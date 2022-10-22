Read full article on original website
EW.com
Glee Friday Listen Here
Image Credit: Adam Rose/FoxI knew it. I knew this was going to happen when I clicked "play." This just-released Glee cover of Rebecca Black's "Friday" is now officially stuck in my head, and I haven't been this unhappy since Mr. Schuester rapped for the first time. This utterly addictive rendition of the worst song I've ever heard, predominately featuring two of my fave male Glee vocalists (Sam and Artie), is now going to end up on my iPod, and I hate myself for it.
EW.com
Kate Voegele premieres new song 'Heart In Chains' on 'One Tree Hill,' but you can hear it here first!
Singer-songwriter Kate Voegele has been a fixture on One Tree Hill for a few seasons now, managing to balance her career as an actress with her life as a musician. On May 17, she'll release Gravity Happens, her followup to 2009's A Fine Mess. And on that same day, Voegele will premiere her brand-new song "Heart In Chains" on the season finale of OTH via a performance by her character, Mia Catalano.
EW.com
Katy Perry reveals the geek-chic album artwork for the 'Last Friday Night (TGIF)' Remixes
The cover to Katy Perry's remixed "Last Friday Night (TGIF)" single is about as dorky as album art gets — and, frankly, it's awesome. Very Joan Cusack in Sixteen Candles. Those with a keen eye will recall Perry rocked the look last year in August for the Kids' Choice Awards, and it appears she was so fond of it, she's splashed it all over, which is great. Once you've seen one great picture of a pretty person like Perry on an album, you've seen 'em all, right?
Men's Health
LeAnn Rimes Asks Fans for Prayers After 'Traumatic' Day With Her Husband
LeAnn Rimes recently shared a concerning message on Instagram. The "god's work" singer took to her Instagram stories on Sunday and revealed that her husband Eddie Cibrian had hurt himself, and that the couple had spent the day in the emergency room. "Spend a prayer up for this man," Rimes wrote with a beautiful photo of her with Cibrian. "He hurt himself today, and we spent all day in the ER! Today was traumatic, but healing is beginning now!"
While Will Smith Had His Fresh Prince Feuds, Sitcom Vet Tatyana Ali Says Karyn Parsons Is Still Like Her Big Sister Years Later
Fresh Prince of Bel-Air fans have enjoyed the loving, on-screen bond among the Banks family for two decades now. While some of those personal connections were highlighted more prominently than others, the one between Hilary and Ashley Banks felt particularly authentic, despite the characters being polar opposites. That sisterly bond seems to have seeped into real life as well, as actresses Tatyana Ali and Karyn Parsons apparently shared the same kind of relationship off camera. We've since learned that Will Smith had his on-set feuds but, on the flip side of that, Ali spoke about why Parsons has still like her big sister even in the years since the sitcom ended.
buzzfeednews.com
Neil Patrick Harris Is Facing Backlash After His “Disgusting” And “Inappropriate” Comments About Teenage Nick Jonas Resurfaced Online
Neil Patrick Harris is facing backlash after the problematic comments that he made about teenage Nick Jonas resurfaced online. During a 2015 appearance on The Wendy Williams Show, Neil told the host that he had a crush on Nick before it was “allowed” — which he went on to describe as being “a bit of a problem.”
womansday.com
Dakota Johnson Says No One Would’ve Filmed ‘Fifty Shades’ if They Knew What the Set Drama Entailed
Seven years after the first Fifty Shades of Grey movie came out, Dakota Johnson is speaking out about what her experience filming the franchise was really like in Vanity Fair. But first, it’s worth noting that Dakota refers to Fifty Shades as “those big naked movies.” And to that I say, don’t we all?
Leslie Jordan series Call Me Kat suspends production as series mourns the loss of beloved star following his death at age 67
The Fox series Call Me Kat has suspended production following the death of cast member Leslie Jordan. TV Line reported production on the show, which starred Mayim Bialik, has been put on hold for an indefinite amount of time following Jordan's death. Jordan, who has been playing cafe baker Phil...
EW.com
Here's every song and dance on Dancing With the Stars' Michael Bublé night
Bublé will kick off the night with a performance of his hit song "Sway," alongside a dance from the female pros, choreographed by Jenna Johnson Chmerkovskiy. And judge Derek Hough is set to give a special performance to Bublé's "Higher" with his fiancé Hayley Erbert and the pro dancers.
‘Virgin River’ Season 5 Is Almost Done Filming
'Virgin River' Season 5 has been filming in Vancouver since July 2022 and now filming is almost done.
