Mac Jones Monday Night Status Revealed In Patriots-Bears Injury Report

The Patriots listed 12 players as questionable for their upcoming Monday Night Football matchup with the Chicago Bears at Gillette Stadium.

FOXBORO — The New England Patriots and Chicago Bears have released their final injury and practice participation reports ahead of their Week 7 contest in Foxboro.

The Pats and the Bears are set to square off on Monday night , Oct. 24. at 8:15 p.m. ET at Gillette Stadium .

While New England’s highest-profile offensive player might be on the verge of lacing up his cleats, both teams’ respective lists provide some additional insight on potential inactives.

Here is Saturday afternoon’s full report:

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS

OUT

No Players Listed.

DOUBTFUL

No Players Listed.

QUESTIONABLE

WR Nelson Agholor - Hamstring (LP)

DL Christian Barmore - Knee (LP)

WR Kendrick Bourne - Toe (LP)

DL Lawrence Guy - Shoulder (LP)

LB Anfernee Jennings - Calf (LP)

CB Jonathan Jones - Ankle (LP)

QB Mac Jones - Ankle (LP)

CB Jalen Mills - Illness (LP)

G Mike Onwenu - Ankle (LP)

LB Josh Uche, Hamstring (LP)

CB Shaun Wade - Illness (DNP)

T Isaiah Wynn - Shoulder (LP)

CHICAGO BEARS

No injuries for the Chicago Bears.

What it means for the Patriots:

Throughout the week, several media outlets, including FanNation’s Patriots Country, have reported that incumbent starting quarterback Mac Jones expects to “be available” for making his return to the gridiron on Monday Night Football.

However, a Friday afternoon report from NFL Network revealed that Jones has yet to be medically cleared by the team’s doctors and the training staff. Despite displaying greater mobility and agility with each passing day of practice, the team’s medical staff is continuing to evaluate his movement in practice and workouts; attempting to determine whether Jones is able to protect himself both inside and outside the pocket. Once the coaching staff is made aware of Jones’ medical clearance, they will decide whether any limitations related to the injury are enough to warrant continuing to hold him out.

During an impromptu meeting with reporters late Friday afternoon , Jones sounded very much like a man who intends to play against the Bears this week. Still, the 24-year-old stopped short of confirming his status.

“I think I'm doing well. Just trying to get better and get my treatment. It feels pretty good. Get my treatment right now and be ready to go."

Should Jones be unable to suit up, rookie Bailey Zappe will make his third consecutive start. Zappe has led New England to a 2-0 record in his two starts. In 11 quarters plus one overtime period, the rookie has completed 51 of 70 pass attempts for 596 yards as well as four touchdowns and an interception.

Whether it be Zappe or Jones who is given the start, the Pats would be smart to continue the same offensive play-calling strategy which has led to great success over the past two weeks. New England has seemingly found its niche by incorporating more play-action, reducing the volume and frequency of downfield throws, and deploying extra blockers to aid in pass protection. Should New England do so, they should find success against Chicago’s porous run defense.

Coincidentally, the Patriots’ running game looks to be at full strength, as running back Damien Harris was removed from the report. Harris had been a limited practice participant since suffering a hamstring injury during the team’s Week 5 victory over the Detroit Lions. He was inactive for Sunday’s road win over the Cleveland Browns. In his absence, second-year running back Rhamondre Stevenson has taken on the feature back duties, compiling 237 rushing yards with two touchdowns over the Pats past two games. The team also carries two additional running backs on their active roster, rookies Pierre Strong and Kevin Harris.

Linebacker Anfernee Jennings was the only new addition to the Pats report , listed as questionable with a calf injury. Though the third-year Alabama product has had a quiet statistical year, he has become a solid reserve in the middle of the Pats defense. Jennings currently has nine total tackles, four quarterback hits and 0.5 sacks in five games-played in 2022.

For the second straight day, cornerback Shaun Wade was a non-participant in practice due to an illness. Though he is officially listed as ‘questionable,’ his lack of time on the field, as well as being frequently found among the game day inactives may be an indication that Wade will not take the field against the Bears.

