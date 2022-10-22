ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
baylorlariat.com

Yes, I do know Baylor is Christian; I’m not

I haven’t complained about taking religious classes at Baylor, but I know it’s incredibly difficult for some people. On Oct. 18, The Baylor Lariat Editorial Board published the following editorial: “Don’t be shocked by your Christian university making you take Christian courses.”. If you didn’t get...
WACO, TX
Talk 1340

Texas Tech vs Baylor is Officially a Blackout

Texas Tech football is 14-12 while wearing all black since 2009. On Saturday, they'll have the chance to move to 15-12 this weekend against Baylor because the Red Raiders are having themselves a good old-fashioned blackout. The Red Raiders will also be looking to stay undefeated at home after beating...
LUBBOCK, TX
KWTX

‘Very scary’: Cowboys capture Bison that escaped from veterinarian’s property in Belton

BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - Central Texas cowboys on horseback on Tuesday afternoon helped authorities in the city of Belton, corral, tranquilize, and capture a loose bison. “It was pretty tough because he kept beating us into brush,” said cowboy Joe Draper. “We couldn’t get him to come out to where we could actually get a shot and get him roped and get him captured.”
BELTON, TX
KWTX

Woman loses wedding ring at Baylor Homecoming Parade

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A local woman is asking for help after she lost her wedding ring at the Baylor University Homecoming Parade Saturday morning. Tina Wilson, who has been married to her husband for six years, says she lost her wedding ring throwing candy off of the Central Texas Helping Hands float.
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

Multiple departments responding to Robinson fire

ROBINSON, Texas (FOX 44) – Multiple fire departments are responding to a house fire in the Robinson area. The Waco Fire Department said Tuesday morning that it is assisting in extinguishing the fire, which broke out at 1004 Woodcock Drive. Neighbors are telling FOX 44 News that the house...
ROBINSON, TX
KCEN

New recovery center for veterans opens in Killeen

KILLEEN, Texas — A ribbon cutting ceremony was held to celebrate the opening of Virtue Recovery Center in Killeen. Virtue Recovery is a nationally accredited, inpatient drug & alcohol rehab center that offers residential treatment for individuals suffering from addiction, dual diagnosis, and underlying trauma. They also have a Veterans program that caters to the Veteran’s specific needs.
KILLEEN, TX
fox44news.com

Overnight storm leaves numerous local power outages

CENTRAL TEXAS (FOX44) – Overnight storms with high straight line winds have resulted in numerous power outages throughout Central Texas. ONCOR’s outage reporting system indicates most of these outages are in individual neighborhoods or areas of town – rather than wide spread outages. Around 1,100 customers in...
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

Arrest made in Falls County shooting

FALLS COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – An arrest has been made in a Tuesday afternoon shooting in Falls County. Marlin Police officers were dispatched to the Falls Community Hospital and Clinic at approximately 1:10 p.m. in reference to a shooting victim. Police say a verbal disagreement turned into a shooting. The victim was taken to the Falls Community Hospital and Clinic, and later air flighted to Hillcrest hospital in Waco.
FALLS COUNTY, TX
fox44news.com

Waco fire forces people out of homes

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Residents of a Waco townhome have been displaced after a Sunday evening fire. Crews were dispatched around 5:25 p.m. Sunday to a second-alarm structure fire in the 900 block of Briar Drive. Additional units were requested. The fire occurred inside of a two-unit townhome....
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

Hotels, more restaurants planned near Waco's Cinemark movie theater

NewQuest Properties continues to find missing parts for Cottonwood Creek Market, with new commitments from two hotels and three dining spots at the multiphase development at New Road and Interstate 35. A Dallas-based hotel developer has signed a deal on 6 acres directly behind the 14-screen Cinemark movie theater. It...
WACO, TX