How ‘Call Me Kat’ Will Pay Tribute to Leslie Jordan in Thursday’s Episode
The upcoming episode of “Call Me Kat” will include a title card paying tribute to Leslie Jordan after his death at age 67 in a car accident on Monday. Titled “Call Me Uncle Dad,” Season 3 Episode 5 will air on Thursday at 9:30 p.m. Since the debut of “Call Me Kat in 2021,” Jordan starred in the comedy as Phil, the head baker at Kat’s (Mayim Bialik) cafe. He had completed production on eight episodes of Season 3, and was due to finish shooting Episode 9 this week. In Episode 7, which is set to air on Nov. 10,...
EW.com
The Surreal Life preview: That time Dennis Rodman gave Kim Coles a full-frontal wake-up call
Who among us hasn't awakened in an unfamiliar place and felt confused? Fortunately, when that happens to most of us, we're not (a) naked and (b) filming a reality TV show. In this exclusive preview from Monday's season premiere of The Surreal Life on VH1, the (in)famous housemates — singer and Celebrity Big Brother winner Tamar Braxton, basketball champion Dennis Rodman, adult film star Stormy Daniels, musician August Alsina, makeup artist and YouTuber Manny Mua, Living Single actress Kim Coles, professional wrestler C.J. Perry, and Malcolm in the Middle star Frankie Muniz — are clearly still getting used to living together. None more so than Rodman, who made quite the impression on Coles the night before.
Celebrities react to death of actor, Chattanooga native Leslie Jordan
Leslie Jordan's death sparked lots of reaction, as many celebrities took to social media to express their grief and condolences.
Antonia Thomas & Craig Roberts To Lead Apple TV+ British Insomniac Comedy Series ‘Still Up’ From ‘I May Destroy You’ Producer Various Artists
EXCLUSIVE: Antonia Thomas, former fan favorite on The Good Doctor, and Red Oaks’ Craig Roberts are leading an Apple TV+ British comedy series about insomniacs from I May Destroy You producer Various Artists Limited. Still Up follows the exploits of Lisa (Thomas), an impulsive and free-spirited aspiring illustrator whose questions over her daughter’s future start keeping her up at night, and the socially anxious yet gifted journalist Danny, played by Roberts. The pair have no secrets, except their feelings for each other, and while the world sleeps they spend their long nights talking despite never meeting. Thomas played Dr....
EW.com
James Corden apologizes for restaurant complaints: 'I made a rude comment and it was wrong'
James Corden took the time to earnestly address all the restaurant drama surrounding his publicized ban from New York City restaurant Balthazar and his eventual unbanning. Corden returned to The Late Late Show Monday after a brief break and dedicated part of his opener to the situation. "Because I didn't shout or scream, I didn't get up out of my seat, I didn't call anyone names or use derogatory language, I have been walking around thinking that I hadn't done anything wrong," he said. "But the truth is I have. I made a rude comment and it was wrong. It was an unnecessary comment. It was ungracious to the server."
‘Women Talking’ Star Rooney Mara to Campaign for Best Actress Amid Oscar Categorization Shifts
One of the last big questions surrounding this year’s Oscar acting categories has been answered: “Women Talking” star Rooney Mara will be campaigned for Best Actress, sources close to the campaign confirmed to IndieWire. As there are no official rules from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences concerning which actor goes into what categories — it’s more of an honor system instead — this year in particular has seen lead and/or supporting actors moving all over the place in an effort to be campaigned where they will most likely receive an Oscar nomination. Though Sarah Polley’s drama, which follows Mennonite...
digitalspy.com
The Vampire Diaries and Originals stars share photos from reunion
There was a cast reunion for both The Vampire Diaries and The Originals at the weekend. Some of the stars from both TV series were attending the I Was Feeling Epic in Mystic Falls fan convention, which is a reference to the setting of both shows. Danielle Campbell, the actress...
EW.com
'Vampire Diaries': Joseph Morgan talks his inspiration for Klaus, and his pick to play the father of the Originals
Now that we've officially met Klaus on The Vampire Diaries, we can also get to know Joseph Morgan, the actor who beat out hundreds for the role of who we now know to be Elijah's half-brother — a deadly vampire-werewolf hybrid who needs to break the curse keeping his furry side dormant. We caught up with Morgan this morning.
Jaime Camil from ‘Jane the Virgin’ portrays Mexican musical icon Vicente Fernandez in Netflix’s new bio-series
We loved Jaime Camil from “Jane the Virgin” and now the actor is filling some big shoes by portraying the legendary Vicente Fernandez in Netflix’s new bio-series, “El Rey, Vicente Fernandez.” The series gives an inside look at the musical icon’s life and career. “It was very challenging because of course you have to stay […]
HBO's Industry is renewed for a third season... as lead star of finance drama Myha'la Herrold reacts: 'Y'all did this!'
On Tuesday, HBO officially renewed its critically-acclaimed British banking drama Industry for a third season a month after airing the season two finale. Myha'la Herrold - who plays Harper Stern - gushed on Tuesday: 'Y'all did this... Thank you so much for watching our show and sending us so much love. I can't wait to bring you more @industryhbo. Season three is coming!'
