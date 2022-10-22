Read full article on original website
Yes, I do know Baylor is Christian; I’m not
I haven’t complained about taking religious classes at Baylor, but I know it’s incredibly difficult for some people. On Oct. 18, The Baylor Lariat Editorial Board published the following editorial: “Don’t be shocked by your Christian university making you take Christian courses.”. If you didn’t get...
Blake Shapen or Kyron Drones: Could a Baylor QB Switch be Made?
At the very least, it's possible Dave Aranda and Baylor use both players in distinct packages.
Oklahoma-Baylor Kickoff Time Placed Into Six-Day Window
The Sooners and the Bears will meet in Norman on Nov. 5 after last year's explosive contest in Waco.
How to Watch, Listen, Stream Baylor vs. Texas Tech
The Baylor Bears will continue their 2022 season on Saturday evening against the Texas Tech Red Raiders. Here is how to watch and listen.
WacoTrib.com
Baylor's Aranda, Tech's McGuire on opposite sidelines for first time
Since being named Texas Tech’s head coach last November, Joey McGuire has fired up the fan base and given Red Raider alums a lot of reasons to be optimistic about the rebirth of the program. Nobody wants to see McGuire succeed more than his old boss, Baylor coach Dave...
WacoTrib.com
Big 12's Yormark tells Waco crowd he's looking at new TV deal, potential expansion
Since taking over as Big 12 commissioner on Aug. 1, Brett Yormark has worked at a dizzying pace to position the conference for the ever-shifting future of college athletics. He’s aggressively looked at adding Pac-12 teams to the Big 12 and has begun early discussions for new TV contracts with ESPN and Fox networks.
Texas Tech vs Baylor is Officially a Blackout
Texas Tech football is 14-12 while wearing all black since 2009. On Saturday, they'll have the chance to move to 15-12 this weekend against Baylor because the Red Raiders are having themselves a good old-fashioned blackout. The Red Raiders will also be looking to stay undefeated at home after beating...
KWTX
‘Very scary’: Cowboys capture Bison that escaped from veterinarian’s property in Belton
BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - Central Texas cowboys on horseback on Tuesday afternoon helped authorities in the city of Belton, corral, tranquilize, and capture a loose bison. “It was pretty tough because he kept beating us into brush,” said cowboy Joe Draper. “We couldn’t get him to come out to where we could actually get a shot and get him roped and get him captured.”
Stay Alert: Copperas Cove, Texas ISD Warning Of New Threat Trend
Bullying is something that we all at one point have experienced at our lives. It's not a fun experience to go through. All of us can remember a point in our lives that we remember not because it was a fun memory, but because we were bullied for reasons unknown.
KWTX
Woman loses wedding ring at Baylor Homecoming Parade
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A local woman is asking for help after she lost her wedding ring at the Baylor University Homecoming Parade Saturday morning. Tina Wilson, who has been married to her husband for six years, says she lost her wedding ring throwing candy off of the Central Texas Helping Hands float.
City of Waco to conduct disparity study to ensure non-discriminatory business practices
WACO, Texas — The City of Waco has commissioned MGT Consulting to conduct a disparity study on how the city does business. Multiple sessions will be held across Nov. 1 and 2 at the Cen-Tex Hispanic Chamber of Commerce at 915 LaSalle Ave. The study is reportedly meant to...
fox44news.com
Multiple departments responding to Robinson fire
ROBINSON, Texas (FOX 44) – Multiple fire departments are responding to a house fire in the Robinson area. The Waco Fire Department said Tuesday morning that it is assisting in extinguishing the fire, which broke out at 1004 Woodcock Drive. Neighbors are telling FOX 44 News that the house...
New recovery center for veterans opens in Killeen
KILLEEN, Texas — A ribbon cutting ceremony was held to celebrate the opening of Virtue Recovery Center in Killeen. Virtue Recovery is a nationally accredited, inpatient drug & alcohol rehab center that offers residential treatment for individuals suffering from addiction, dual diagnosis, and underlying trauma. They also have a Veterans program that caters to the Veteran’s specific needs.
fox44news.com
Overnight storm leaves numerous local power outages
CENTRAL TEXAS (FOX44) – Overnight storms with high straight line winds have resulted in numerous power outages throughout Central Texas. ONCOR’s outage reporting system indicates most of these outages are in individual neighborhoods or areas of town – rather than wide spread outages. Around 1,100 customers in...
KWTX
Bellmead man shot father-in-law five times during cookout, mother-in-law twice in the back, witnesses testify
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Johnny Alvin Wilson shot his father-in-law at least five times during a family cookout then went inside the house to reload his .38-caliber revolver and shot his mother-in-law twice in the back while she was attending to her fallen ex-husband, two of the victims’ children testified Monday.
fox44news.com
Arrest made in Falls County shooting
FALLS COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – An arrest has been made in a Tuesday afternoon shooting in Falls County. Marlin Police officers were dispatched to the Falls Community Hospital and Clinic at approximately 1:10 p.m. in reference to a shooting victim. Police say a verbal disagreement turned into a shooting. The victim was taken to the Falls Community Hospital and Clinic, and later air flighted to Hillcrest hospital in Waco.
fox44news.com
Waco fire forces people out of homes
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Residents of a Waco townhome have been displaced after a Sunday evening fire. Crews were dispatched around 5:25 p.m. Sunday to a second-alarm structure fire in the 900 block of Briar Drive. Additional units were requested. The fire occurred inside of a two-unit townhome....
The Black Daisy closes it Waco doors, China Spring location still up and running
WACO, Texas — Popular indie alternative clothing store, known for empowering women, The Black Daisy will be closing its Waco doors. However the owners want you to know that this won't be the last time you hear from The Black Daisy. Owner Sthefanie Welch says that the store will...
WacoTrib.com
Hotels, more restaurants planned near Waco's Cinemark movie theater
NewQuest Properties continues to find missing parts for Cottonwood Creek Market, with new commitments from two hotels and three dining spots at the multiphase development at New Road and Interstate 35. A Dallas-based hotel developer has signed a deal on 6 acres directly behind the 14-screen Cinemark movie theater. It...
Severe Storms In Texas Flip Car, Cause Damage To Several Buildings
The storms possibly included a tornado.
