning, so as I was sitting there eating my burger, I started to ponder... who has the best fries in Boise? What better way to figure who has the best fries than ask you and that's exactly what I did.
A man was walking his dog last Thursday in a city on the Oregon and Idaho border when he spotted what he thought was an alligator. Yes, an American alligator. The man was walking near his hometown of New Plymouth in Idaho, right next to the Oregon border around 8:30 pm last Thursday night when he spotted the alligator. He was walking his dog off SE First Avenue just south of New Plymouth, when he spotted it moving in the bushes. After spotting the gator, he decided to capture it, load it into a horse trailer, and call the Idaho Fish and Game officials.
boisestate.edu
The School of Nursing lost a treasured friend and faculty member Rachell Finnell last week. Finnell joined Boise State’s School of Nursing in 2017. As an alumna of the Bachelor of Science in Nursing program, she had a great love for Boise State students and the campus community. She believed nursing to be one of the most noble and versatile careers available, and she inspired incredible growth in her students.
KTVB
The wind will pick up during the afternoon Wednesday, gusting to 30 mph at times in Boise. Temps in the upper 40's and low 50's will feel like the upper 30's.
You don't have to be a rabid fan of the HBO series Game of Thrones to understand the phrase, 'winter is coming.' In some parts of our state, winter leaves for about a month or two. Multiple weather reports say it's time to ditch the lawnmower and break out the snow shovel.
It’s not uncommon for Idaho wildlife officials to be called for help when a moose, mountain lion, black bear or other wild animals wander into one of the state’s rural communities. But the Idaho Statesman reports Fish and Game Department officials are asking the public for help with a particularly unusual find — a 3.5-foot alligator that was discovered hiding in the brush of a rural neighborhood about 40 miles northwest of Boise. Southwest Region spokesperson Brian Pearson says a New Plymouth resident was walking their dog Thursday when they noticed something moving in the brush. Further investigation revealed the alligator. The animal was moved to a horse trailer until wildlife officials could pick it up.
There are many heavily guarded and protected areas throughout the world, such as The White House, Area 51, and Fort Knox... but did you know one of the most heavily guarded places in the world is actually less than 5 hours away from Boise?. A recent article from MoneyWise shares...
Earlier this month, Country Living Magazine posted a list titled “40 of the Prettiest American Towns to Visit During the Winter.” We fully expected one or more Idaho cities to appear on the list, but we were pretty shocked that THIS was the one that got picked!. In...
BOISE, Idaho — Jenny Giese of Boise was just 37 years old when she discovered a lump in her breast. She had just had her second son and was breastfeeding, so, she was not overly concerned. "The lump went away. We assumed that it was related to breastfeeding, maybe...
Back in April 2022, I confessed my desperate bout with the drive-around blues. What Fresh Hell Is This? My Daily Commute From Star to Boise in Gifs is a playful dramedy of sorts. It's a woe-is-me rant spiked with sarcasm and truth only local road warriors can understand. Since then...
KTVB
14-year-old Rylan Hoob was hit and killed by a semi-truck while he was riding his bike in Eagle. Idaho State Police are actively investigating the incident.
