Read full article on original website
Related
epicstream.com
Michael B. Jordan’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Status Reportedly Revealed
As we draw closer to the premiere of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, it's getting a lot clearer which character becomes the official replacement of Chadwick Boseman's T'Challa moving forward. For a time, however, the identity of the next Wakandan hero was a massive mystery to fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and several names even surfaced as top candidates for the Black Panther role.
netflixjunkie.com
Warner Bros. Did Not Want Henry Cavill to Return as Superman, Confirms Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson
Viewers were first introduced to Henry Cavill as Superman in Zack Snyder’s Man of Steel in 2013. The superhero film turned out to be a big hit and grossed about $700 million. People loved the exhilarating action and the handsome Henry Cavill trying to protect the people of earth. After the first adaptation, the actor has been seen in many DC movies.
Complex
‘Black Adam’ Opens with $67 Million Marking Dwayne Johnson’s Biggest Box Office Opening
Dwayne Johnson’s latest film, Black Adam has landed him his biggest domestic box office opening in a leading role, Deadline reports . The DC superhero movie earned $67 million in its U.S. debut and $140 million globally, surpassing the opening for Johnson’s 2019 film Hobbs & Shaw, which earned $60 million during its launch.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Black Panther’ fans passionately denounce the role Killmonger could have played in ‘Wakanda Forever’
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is just around the corner, and with the passing of the great Chadwick Boseman many are wondering how the helm of his most iconic character will be passed on. The film will explore who will rise to the task during their conflict with the underwater kingdom of Talocan. One hot take on a past villain and how he could have stepped up in Wakanda Forever has now led to a rousing debate on Twitter.
thedigitalfix.com
Superman actor Christopher Reeve refused to leave Smallville set
Superman has had many iterations over the years – originating in the classic comics, of course and then there’s been movies and TV shows (both live-action and animated). Following on from the 1990s TV series starring Dean Cain and Teri Hatcher as Lois & Clark, the 2000s saw another take on the material – with a young, teenaged Clark (played by Tom Welling) in Smallville. And the most iconic of all Supermen – Christopher Reeve – had to have a cameo on the show.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Black Panther’ star reveals the disagreement with Chadwick Boseman that left her fuming
It may be altogether impossible to imagine an MCU star more beloved or lamented than Chadwick Boseman. The Black Panther actor, who passed away at the tragically premature age of 43, was universally beloved by his colleagues, and his absence echoes in the multi-billion dollar movie franchise to this day.
wegotthiscovered.com
A half-baked supernatural thriller finds a lot more support than it deserves
Any feature hailing from Roman Polanski is guaranteed to stir up a hornet’s nest of controversy and conversation, but even if we put the contentious filmmaker’s personal history to one side, it’s hard to fathom why his 1999 supernatural thriller The Ninth Gate has remained so enduringly popular since it was first released.
womansday.com
Dakota Johnson Says No One Would’ve Filmed ‘Fifty Shades’ if They Knew What the Set Drama Entailed
Seven years after the first Fifty Shades of Grey movie came out, Dakota Johnson is speaking out about what her experience filming the franchise was really like in Vanity Fair. But first, it’s worth noting that Dakota refers to Fifty Shades as “those big naked movies.” And to that I say, don’t we all?
digitalspy.com
Marvel fans think Wakanda Forever has spoiled who the new Black Panther is
Wakanda Forever has given fans a better look at the new Black Panther – so good, in fact, that some think they've worked out who's donning the suit. The sequel to 2018's Black Panther will see a new version of the superhero following Chadwick Boseman's death in 2020. After he passed away, Marvel announced the role of T'Challa, king of Wakanda, wouldn't be recast, with the new film honouring the actor and his character's legacy.
ComicBook
New Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Character Posters Debut
Along with last night's TV spot for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Marvel Studios has released a batch of new character posters for the film, which is set to debut in theaters next month. The posters feature a half dozen characters, including Shuri -- widely assumed to be the frontrunner to replace T'Challa as Black Panther -- and Namor the Sub-Mariner, who serves as the film's antagonist, and who was revealed to have ties to vibranium, the wondrous metal that has allowed Wakanda to have wealth and self-sufficience from the outside world for generations. To accompany the posters, Marvel rolled out a batch of Twitter emojis for each of the characters.
wegotthiscovered.com
MCU fans joke the Avengers are done after seeing the ‘Ant-Man 3’ trailer
We’ve just gotten our first look at Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania courtesy of an amazing trailer that takes us deep inside the Quantum Realm. After two urban superhero adventures, it seems Quantumania is taking a leaf out of the Guardians of the Galaxy playbook with a fantastical sci-fi world populated by weird creatures that seems to exist “under” ours.
