NBC New York
Subway Rider Stabbed Twice Trying to Break Up Fight Between Women in Manhattan
New York City is investigating yet another subway attack Wednesday -- one that left a good Samaritan stabbed twice as the morning rush got underway. It comes days after city and state leaders rolled out a new transit safety plan intended to reassure riders amid an escalating series of violent crimes in the system.
Gunfight erupts on New York City street
NEW YORK, NY – A gun battle erupted on the streets of the Bronx last Friday as a group of gunmen exchanged fire with a man getting out of his car along Bronx River Avenue. The shootout happened at around 5 pm. A video released today by the New York City Police Department shows two men getting out of a Jeep and bullets striking the vehicle multiple times. The two men retreated back to the car while under fire and started firing back at the unidentified suspect. Police have not identified any suspects or victims, as nearly a dozen shots The post Gunfight erupts on New York City street appeared first on Shore News Network.
NYPD officers quitting in record numbers amid growing issue over New York City crime
More than 1,400 NYPD officers have quit their jobs this year, according to the NYPD's Police Benevolent Association.
Man arrested for Brooklyn subway shove as MTA looks to ban criminals from transit system
41-year-old Lamale McRae is a career criminal with more than 30 arrests. He is exactly the type of criminal the MTA is hoping to ban entirely from the New York City subway system.
NBC New York
Suspect In Terrifying NYC Subway Shove Arrested; Survivor Reacts to City's Safety Plan
David Martin was on his way to work Friday afternoon when someone blindsided him and shoved the lifelong New Yorker off the subway platform where he caught the train. He was attacked one day before city and state leaders unveiled their new subway safety plan, intending to flood the transit system with more cops, cameras and build out more robust mental health care facilities.
qchron.com
Convictions in Aqueduct robbery
Two Queens men were convicted last Friday for a gunpoint robbery at Aqueduct Racetrack in 2020, according to the United States Attorney for the Eastern District of New York. A federal jury in Brooklyn convicted Lafayette Morrison, 39, of Jamaica, of Hobbs Act robbery, conspiracy to commit Hobbs Act robbery, brandishing a firearm and obstruction of justice, the office of U.S. Attorney Breon Peace announced on Friday afternoon.
Property owner fined $2M for violations at Brooklyn building
NEW YORK -- A Brooklyn property owner was fined millions of dollars for not making repairs at an apartment building in Bedford-Stuyvesant.Records show hundreds of violations. CBS2's Alice Gainer spoke with tenants desperate to know when they'll have the basics like hot water, heat and gas."This is the cooker, and you see the rat traps? Mice, crawling all over the place," one tenant said.Residents at 25 MacDonough St. showed CBS2's Alice Gainer the hot plates they have to use to cook."This is about three years since the gas was turned off," one resident said.He says heat comes and goes.Another resident...
New York City appeals judge's ruling that could reinstate fired unvaccinated employees
The city is appealing the latest ruling by a Staten Island judge finding a segment of the municipal work force should not require vaccination.
Notorious landlord settles Brooklyn lead paint suit for $82.5K
The New York City Department of Housing and Preservation reached an $82,500 settlement with a notorious landlord for lead paint violations in over 285 homes, the city announced Tuesday.
Bronx subway attack suspect says victim ‘said something to me inappropriate first,’ court documents show
MOTT HAVEN, the Bronx (PIX11) — The man accused of punching a subway rider in the head and knocking him onto the tracks claimed he was defending himself, court papers show. Deshaun Smith, 21, was charged with assault, reckless endangerment, attempted assault, and harassment during his arraignment Monday night. He allegedly attacked a man in […]
Woman in 70s shot while standing on Brooklyn street corner
Police are investigating after a woman in her 70s was shot while standing on a street corner in Brooklyn and it appears she is an innocent bystander.
Governor Hochul makes announcement regarding gun safety in New York
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Governor Hochul, along with Attorney General Letitia James, made an announcement on Monday regarding gun safety. They said during a press conference that their main priority is to strengthen red flag laws as part of the large goal of keeping New York safe. Governor Hochul said she wants to continue the […]
Brooklyn borough president on transit crime, housing, and more
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Brooklyn Borough President Antonio Reynoso joined PIX11 Morning News on Monday to discuss transit system crime, the push for more robust care for mental health issues, and the need for affordable housing, as part of a spotlight on the borough. Reynoso appeared as the second guest in PIX11’s series of weekly […]
Mac Ballers Bloods Gang Busted in Bronx
BRONX - Members of a violent drug gang that operated throughout the Bronx as well as the jails and prisons have been charged by the feds with attempted murder, drug crimes, racketeering and conspiracy as well as a host of gun crimes.
VIDEO: Woman with child sprays Bronx MTA bus driver in face with unknown substance
Police are searching for a woman accused of assaulting an MTA bus driver in the Bronx following a verbal dispute last month, authorities said.
New York State judge reinstates fired sanitation workers who did not comply with New York City's vaccination mandate
A New York State judge reinstated 16 fired sanitation workers who did not comply with New York City's vaccination mandate issued in October 2021, deciding they should also get back pay.
14-Year-Old Girl Stabbed by Peers on NYC Subway Train: Cops
A 14-year-old girl is in stable condition after a stabbing attack on a Manhattan subway train Sunday, police said. The victim was on a train heading south from Washington Heights when she was attacked by two other teenage girls, whom it’s believed she knew, according to authorities. The injured teenager was transported to a local hospital with a puncture wound to the chest. No arrests had been made in the case as of Sunday evening, according to the New York Post. A transit worker told the newspaper that the victim, whose sweater was visibly bloodied, had been “hysterical a bit.” The employee added: “I think she was more panicked than anything.” Authorities, seeking to curb a recent rise in the city’s subway violence, introduced on Saturday an overtime-shift initiative to place more officers in underground stations. Since Sept. 30, three people have died in New York transit stabbings—two on the subway and one on a city bus, according to WNBC.Read it at New York Post
travelnoire.com
Largest Private Hasidic Jewish School In New York Admits To Federal Fraud
The largest private Hasidic Jewish school in New York admitted to stealing millions of dollars from government programs. Operators of the Central United Talmudical Academy in Brooklyn admitted in court Monday to the fraudulent wrongdoings. The all-boys school, which serves 2,000 youth in the area, admitted to illegally shifting funds...
Protesters rally for UWS nurse accused of murdering husband
NEW YORK -- There was a rally held Monday for an Upper West Side nurse accused of murdering her husband. Protesters called on the Manhattan district attorney to drop the charges, arguing the woman is a domestic violence survivor and was only defending herself.Supporters rallied in Foley Square, demanding DA Alvin Bragg drop all charges against 46-year-old Tracy McCarter."She is very distraught. Like, she's not allowed to come here today to advocate for herself," son Justin McCarter told CBS2's Alice Gainer.The group delivered a petition with over 20,000 signatures.READ MORE: Domestic violence town hall sheds light on resources for South Asian...
NBC New York
Video Catches Man Ride Up on NYC Block, Unload Gun in Afternoon Shooting
A gunman caught the attention of police after riding up on a Brooklyn sidewalk last week and unloading his firearm at a pair of victims in the middle of the day. Police released surveillance video over the weekend showing the brazen gunman ride up on a Sunset Park sidewalk around 3 p.m. and starting fire toward the opposite side of the street. He fires multiple rounds, the total unclear, and then turns around on his scooter and flees.
