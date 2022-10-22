Read full article on original website
Related
Slipped Disc
Berlin Philharmonic takes a position on Currentzis orchestra
The German journalist Axel Brüggemann has picked up on player unease at the appearance of Berlin Philharmonic horn player Sarah Willis in the ad hoc ‘Utopia’orchestra led by the controversial Greek-Russian conductor Teodor Currentzis. Willis, it appears, was jumping in ‘at very short notice’ for an absent...
Slipped Disc
Beautiful Russian soprano dies, 88
The death has been announced in Moscow of the strikingly beautiful Galina Pisarenko, a star of the Stanislavski Theatre and a stalwart of Walter Felsenstein’s Komische Oper in East Berlin. In retirement, Pisarenko was an influential teacher. She founded the Nina Dorliak Competition, named for her own teacher, the...
Slipped Disc
Deep sadness as Czech maestro dies
The inspirational Czech conductor Libor Pesek died last night in hospital in Prague. He was 89. Libor lit up Liverpool like no musician since the Beatles. Arriving as principal conductor in 1987, he found a demoralised orchestra in a depressed city and transformed the mood within months. No-one knew how he did it but a smile returned to musicians’ faces in rehearsal and it broadened afterwards around the bar. He was, at one level, convivial and collegial and, at another, instantly uplifting.
Skeleton DNA Proves That The People Who Called Themselves English Originated From Germany, Denmark, & the Netherlands
Recently, ancient DNA was "extracted from skeletons in burial sites across England." As a result, archeologists and researchers believe these burial sites provide insight into "where the first people to call themselves English originally came from." [i]
German gym tycoon Rainer Schaller, partner and kids on plane that disappeared off Costa Rican coast
Authorities in Costa Rica found wreckage believed to be from a plane carrying German CEO Rainer Schaller and four others that disappeared Friday.
Switzerland beats the US, Canada, and Germany to be named the world's best country, after winning praise for its business-friendly culture, analysis shows
US News partnered with the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania for its report that scored countries on a number of key metrics.
Heir travel! King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands PILOTS the plane he and wife Queen Maxima's took to Sweden for their three-day state visit
The Dutch monarchy showed they're possibly the most self-sufficient of the European royals - with King Willem-Alexander of The Netherlands flying himself and wife Queen Maxima to Stockholm this morning ahead of a three-day state visit to the Scandinavian country. Touching down at Sweden's Arlanda airport just outside the capital...
Rainer Schaller, Owner of Gold's Gym, Among Dead in Weekend Plane Crash
A person of the same name was on a list of passengers of a plane that went missing off the coast of Costa Rica. The company confirmed Monday that Schaller was among them.
Plane carrying six including fitness mogul Rainer Schaller crashes near Costa Rica
Authorities in Costa Rica are surveying wreckage from a plane crash after a small aircraft that was believed to be carrying five German nationals, including international fitness mogul Rainer Schaller, went missing on Friday.A twin-engine turboprop plan was found on Saturday, according to officials.According to authorities, the charter plane passenger list included Mr Schaller, the founder of an international chain of fitness centres, including McFit, John Reed and Gold’s Gym. Five other German nationals and a Swiss pilot were also believed to be on board. All are feared dead.German newspaper Bild reported that Mr Schaller’s partner Christiane Schikorsky and...
Former Marine pilot who runs flying company called 'Top Gun Tasmania' is arrested by federal police in Australia for working with China - and will be extradited back to America
A former U.S. Harrier jet pilot and flight instructor with business dealings in China was arrested in Australia and faces extradition to the United States, Australian court documents and company records show. Australian Federal Police arrested Daniel Edmund Duggan, 54, on Friday in the rural town of Orange in New...
Airline hired for UK’s Rwanda deportations pulls out of scheme
Exclusive: Privilege Style causes problem for Home Office as it bows to pressure from campaigners
Slipped Disc
Domingo and Carreras flog dead dog in Japan
The two former tenors have announced a date at Tokyo’s Garden Theatre on January 26, 2023, dedicated to the late Luciano Pavarotti. They have found a suprious anniversary – 20 years since their last Three Tenors concert in Japan in 2003. Posthumous does not begin to describe it.
This English island is one of the earliest places in Western Europe mentioned as far back as the 4th century
Causeway to St. Michael's MountCredit: Graham Hogg; CC-BY-SA-2.0 St. Michael's Mount in Cornwall, England is a tidal island. It is linked to the town of Marazion by a causeway that is only passable between mid-tide and low water.
Swedish party official suspended after Anne Frank posting
STOCKHOLM (AP) — A Sweden Democrats official was suspended by the far-right party for making degrading comments about Jewish teenage diarist Anne Frank. In an Instagram posting that has now been deleted, Rebecka Fallenkvist called Anne “immoral” among other things, according to Swedish media. Anne, who wrote a diary while in hiding in Amsterdam before she was captured, died at age 15 in Nazi Germany’s Bergen-Belsen concentration camp in February 1945. The posting by Fallenkvist, a 26-year-old head of television programming for the Sweden Democrats, prompted strong reactions from Jewish groups and Israeli Ambassador Ziv Nevo Kulman, who in a tweet said: “I strongly condemn this despicable insult, disrespectful of the memory of Anne Frank.” His posting included what appeared to be a screenshot of Fallenkvist’s Instagram post.
Slipped Disc
French festival replaces Russian founder
The international festival at Colmar, in Alsace-Lorraine, has named the French conductor Alain Altinoglu as its next artistic durector, effective immediately. He replaces Vladimir Spivakov, who founded the July festival in 1989 and has led it ever since. Spivakov, 78, is keeping a low profile during Putin’s war.
The iconic 17th-century warship "Vesa" sank on its maiden voyage. The wreckage of its sister ship has been found off Sweden.
Swedish maritime archaeologists have discovered the long-lost sister vessel of the iconic 17th-century warship "Vasa", which sank on its maiden voyage, the Swedish Museum of Wrecks said on Monday. Launched in 1629, "Applet" (The Apple) was built by the same shipbuilder as the famed 225-foot "Vasa," which is now on display in Stockholm after being salvaged in the 1960s.
Slipped Disc
US opera chief quits amid loud Battle cries
The first Black women ever to run a large US opera company has quit as general director of Fort Worth Opera. Afton Battle was appointed to the post just two years ago. In a parting email she said: ‘We have built The People’s Company. I set out to be dynamic in my leadership and effect change and I feel I have successfully done that.’
Slipped Disc
Ruth Leon Pocket Review – The Band’s Visit – Donmar Warehouse
If you want an unexpected, hopeful and tuneful evening in the theatre, head immediately for the Donmar Warehouse. If you can nab a ticket, that is, because word of The Band’s Visit has preceded its arrival in the West End. This smallscale smasher of a musical, by David Yazbek, adapted from an Israeli movie, won ten Tony Awards, including Best Musical, following its Broadway opening. It deserved them.
Slipped Disc
Russia cancels international culture forum
The 9th St Petersburg International Cultural Forum, a showcase of Russian heritage and creativity, has been called off the the Government because the rest of the world refuses to attend. Official tatement:. Amid the current circumstances, the Ministry of Culture of the Russian Federation does not consider it appropriate to...
Slipped Disc
Head of UK Intelligence is recruited by Covent Garden
The Royal Opera House announced five new trustees today. They include Sir Alex Younger, former Chief of the Secret Intelligence Services and the longest serving head of MI6 in 50 years. The others are music publisher Janis Susskind, former Harrdos chief Michael Ward, Conde Nast executive Vanessa Kingori and exNational...
Comments / 0