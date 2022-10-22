Read full article on original website
WLUC
4-H Spooky Science Family Fun Night returns to Marquette
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Ready to unleash your inner mad scientist?. Spooky Science Family Fun Night will feature experiments for kids ranging from 0 to 19 years old. Spooky Science Family Fun Night will be at the First Presbyterian Church of Marquette. The event is on October 25 and will...
WLUC
Michigan Tech students prepare Quincy Mine for annual haunted tours
HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - The Quincy Mine in Hancock is being prepared for its annual Haunted Mine Tours later this week. Participants start at the mine’s gift shop and ride down the mine’s tram to the mine shaft for a haunting experience. “It is supposed to be scary,...