Tim Burton Says He Has No Interest in Doing a Marvel Film: 'l Can't Deal with a Multi-Universe'
Tim Burton says he has no plans to craft anything within the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The acclaimed director, 64, spoke about the future of his filmmaking career on Saturday during a press conference at the Lumière Festival in Lyon, France, according to Deadline. Burton — who is known for...
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Ant-Man 3’ trailer has fans fully on board with Kang conquering the MCU
Mere minutes after an unofficial version leaked online, Marvel went ahead and unleashed the first teaser trailer for next year’s Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, but it’s not the good guys fans have found themselves instantly clamoring for. Having already been introduced to Jonathan Majors in the Loki...
wegotthiscovered.com
Forget The Rock, everyone knows who the MVP of ‘Black Adam’ really is
Dwayne Johnson has been hyping up his grand introduction into the DCEU for what feels like eons, but now that Black Adam is finally here, it turns out that The Rock’s eponymous anti-hero actually isn’t what fans are loving most about the movie. Yes, sorry, Dwayne, but it looks like the internet has collectively decided that another character has stolen your thunder. And maybe it was always fated to be that way.
ComicBook
Man of Steel 2: Henry Cavill Makes His Return as Superman in New Fan Art
Warner Bros. has been in the hot seat a lot this year after their big merger with Discovery. Newly appointed CEO David Zaslav has proven himself as a strictly business kind of boss and has been looking to reroute the course of the DC Films ship. Zaslav is currently looking for a Kevin Feige type executive to shepherd the next ten years at DC Films. He's also been on a tangent canceling a bunch of films like Batgirl and The Wonder Twins. Black Adam will be the next DC Comics film to hit theaters, and it will feature a cameo from Henry Cavill's Superman. Cavill hasn't appeared as the character since Zack Snyder's Justice League, so the appearance is definitely one for the ages. Earlier this week, it was revealed that a Man of Steel sequel was in development with Christopher McQuarrie possibly writing the script. Fans are really excited to hear that the actor will return, and one has even created a new piece of fan art that imagines him returning.
The (very) brief comic book history of Black Adam vs. Superman
These iconic characters have a long history of epic face-offs in comic books, right? In a word - no
Collider
How Strong Is DC's Black Adam?
Jaume Collet-Serra’s blockbuster film Black Adam has taken the world by storm. The Dwayne Johnson-starrer sees the big-screen debut of the beloved titular antihero as he flies about causing mayhem; thus, prompting the long-standing question — how strong is DC’s Black Adam, really? Well, going by the words of The Rock himself, the latest addition to the DC Extended Universe (DCEU) is set to be “he is the most unstoppable force in the DC UNIVERSE.” with powers that are “rival to that of Superman.” While it is true that banking on divine empowerment from six Egyptian gods — namely, Shu, Horun, Amun, Zehuti, Aten, and Mehen (Shazam!) — Teth Adam, as the ruler of Kahndaq is often called, finds himself in the top tier of DC’s powerful characters. He stands amongst the likes of established champions Superman and Batman, but the speculation still remains strong — how strong is Black Adam compared to other comic book titans? Let us delve into the sacred DC lore to find out!
IGN
Batman and Superman: Battle of the Super Sons Official Clip
Produced by Warner Bros. Animation, DC and Warner Bros. Home Entertainment, the PG-13 rated Batman and Superman: Battle of the Super Sons begins as 11-year-old Jonathan Kent discovers he has superpowers, thrusting the half-Kryptonian into the complicated world of Super Heroes and Super-Villains – who are now under attack by a malevolent alien force known as Starro! It’s a race against time as Jonathan must join forces with assassin-turned-Boy-Wonder Damian Wayne to rescue their fathers (Superman & Batman) and save the planet by becoming the Super Sons they were destined to be! Jack Dylan Glazer (Shazam!, Luca, It) and Jack Griffo (The Thundermans) lead the voice cast as Jonathan Kent and Damian Wayne, respectively. Matt Peters (Justice League Dark: Apokolips War) directs Battle of the Super Sons from a script penned by Jeremy Adams (Mortal Kombat Legends franchise). Supervising Producer is Rick Morales (Injustice, Batman: Return of the Caped Crusaders).
James Cameron says that characters in Marvel and DC movies 'all act like they're in college' and 'that's not the way to make movies'
James Cameron said that Marvel and DC characters don't experience "things that really ground us and give us power, love, and a purpose."
Black Adam vs. Superman is "definitely not the next step," says Dwayne Johnson
Black Adam vs. Superman isn't going to be the next thing that happens in the DCEU, according to Dwayne Johnson. Be warned that the following will contain Black Adam spoilers!. Johnson has been hyping up a showdown between the Man in Black and the Man of Steel – and Superman's appearance in the Black Adam post-credits scene teases that these heroes will be crossing paths again. But a showdown isn't coming straightaway.
Comments / 0