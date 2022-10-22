ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York Post

Ex-Chinese President Hu Jintao forced from party congress, erased from internet as Xi solidifies power

By Eileen AJ Connelly
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UGMpO_0ijCHMWJ00

Former Chinese President Hu Jintao was physically removed from the Community Party Congress Saturday and his name was scrubbed from the country’s Internet as his successor tightened his ironclad hold on power.

The frail Hu, 79, appeared to look confused as he was hauled from his seat by a steward who repeatedly tried to lift the older man from his seat, drawing concerned looks from officials seated nearby.

Hu, who was seated next to Chinese president Xi Jingping, then put his hand on a sheet of paper placed on a folder in front of the leader.

Xi quickly put his own hand on the paper.

China’s top legislator Li Zhanshu, seated to Hu’s right, gave the former president’s folder to a steward, wiping his own head with a cloth after Hu finally stood up.

Looking distressed, Hu appeared to resist leaving as the stewards escorted him out, turning back to his seat at one point. On his way out, he exchanged words with Xi and patted Premier Li Keqiang, seated to the right of Xi, on the shoulder.

Previous 1 of 3 Next
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19IeW3_0ijCHMWJ00
Ex-Chinese President Hu Jintao is removed from the party congress on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022.
Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1V7d5E_0ijCHMWJ00
Hu appeared to try to say something to current Chinese President Xi Jinping.
AFP via Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NjNWC_0ijCHMWJ00
It was unclear why Hu was taken away, while Xi angled for his next term as the country's leader.
AFP via Getty Images

There was no explanation for the exit of the frail leader, who retired in 2013. Hu was escorted away from the congress by officials about halfway through the day’s events at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.

Hu’s abrupt exit appeared to be censored on China’s social media platform, Weibo, with searches Saturday afternoon for his name returning posts published before the weekend, Bloomberg reported .

Xi is in the midst of consolidating the effort that is expected to land him an historic third five-year term, making him the most powerful leader since the country’s revolutionary hero Mao Zedong.

Hu’s removal was watched by the 2,000 congress attendees and captured on camera.

Xinhua News, China’s official news agency, reported that Hu had “insisted” upon attending the session even though he had been recuperating from an illness.

Some on social media suggested that Hu belongs to a faction of the party that objects to Xi’s continued reign.

Comments / 0

Related
CNBC

China's leadership reshuffle puts greater weight on relations with the U.S.

BEIJING — China's latest leadership appointments point to greater emphasis on relations with the U.S. Foreign Minister Wang Yi joined the new Politburo, the second-highest level of power, state media announced Sunday. That's despite expectations he might retire. The changes showed that Yang Jiechi, a long-time diplomat closely involved...
gcaptain.com

EU Warned Germany Against China Port Buy

By Markus Wacket (Reuters) The European Commission warned the German government last spring not to approve an investment by China’s Cosco into Hamburg’s port, German daily Handelsblatt reported on Friday, citing sources. Shipping giant Cosco last year made a bid to take a 35% stake in one of...
Newsweek

Russia May Pay a Stiff Price for Bringing Iran Into the War | Opinion

On Monday, the Ukraine-Russia war took a new turn when deadly Iranian-supplied "kamikaze" drones hit the streets of Kiev. The Shahed 136's may be less sophisticated than Ukraine's Turkish-made Bayraktar drones, but they are cheap, can travel long distances, and are hard to detect, giving Russia the power to change the equilibrium in this enduring war.
Newsweek

Intelligence Chief Warns Russia Not Leaving Kherson, Creating an 'Illusion'

Russia is creating an "illusion" by appearing to leave Kherson but is actually preparing to defend the city, Ukrainian intelligence chief Kyrylo Budanov warned. Russian President Vladimir Putin launched the Ukraine invasion on February 24, hoping for a quick victory. But Ukraine, bolstered by Western aid, has blunted military gains for eight months, launching counteroffensives to retake occupied territory.
Business Insider

Russian state TV host suspended after he said Ukrainian children should be drowned and burned in their 'monstrous little houses'

Russia Today host Anton Krasovsky was suspended after calling for Ukrainian children to be killed. Krasovsky aimed his comments at Ukrainian children who saw the Soviet Union as occupiers in the 1980s. Ukraine's Foreign Minister called the remarks "aggressive genocide incitement." A top host on a Russian state-controlled media outlet...
TheDailyBeast

Putin’s Two Biggest War Hawks Are Turning on Him

The cracks in Vladimir Putin’s war machine appear to be growing as two of his biggest allies in the senseless slaughter of Ukrainians blast the country’s “weak” military. Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov went public with his complaints late Monday on Telegram, where he said he was...
Dr. E.C. Beuck

A War Between The United States And China Over Taiwan Might Be Coming

Boxing Glove Clash US vs ChinaPriyam Patel on Pixabay. According to remarks made by United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken, China may be growing dissatisfied with the current status quo over the status of Taiwan and that the Asian power might be pursuing a faster timetable for reunification, one which could see coercive measures used. In the worst case scenario, this might mean an outright invasion as a potential option. Needless to say, tensions are rising as a result.
americanmilitarynews.com

Ex-UK pilots recruited by China were actually spies for UK: Report

Some of the former United Kingdom military pilots who were recruited by China’s military to train Chinese pilots may have actually gone along with the recruitment effort in order to steal secrets from China for the West. These Chinese recruiting and British counter-spying efforts are playing out as China is trying to overtake the U.S. and the West as the dominant global power.
Dr. E.C. Beuck

In Response To Ukraine War, New Independence Movement In Middle Volga Region Of Russia

Location of Bashkortostan in RussiaTUBS on Wikimedia CommonsOn the heels of a mobilization plan that has disproportionately targeted ethnic minorities in Russia, Bashkir nationalists have come together to announce the formation of a new armed resistance movement to oppose the war in Ukraine and to pursue the establishment of an independent Bashkortostan in the Middle Volga region of the Russian Federation. Since its establishment, the organization’s official channel on Telegram has called for the firebombing of Russian military commissariats in order to inhibit the mobilization of Bashkirs in the region. For their part, Bashkir officials have not commented on the firebombings that have occurred, nor have they arrested anyone on suspicion of being involved with the groups activities. Ruslan Gabbasov, the emigre leader of the Bashkir nationalists, has since made comments indicating that the group are behind these actions however.
US News and World Report

Russia's Shoigu Holds Second Call With U.S. Defense Secretary in Three Days

(Reuters) -Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu spoke with U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Sunday for the second time in three days and held a flurry of calls with three other counterparts from NATO countries. Moscow provided no details on the conversation with Austin, which came after the two men...
The Hill

Xi is pursuing his dark ambitions for the world sooner than expected

The views expressed by contributors are their own and not the view of The Hill. Yesterday, Xi Jinping secured his precedent-breaking third term as the Communist Party’s general secretary. He was also successful in packing the Politburo Standing Committee with loyalists and removing his predecessor, Hu Jintao, in dramatic fashion on Saturday.
moderncampground.com

Canada Vows to Respond to U.S. Inflation Act

Canada should strengthen its incentives to help industries develop cleaner technologies after the United States passed massive investments in August to speed the green transition there, the finance minister said on Wednesday. According to a report, U.S. President Joe Biden signed the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) into law and provides...
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
72K+
Followers
58K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy