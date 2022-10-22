ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

4-H Spooky Science Family Fun Night returns to Marquette

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Ready to unleash your inner mad scientist?. Spooky Science Family Fun Night will feature experiments for kids ranging from 0 to 19 years old. Spooky Science Family Fun Night will be at the First Presbyterian Church of Marquette. The event is on October 25 and will...
