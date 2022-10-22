ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Maria, CA

Make-A-Wish Tri-Counties and Local 805 Union Carpenters deliver a dream playhouse wish for local Santa Maria child

By Christina Rodriguez
 3 days ago
SANTA MARIA, Calif. -- Make-A-Wish Tri-Counties and Local 805 Union Carpenters delivered a dream Barbie playhouse for 3-year-old Marlee Jo who was diagnosed with Cancer before her 3rd birthday.

Marlee Jo endured months of chemotherapy, radiation, and endless doctor visits which resulted in her recently being diagnosed with medical trauma.

The dream playhouse was delivered through a partnership between Make-A-Wish Tri-Counties and Southwest Carpenters Local 805.

In addition to Marlee Jo’s playhouse, Make-A-Wish Tri-Counties delivered two additional life-changing wishes for playhouses in Santa Barbara County with the support of the community, donors, and the Local 805 Union Carpenters.

Local Union 805 Carpenters donated their time to build a total of 3 play structures in the past three months for local wish kids.

